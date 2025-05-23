There is one sea on Earth that touches no land, because it has no shore

The Atlantic Ocean holds a secret: a patch of calm water ringed by swift currents, sitting about 590 miles east of Florida yet never touching land. Known as the Sargasso Sea, sailors have crossed it for centuries, but few notice the border when they slip into glassy indigo waters.

Those who linger find the surface scattered with golden-brown seaweed – Sargassum – named for the Portuguese word sargaço, a type of grape-like algae. The plants bob in slow motion, rolling gently like tumbleweeds on a prairie of water.

Within minutes, the stillness feels uncanny. No surf pounds. No gulls scream from cliffs. The seaweed, however, bursts with residents: shrimp the size of rice grains, neon juvenile fish, porcelain-white crabs, and even young loggerhead turtles paddling their first miles of life.

This floating cover grows so thick that early Spanish crews feared their wooden caravels would halt and “never again feel a breath of wind,” as Christopher Columbus wrote in 1492.

The Sargasso Sea holds a drifting forest

Strip away the romance, and the Sargasso Sea looks like an 800-mile-wide nursery. Scientists call the drifting mats “habitat islands,” and for good reason. Hatchling turtles hide here until their shells harden.

Porbeagle sharks cruise the shade below, while Bermuda storm-petrels skim the fringe, plucking shrimp in mid-dive.

Researchers have counted more than 100 invertebrate species clinging to the weed—tiny colonists that hitch a ride for years before the mats eventually break apart.

Life cycles in migration

European and American eels begin their lives beneath these mats, no bigger than clear threads. They drift west or east on ocean currents, slip into rivers as far inland as Indiana, then, after decades in freshwater, swim back the entire 3,000-mile journey to spawn once and die.

How they locate the same watery cradle baffles zoologists. Humpback whales also cross the sea each spring, and high-speed tuna streak through on their way to spawning grounds.

Unique climate engine calls the shots

Longtime observers quickly learn that calm water masks heavy lifting. In summer, the surface warms to about 82–86 °F; in winter, it cools to roughly 64–68 °F.

Those seasonal swings drive mixing that helps push warm, salty water northward and return cooler water south – a conveyor that steadies weather patterns on both sides of the Atlantic.

The open water also pulls carbon dioxide from the air, locking it into plankton shells that eventually snow to the seafloor.

Only after two years of sampling did chemical oceanographer Nicholas Bates and colleagues at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences realize just how much heat the sea was absorbing.

“The ocean is the warmest it’s been for ‘millions and millions of years,’” he told LiveScience, warning that the trend could reshape “where it rains or where it doesn’t.”

Human problems threaten the Sargasso Sea

Jules Verne once called the Sargasso “a perfect lake in the open Atlantic.” Today that lake collects trash from four converging currents: the North Atlantic Current, Canary Current, North Equatorial Current, and Antilles Current.

Those loops act like a mile-wide drain, funneling plastic bags, bottle caps, and ghost fishing gear into a slowly rotating slick.

One survey estimated roughly 200,000 pieces of debris per square kilometer – about 518,000 pieces per square mile – spreading for several hundred miles.

Underwater microphones pick up the growl of cargo vessels cutting straight through mats. Propellers shred the weed; paint chips flake from hulls, releasing copper and zinc.

Noise can mask the low-frequency calls of sperm whales passing beneath. Meanwhile, floating nets entangle juvenile turtles exactly where they once found refuge.

Tracking change through decades

Researchers have monitored these waters near Bermuda since 1954, recording temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen, and pH every month.

Instruments show that winter water is slightly saltier than summer water, thanks to dry winds that whisk moisture off the surface, while rainfall each June and July freshens the mix.

Since the 1980s, the average temperature has climbed roughly 1 °C – a small number that packs a punch. Warmer layers resist vertical mixing, starving deeper water of oxygen and hoarding nutrients that would normally rise to feed plankton blooms.

Location map of the island of Bermuda and two ocean time-series (Hydrostation S, 1954 to present; and the Bermuda Atlantic Time-series, BATS, 1988 to present) sites. The position of the Ocean Flux Program (OFP, 1978 to present; deep ocean sediment trap program) is also shown. Ruth Curry is thanked for the main panel figure which is modified here. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Bates and Johnson

Scientists have developed new metrics, such as “salinity anomaly” maps and basin-scale alkalinity indices, to compare one year to the next.

Paired with drifting Argo floats and satellite color scans, the 60-year record has become a gold standard for tracking ocean acidification.

Race against warmth

The Sargasso Sea Commission, an intergovernmental body formed in 2014, calls the region a “haven of biodiversity” and urges countries to designate shipping lanes that skirt dense mats.

Marine protected area status remains complicated; no nation owns the sea, and enforcement on the high seas is costly.

Yet conservationists note that simple steps – rerouting tankers by 50 miles or banning longline fishing during peak turtle season – could preserve critical habitat without hampering trade.

Policy moves slowly, while climate shifts quickly.

Between stronger hurricanes and hotter summers, Sargassum now grows so prolifically in the Caribbean that beach resorts hire bulldozers to clear it. Excess weed sinks, rots, and releases greenhouse gases, turning a carbon sink into a source.

Paradoxically, the very organism that lends the sea its name may become a casualty of warming if rising acidity weakens its holdfasts.

Importance of protecting the Sargasso Sea

If we lose the Sargasso Sea, rivers from Newfoundland to the Gulf of Mexico would send eels searching in vain for a birthplace erased by heat.

Humpbacks might arrive in spring to find the larder bare. Storm tracks over Europe could drift, and the Atlantic might store even more of the planet’s excess heat, accelerating feedback loops we scarcely understand.

Governments are now weighing a treaty to curb plastic discharge at sea and expand no-take zones around key migratory corridors.

Shipping firms experiment with quieter propeller designs and biodegradable packing bands. None of these fixes alone will restore the Sargasso, but together they could keep the floating forest alive long enough for cooler heads – and cooler oceans – to prevail.

For something that looks like an empty patch of blue on a map, the Sargasso Sea manages to knit continents together, nourish creatures halfway across the world, and offer humanity a running log of planetary change.

The still water speaks softly, but its message rings clear: protect the calm, or brace for the storm that follows.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

