Outdoor classes improve children's mental health
11-16-2024

Outdoor classes improve children's mental health

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

“Go outside and play!” – a phrase many of us heard growing up and one that is echoing through the halls of schools across Quebec, with an unexpected twist. It’s not just playtime that is being taken outdoors, but actual class time.

This approach was backed by research showing that spending time in natural settings bolsters mental health in children. This one-of-a-kind initiative is transforming the way we see education and childhood development.

Nature as a teaching tool

This research was led by Sylvana Côté from the Observatoire pour l’éducation et la santé des enfants (OPES) and a group of dedicated researchers from McGill and Université de Montréal.

The fascinating study reveals that merely two hours of class time spent outdoors significantly reduces emotional distress among children aged 10-12 who previously struggled with mental health concerns.

These findings could not be more timely, considering a recent UNICEF report which emphasized the importance of green spaces for child development.

Impact of outdoor classes

The researchers studied the effects of nature time on the behavior and mental health symptoms of over 500 Quebec schoolchildren in Spring 2023.

The transformation seen in children post-intervention confirm that nature operates as a unique form of therapy.

The students who benefited the most were those grappling with severe issues earlier, including anxiety, depression, aggressivity, impulsivity, and social interaction problems.

Calmness and attentiveness

After the intervention, teachers noticed a pronounced calmness and attentiveness in their students, hinting at nature’s role as a catalyst for mental quietude and focus.

Study senior author Marie-Claude Geoffroy is an associate professor in the McGill Department of Psychiatry and Canada Research Chair in Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention at the Douglas Research Centre.

“Children with higher mental health symptoms at baseline showed greater reductions in symptoms following the intervention,” said Professor Geoffrey.

Outdoor classes improve mental health

“Nature-based programs may offer targeted benefits for children with higher levels of mental health vulnerabilities and potentially act as an equalizer of mental health among school-age children,” noted Côté.

First, a randomized controlled trial was used to depict the genuine advantages children experience from spending time amidst nature. Over a thousand children, ranging in age from 10 to 12 and from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, participated with a control group in the mix.

According to Professor Geoffery, the motivation for this project arose during the height of the pandemic, when concerns regarding children’s health risks from being confined indoors were soaring.

This prompted the idea of an intervention where school children could spend time in nature, with effects measured on their mood and behavior.

Monitoring changes after outdoor classes

Over a three-month period, changes in the behaviors of both the nature-intervention and control groups were evaluated using quick questionnaires. The goal was to gauge children’s emotional and behavioral difficulties and their strengths.

The children were not merely frolicking in the park for two hours. Teachers conducted regular classes such as math, languages, or science outdoors.

A short, 10-15 minute activity designed to boost mental health was also integrated into these sessions using resources provided by the research team.

Potential impact on education systems

Université de Montréal post-doctoral fellow Tianna Loose, the paper’s first author, emphasizes the relevance of their results for educators, policy-makers, and mental health professionals.

“The intervention was low-cost, well-received, and posed no risks, making it a promising strategy for schools with access to greenspaces,” she said.

The research team is excited about designing a follow-up study on outdoor classes involving teenagers that will co-design an intervention in nature to enhance well-being, reduce climate anxiety, and promote a deeper connection to nature.

This transformation in classroom dynamics has opened up a new avenue not just in education but also in mental health interventions. It adds credence to the phrase “the best classroom is roofed only by the sky.”

As societies, we need to reevaluate and appreciate the boundless potential of nature, especially in nurturing the mental health of our younger generations.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/11/Outdoor-class.jpg
11-16-2024
Outdoor classes improve children's mental health
2024/11/Dog-family.jpg
11-16-2024
Friends, family members, and guardians: Dogs are more than just pets
2024/11/Muscle-neuron-growth.jpg
11-16-2024
Exercise fuels neuron growth through muscle signals
2024/11/oxytocin_cuddle-hormone_fosters-love_boosts-memory_cures-drug-addiction_1.jpg
11-15-2024
'Cuddle hormone' fosters love, boosts memory, and now also cures addiction
2024/11/phytoplankton-bloom_ocean-fish-support_gulf-aden_credit-nasa_1m.jpg
11-15-2024
Oceans and lakes are quickly losing their ability to keep fish alive
2024/11/Big-brains.jpg
11-15-2024
How did humans get big brains? Fossil teeth reveal new clues
2024/11/Psychedelic-schizophrenia.jpg
11-15-2024
Psychedelic use linked to higher risk of schizophrenia
2024/11/Carbon-heat.jpg
11-15-2024
Extreme heat of 2023 weakened Earth's carbon storage capacity
2024/11/Desert-microbes.jpg
11-15-2024
Living microbes found in the driest desert on Earth
2024/11/Pando.jpg
11-15-2024
The world's largest living organism consists of 47,000 trees
2024/11/Rise-sea-level.jpg
11-15-2024
Sea level warnings: What coastal cities must prepare for
2024/11/Plankton-warming.jpg
11-15-2024
Plankton at risk: Global warming threatens the ocean's lifeline
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved