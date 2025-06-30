One in five packaged foods in the U.S. contains synthetic dyes

If you walk through a grocery store and grab a box of breakfast cereal or a sports drink off the shelf, there’s a good chance it contains synthetic food dyes.

These dyes aren’t just in candy. They’re in many foods and drinks marketed to kids. New research shows that nearly 1 in 5 packaged foods and beverages in the U.S. contains synthetic coloring agents.

The study comes from scientists at The George Institute for Global Health, the University of North Carolina, and the Center for Science in the Public Interest. The team analyzed almost 40,000 products from the top 25 U.S. food companies.

The researchers focused on ingredients, especially in five categories that are heavily marketed to children: candy, sugary drinks, frozen meals, breakfast cereals, and baked goods.

The numbers behind the colors

Products aimed at kids were far more likely to contain synthetic dyes. About 28% of items in child-targeted categories had these additives. In contrast, only 11% of products in other categories used them.

Even more concerning is the sugar connection. Products with synthetic dyes had, on average, 141% more sugar than those without them. To put that into perspective: that’s 33.3 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product, compared to 13.8 grams in dye-free products.

Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, a research fellow at The George Institute and adjunct assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, sees this as a clear red flag.

“Given the accumulation of evidence over the last 40 years pointing to the health harms of synthetic dyes, it’s disappointing to see that they’re still so prevalent in our food system, particularly in products that are designed to appeal to children,” said Dr. Dunford.

“The high levels of sugar in these brightly colored products suggests that companies are using synthetic dyes to market sweet foods and beverages, but both ingredients are linked to poor health outcomes.”

Which brands still use synthetic dyes?

When it comes to brands, confectionery companies led the pack. Ferrero had synthetic dyes in 60% of its products. Mars was close behind at 52 percent.

In beverages, the numbers were equally high. Over half of PepsiCo’s energy drinks had synthetic dyes. A striking 79% of all sports drinks, no matter the brand, used them.

Dr. Thomas Galligan, principal scientist for food additives and supplements at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, noted the slow progress toward phasing these additives out.

“The FDA recently asked the food industry to voluntarily phase synthetic dyes out of the food supply, but many companies had previously made promises to stop using them and then failed to keep those promises. So, it remains to be seen if food companies will comply with this new request,” said Dr. Galligan.

“If the FDA were to require warning labels on synthetically dyed foods, similar to the rule in place since 2010 in the European Union, there would be a much stronger incentive for industry to reformulate.”

Dr. Galligan noted that those warnings would also ensure consumers are better able to protect themselves from products sold by companies who choose not to phase dyes out entirely.

What parents and consumers can do

There may be hope on the policy front. According to Dr. Dunford, lawmakers across the U.S. are starting to act. Several states have introduced bills this year aimed at limiting or banning synthetic dyes in foods, especially those marketed to children.

“But until the regulatory process catches up with the science, parents and health-conscious consumers should always check the ingredients label for synthetic dyes and for high levels of added sugar. If a product contains either, you are better off not buying it, especially for your kids.”

For now, awareness is key. The colors might make snacks look fun, but what they bring along isn’t harmless. It’s worth flipping the box over and reading the label – especially if it’s going into a child’s lunchbox.

Many healthier products skip artificial dyes entirely. Taking a few extra seconds in the store can help protect your family from unnecessary additives and their possible health effects.

The full study was published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–