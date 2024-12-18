Orphaned bonobos can regain social skills and empathy

Orphaned apes, like bonobos, victimized by illegal trade practices, are showing the world their resilience. They can bounce back from traumatic experiences and develop social capabilities akin to those raised in their natural habitats.

A recent study conducted by researchers at Durham University sheds light on the social and emotional development of orphaned bonobos and the impact of rehabilitation efforts.

The findings highlight the potential for orphans to develop critical social abilities, even after experiencing early-life trauma. The study, spanning 10 years, involved observations at Lola ya Bonobo, the world’s only bonobo sanctuary located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Plight of bonobos

Bonobos, like chimpanzees, share a very close evolutionary history with humans, making them one of our nearest living relatives in the animal kingdom. Both species are genetically similar to humans, which is why scientists study them to better understand human behavior and evolution.

Bonobos are found exclusively in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Central Africa, where they live in the wild.

Unfortunately, these apes face several dangers, such as logging (cutting down trees) and illegal activities like hunting for bushmeat (the meat of wild animals). These practices severely harm bonobo populations.

Emotional skills of orphaned bonobos

One of the most damaging effects of these illegal activities is that young bonobos are often taken from their mothers.

Losing their mothers at a young age means that these orphaned bonobos miss out on the vital care and socialization they would normally receive in their natural environment.

Without maternal care, young bonobos face difficulties in learning important social behaviors and emotional skills.

For example, they may not learn how to interact with others properly, show empathy, or understand group dynamics – which are all crucial for their survival and well-being in the wild.

Role of rehabilitation

The researchers aimed to understand how rehabilitation at Lola ya Bonobo affects the development of orphaned bonobos compared to their mother-reared counterparts.

The team examined critical traits like empathy, social skills, and aggression across different life stages and sexes.

“The Lola ya Bonobo sanctuary does vital work in protecting this vulnerable species. While the orphans’ social development is not equivalent to that of their mother-reared counterparts, they overlap in the development and behaviours they display,” said study lead author Stephanie Kordon.

Orphaned bonobos after rehab

The research revealed that female bonobos’ social skills increased with age, consistent with the female-led nature of bonobo societies.

Conversely, male bonobos showed a decline in social skills as they aged. Although orphaned bonobos exhibited reduced social abilities compared to mother-reared ones, they still demonstrated species-typical behaviors.

Empathy in orphaned bonobos

Orphaned bonobos were less likely to show empathetic behaviors, such as comforting distressed peers.

However, their ability to console others, while reduced, remained within the range observed in mother-reared bonobos. This indicates they retain sufficient skills to function in social groups, crucial for their survival in the wild.

Aggression dynamics

Mother-reared and older female bonobos displayed higher levels of aggression, while younger and male bonobos were more often victims. However, the way bonobos were reared did not influence their likelihood of being targeted by aggression.

“While we cannot say the orphaned bonobos are absolutely rehabilitated, our findings do show a good direction to their social function as we are seeing them demonstrate species-typical behaviors within low but normal ranges,” said study senior author Professor Zanna Clay.

Social development in orphaned bonobos

The research from Durham University offers a rare glimpse into how early-life experiences shape the social and emotional development of bonobos.

By comparing orphaned and mother-reared bonobos, the study highlights the resilience of orphaned individuals and the critical role that sanctuaries play in aiding their recovery.

“By better understanding the healthy social development of bonobos, we aim to help the important rehabilitation and conservation efforts of this unique species,” noted Kordon.

Broader conservation goals

Bonobo rehabilitation not only helps individual apes but also contributes to broader conservation goals. By reintroducing socially competent bonobos into the wild, efforts like those at Lola ya Bonobo ensure the survival and well-being of this endangered species.

While challenges remain, the findings offer hope for orphaned bonobos and reinforce the value of dedicated sanctuaries in conservation.

The research team included experts from Harvard University and Emory University in the United States.

The work was funded by the Templeton World Charity Foundation’s Diverse Intelligences initiative and a European Research Council Horizon 2020 Starting Grant.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

