One of the world's largest copper, gold and silver deposits discovered at very high altitude

A hidden metal deposit in the Andes has stirred curiosity around the mining world. Recent announcements point to a discovery of copper, gold, and silver within a specific region of the high mountains, and the numbers are catching everyone’s attention.

This area, located near the boundary of Chile and Argentina, holds a formation known as the Filo del Sol deposit. After an updated resource study, experts now believe it contains up to 13 million tons of copper, 32 million ounces of gold, and 659 million ounces of silver.

These estimates come as a surprise to some, but for many in the mining sector, they confirm speculation that the high Andes still has plenty to offer.

Mention of this major discovery came from Jack Lundin, CEO of Lundin Mining, who called Filo del Sol one of the most significant greenfield discoveries in the last 30 years.

His organization is actively working with other partners to explore and possibly develop the area into a large-scale operation.

Metal deposits with logistical hurdles

Mining companies have been eying certain Andean sites for decades. Much of this interest comes from the Atacama Desert, which is known for copper-rich geology because of volcanic activity during the Late Cretaceous.

The Filo del Sol deposit sits at around 16,400 feet (5,000 meters) above sea level, which brings logistical hurdles. Weather extremes and oxygen scarcity make operations challenging .

Although the location offers promising yields of precious metals and copper, the region’s extreme altitude calls for specialized training, health checks, and extra support for anyone working there.

Mining groups must transport equipment across steep, winding roads, which adds to both the cost and the complexity of day-to-day tasks.

Many fields once dismissed as too remote or too punishing are now under fresh scrutiny. Improved technologies and strong global demand for precious metals such as copper, gold, and silver help justify bigger projects.

Yet critics maintain that just because extraction is possible doesn’t necessarily mean it is wise or safe.

Environmental concerns with metal mining

The environmental NGO Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (FARN), the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation, has raised concerns about whether any proposed mines in the vicinity might breach legal protections or deplete water resources for local communities.

Argentina’s Glacier Law, which protects the country’s freshwater reserves, is central to ongoing debates. With 70 percent of the country’s drinking water linked to glacial sources, activists argue that no mining goals should override water security.

Another big issue is water usage for the mining process. One large Argentine site reportedly consumes billions of liters per year, and FARN claims that is comparable to what entire populations rely on annually.

Researchers note that any new venture to mine the metal deposits in these deserts must plan carefully for water-intensive extraction steps.

Technology designed to recycle and reduce overall consumption can help, but questions remain about whether such measures will be enough.

Mining operations with cleaner energy

Officials in Argentina want to see more mines adopt renewable energy. The country’s largest private electricity generator, Central Puerto, recently began a study to figure out how to connect wind or solar projects directly to mining operations.

Lundin Mining has also proposed high-voltage power lines that tap into renewables, with a goal of cutting diesel dependence.

Although pivoting to green power may lessen emissions, many residents still worry about the lasting mark that industrial activities can leave on delicate ecosystems in the high Andes.

In Chile, other sites in the Atacama Desert are running on solar power for milling and hauling. These efforts demonstrate that remote mining does not have to rely entirely on fossil fuels.

Global demand for metals

Many nations push to produce more electric vehicles, solar panels, and other technologies that require metals for production.

Copper wires and circuit boards, for instance, are crucial for renewable energy grids and most electronics. Demand for metals continues to climb, so companies explore new deposits with extra enthusiasm.

On the other hand, there is a balance to strike. Economic benefits might boost local industries, but critics highlight the possible trade-offs to human health and the well-being of mountain ecosystems.

Solutions vary, but some believe that stricter regulation could steer mining activity in a safer direction, setting guardrails on water use and land disturbance.

Future outlook for metal deposits

This location in the high Andes may transform into one of the world’s top destinations for copper, gold, and silver extraction, if developers get the green light.

Engineers, environmentalists, and government leaders are watching how Lundin Mining and BHP plan to operate so high above sea level.

Discussions about sustainability, labor safety, and responsible resource management will likely continue well into the next few years.

The push for more copper and other metals is strong, but so is the need to protect water and mountains in Argentina and Chile. These competing interests will shape how this deposit might move from the planning stages to active production.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–