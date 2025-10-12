Our most powerful weapons against disease are growing in the garden

Broccoli, cabbage, kale, mustard greens – these aren’t the most glamorous foods on the plate. But they have hidden power that most of us overlook: serious nutrition.

These vegetables, full of compounds that have been proven to improve health, are used too sparingly in diets worldwide.

A team of researchers has now examined these greens more closely and says it’s time to give them the attention they deserve. Not only are Brassica vegetables healthy for you, but they may also be some of the most potent weapons against disease and repairing nutritional deficiencies.

The Brassica family of vegetables

Brassicas refer to a type of vegetable that consists of the Brassicaceae family, but they’re commonly referred to as the mustard family.

They’re also called cruciferous vegetables because the flowers tend to have a cross-like shape. Brassica vegetables include broccoli, kale, cabbage, and mustard greens.

These vegetables are not costly or difficult to cultivate since they’re already commercially farmed across the world. Yet they do not appear frequently enough in nutrition policy or on the plate.

What’s really in broccoli

The new study makes a strong case for why we should be paying more attention to these plants. A team led by researchers in the College of Horticulture at Hebei Agricultural University analyzed what’s in these vegetables, how they affect health, and how to improve their nutritional content even further.

“Brassica vegetables represent one of the most promising but underutilized dietary resources for improving public health,” wrote the authors of the study.

“Their rich combination of vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds provides natural protection against chronic diseases ranging from cancer to cardiovascular disorders.”

“What makes these crops unique is the opportunity to further enhance their value through breeding, biofortification, and metabolic engineering. Harnessing this potential can transform everyday vegetables like broccoli and kale into key players in global strategies for nutritional security.”

Powerful nutrients in Brassica vegetables

The study goes into detail about what’s inside these vegetables. Glucosinolates in foods such as broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts create compounds like sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinol, which possess high anti-cancer potential.

Vitamins C, folate, vitamin E, and vitamin K are each vital for aspects such as bone health, antioxidant defense, and aiding the body in iron absorption.

Carotenoids such as lutein and β-carotene serve to maintain your immune system and eyes in good health.

Purple types of Brassicas also provide anthocyanins, possibly beneficial for brain and heart function. Minerals such as calcium, potassium, and selenium may reduce the incidence of high blood pressure and certain cancers.

Time to level up

The way you prepare vegetables is important. The review indicates that steaming or serving them with healthy oils can help your body take in more of the nutrients. Overcooking, especially boiling, can eliminate some of that goodness.

The researchers also looked at ways to boost the nutritional value right from the start. Using LED lights during sprout growth, for example, can increase carotenoids and anthocyanins.

Selective breeding has already led to a “super broccoli” with more glucoraphanin. And gene-editing tools like CRISPR/Cas9 could push this even further – raising levels of the good stuff while cutting down on compounds we don’t need.

Brassica vegetables and nutrition gaps

Brassicas could be a low-cost, widely available way to help fill nutrition gaps. They’re already grown across many regions, and new techniques could make them even more beneficial without driving up costs.

For communities dealing with poor diets or limited access to health care, that kind of support could go a long way.

As more people look for “functional foods”- things that do more than just fill you up – Brassicas are ready for their moment. They’re not just another side dish. They could be a simple, everyday solution to some of the biggest nutrition problems we face.

The full study was published in the journal Horticulture Research.

