Oil and gas pollution is fueling a public health crisis

Most of us think about oil and gas as the stuff that keeps our lights on, our cars running, and our homes warm. But what rarely gets talked about is what this fuel-heavy system takes from us – especially our health.

A major new study just laid it all out: every year, air pollution from oil and gas leads to tens of thousands of early deaths and widespread health problems across the U.S. Add to that asthma, preterm births, and even cancer diagnoses, and the picture becomes a lot harder to ignore.

And here’s the kicker – it’s not hitting everyone equally. People of color are paying a much steeper price.

Tracing oil and gas damage

This research is the first to track the health damage from oil and gas pollution across every stage – from the first drill into the ground to the final puff of exhaust from your car or gas stove.

Scientists behind the study ran detailed computer models that mapped out where the pollution comes from and how it moves. Then they used health risk data to figure out who it’s affecting – and how badly.

What they found was disturbing. The final “end-use” stage – when we actually burn the stuff – is by far the most harmful. It’s responsible for 96 percent of all the deaths and illnesses linked to oil and gas air pollution.

Counting the health costs

Each year, oil and gas pollution is tied to 91,000 early deaths, 10,350 preterm births, 216,000 new cases of childhood asthma, and 1,610 lifetime cancer cases.

“We used a state-of-the-science air quality model to separate air pollution caused by each major stage of the oil and gas lifecycle from other sources of air pollution,” said lead author Dr. Karn Vohra from University College London (UCL). “This enabled us to work out and compare health outcomes.”

The researchers found that oil and gas pollution accounts for one in five preterm births and adult deaths linked to fine particulate matter, and nearly 90 percent of new childhood asthma cases tied to nitrogen dioxide.

Unequal impacts from oil and gas

It’s not just a health problem – it’s an equity problem. Native American and Hispanic populations are most affected by the early stages like drilling and transport.

Black and Asian communities are hardest hit by the end-use pollution – especially in places like eastern Texas and southern Louisiana, also known as “Cancer Alley.”

These aren’t random patterns. Old zoning laws and systemic decisions – like redlining – forced marginalized communities to live near factories, refineries, and major highways.

This is a big reason why Black children are more likely to develop asthma. Or why Black mothers are more likely to give birth prematurely.

“These communities are already aware of this unjust exposure and the disproportionately large health burdens they experience,” said senior author Professor Eloise Marais from UCL. “Our study puts science-backed numbers on just how large these unfair exposures and health outcomes are.”

Health toll by state

Five states bear the heaviest overall burden: California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. These states aren’t necessarily where the pollution starts, but they’re where the health damage adds up the most – simply because more people live there.

But if you look at the numbers adjusted for population, another set of regions jumps out: New Jersey, the District of Columbia, New York, California, and Maryland. People living there face the highest per-person health impacts from oil and gas pollution.

This is also not just a U.S. problem. Oil and gas pollution from the U.S. has been linked to 1,170 early deaths in southern Canada and 440 in northern Mexico.

Oil and gas beyond the numbers

Researchers say their numbers are actually conservative. The data they used was from 2017, and since then, U.S. oil and gas production has jumped by 40 percent.

On top of that, the study only looked at outdoor air pollution – it didn’t even touch indoor pollution or water contamination.

Researchers say the study offers another compelling case for accelerating the phase-out of oil and gas production and combustion. Hundreds of thousands of children, adults, and older people in the U.S. could avoid illnesses and premature deaths each year.

“We have an imperative to not only urgently transition away from fossil fuels to achieve net-zero emissions to save lives in the long term from climate devastation, but also to save lives and minimize environmental injustices in the near term,” said co-author Dr. Ploy Achakulwisut.

This research doesn’t just tell us what’s happening – it shows us where and who it’s happening to. The numbers are there. The technology is there. The question now is whether we’ll act on it.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

