One puff inhaler could block many dangerous viruses

Imagine taking a single puff from an inhaler once a week and gaining protection from viral infections that make winters unbearable. Scientists believe such an approach could also guard against future pandemics.

The idea comes from new animal studies on an mRNA treatment designed to boost our natural defenses against viruses.

“You can think about this as a universal antiviral,” said Dusan Bogunovic at Columbia University in New York. The treatment aims to activate the body’s built-in antiviral shield before viruses have the chance to spread.

How the body fights viruses

Our immune system already holds powerful tools against infection. When cells detect viruses, they release interferon, a molecule that activates about 1000 genes.

These genes lead to the production of antiviral proteins. Some block viruses from entering cells, while others stop new viral particles from spreading.

“Our innate immune system is extremely powerful,” said Bogunovic. However, respiratory viruses reproduce so quickly that they often outpace these defenses. A head start could keep infections mild while the rest of the immune system catches up.

Activating protective genes

In earlier research, many scientists believed that interferon itself could serve as a powerful, broad antiviral treatment. Interferon is a natural signaling molecule that helps cells activate hundreds of protective genes, which then produce antiviral proteins to fight infections.

The idea was that by giving patients interferon directly, doctors could strengthen the body’s immune defenses and block a wide range of viruses.

However, this approach faced a serious obstacle: interferon often caused harmful side effects when used as a drug. These side effects limited its practical use and prevented it from becoming the universal antiviral once hoped for.

Overcoming the interferon challenges

To overcome this, Dusan Bogunovic and his colleagues explored a different path. Instead of relying on interferon itself, they focused on the proteins that interferon activates.

Out of the many possibilities, they selected ten promising proteins that are naturally produced when the body detects a viral attack.

The team then delivered instructions for making these proteins into cells using mRNA technology. This method has a unique advantage: rather than struggling to push large, pre-made proteins into cells, the mRNA allows cells to produce the proteins internally, right where they are needed most.

Laboratory tests showed strong results. Human cells infected with flu and Zika viruses displayed enhanced antiviral defenses after receiving this mRNA treatment. These findings gave researchers hope that such a strategy could also prove effective in living animals and, eventually, in humans.

Inhaler that targets many viruses

The team then delivered the mRNA mixture directly to the lungs of golden hamsters. The results were striking. Treated hamsters resisted SARS-CoV-2 infection, showing much lower viral levels than untreated ones.

“I was like, ‘wow, this actually might be a universal antiviral,’” said Bogunovic. Current antiviral drugs usually target specific viruses. A treatment effective against many viruses would be a major breakthrough, comparable to antibiotics revolutionizing medicine by tackling a broad range of bacteria.

This method may also allow tailoring protein combinations for particular viruses. “Some combinations of interferon-triggered proteins might be especially effective against specific viruses,” said Bogunovic.

Such flexibility could create both broad and targeted therapies depending on the need. Delivering enough mRNA to the right cells remains a technical challenge.

“This is certainly exciting and could lead to very promising advances, but we are several steps down the line away from talking about a deployable, versatile countermeasure,” noted Aris Katzourakis at the University of Oxford.

Potential of the mRNA inhaler

Despite hurdles, the research shows how mRNA technology can extend beyond vaccines.

Bogunovic is optimistic that viruses may not easily evolve resistance, as multiple proteins target different parts of the viral lifecycle. This strategy has already proved successful in HIV treatments.

“The research highlights the potential of mRNA technology beyond vaccines. The current trajectory in the US with mRNA vaccines will certainly and tragically slow down progress on both of these fronts,” said Katzourakis.

If these advances continue, one weekly puff might one day shield us from the viruses that have long shaped human health.

The study is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

—–

—–