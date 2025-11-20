Our solar system is moving faster than scientists can explain

Our solar system appears to be moving through the universe far faster than standard cosmology says it should.

A new study of radio galaxies by a team in Germany suggests the solar system’s motion leaves a stronger mark on the sky than theory predicts.

Instead of quietly confirming the standard picture, the result deepens a long running mystery about how evenly matter is spread across the cosmos.

If it holds up, the mismatch hints that either our cosmic models or our vast surveys are missing something important.

The solar system in motion

The work was led by astrophysicist Lukas Böhme at Bielefeld University in Germany (BUG). Böhme’s team uses radio surveys of distant galaxies to test how closely our standard description of the universe matches reality.

The usual reference frame for cosmic motion comes from the cosmic microwave background (CMB), faint leftover light from the hot early universe.

In that frame, the solar system appears to rush in one particular direction, and that motion should leave a predictable fingerprint on galaxy counts.

This smooth glow supports what astronomers call the cosmological principle, idea that the universe looks similar in every direction.

If that principle holds, a deep galaxy survey should see nearly the same number of sources in every direction after correcting for our motion.

How radio galaxies guide us

The team turned to radio galaxies, whose jets glow strongly at radio wavelengths. Because radio waves cut through dust that blocks visible light, these objects reveal populations of galaxies that ordinary images miss.

As the solar system moves, it produces what astronomers call a dipole, a pattern where one side of the sky shows slightly more sources.

More radio galaxies appear in the direction of motion and fewer appear behind us, producing a very slight statistical imbalance.

Data from massive sky surveys

To measure that imbalance, the researchers combined several massive radio continuum surveys, sky maps that count radio sources across huge areas.

The second data release of LOFAR’s LoTSS DR2 survey catalogues over four million radio sources across about a quarter of the northern sky.

The experts also folded in two higher frequency surveys from Australia’s ASKAP telescope and from the NRAO Very Large Array in New Mexico.

Together with LoTSS, these catalogues give nearly full sky coverage, which is vital because uneven sensitivity can easily masquerade as a false dipole.

Counting galaxies with precision

Older studies treated radio sources as if each catalog entry were a separate point on the sky, yet detailed images show a messier reality.

Many bright radio galaxies break into multiple knots and lobes, meaning a naive count can inflate the apparent number of sources in crowded regions.

This behavior leads to overdispersion, extra scatter in counts beyond what simple statistics predict. If that effect is ignored, the analysis will underestimate how uncertain the measured dipole really is.

Böhme and colleagues built their model around the negative binomial distribution, statistical model that handles overdispersed counting data.

This allowed the team to capture the extra variance from multicomponent radio sources instead of mistaking it for a real cosmic effect.

The scientists also developed a Bayesian estimator, a method that updates probabilities using both data and prior assumptions. It estimates the strength and direction of the galaxy dipole while accounting for how each survey’s sensitivity changes across the sky.

The speed of our solar system

Using the new estimator on three large catalogues, the researchers found a galaxy dipole about 3.7 times stronger than expected from our motion.

The analysis shows that this excess reaches 5.4 sigma significance and that the dipole direction matches the cosmic microwave background within five degrees.

Planck’s measurements of the cosmic microwave background imply that our solar system moves at roughly 827,000 miles per hour relative to this background.

This speed sets the benchmark that galaxy surveys are expected to match in both direction and strength.

Measuring motion in the universe

A 2023 study using new estimators on two radio catalogues, NVSS and RACS, reported a dipole roughly three times stronger than expected.

That result already reached a significance of 4.8 sigma and pointed in nearly the same direction as the cosmic microwave background dipole.

Another analysis combining Planck data with infrared and radio surveys also found that matter dipoles differ sharply from the cosmic microwave background.

Paired with the new radio result, this pattern points to a broader mismatch between the various methods used to measure our motion through the universe.

Results that contradict expectations

One option is that the excess dipole comes from nearby structure, such as a clump of radio loud galaxies in our cosmic neighborhood.

That would mean the region is unusual for the Lambda cold dark matter (LCDM) model, which is a picture where dark energy and cold dark matter shape structure.

Another possibility is that lingering survey systematics are fooling us. Wide field radio maps are hard to calibrate, and small errors in flux, beam shape, or sky coverage can mimic a false dipole.

“This result clearly contradicts expectations based on standard cosmology and forces us to reconsider our previous assumptions,” said Böhme. His result strengthens the case that the discrepancy is real and statistically robust.

Future research directions

Upcoming releases from LOFAR, ASKAP, and other pathfinder projects will sharply increase the number of well characterised radio sources on the sky.

Future observations from the Square Kilometre Array and related projects should show whether the radio dipole excess persists once systematics are tightly controlled.

If the mismatch survives that scrutiny, cosmologists will face uncomfortable but exciting choices. Either our basic assumption of large scale uniformity fails, or there is an unknown ingredient shaping how matter is spread across the universe.

The study is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–