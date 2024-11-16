Outdoor classes improve children's mental health

“Go outside and play!” – a phrase many of us heard growing up and one that is echoing through the halls of schools across Quebec, with an unexpected twist. It’s not just playtime that is being taken outdoors, but actual class time.

This approach was backed by research showing that spending time in natural settings bolsters mental health in children. This one-of-a-kind initiative is transforming the way we see education and childhood development.

Nature as a teaching tool

This research was led by Sylvana Côté from the Observatoire pour l’éducation et la santé des enfants (OPES) and a group of dedicated researchers from McGill and Université de Montréal.

The fascinating study reveals that merely two hours of class time spent outdoors significantly reduces emotional distress among children aged 10-12 who previously struggled with mental health concerns.

These findings could not be more timely, considering a recent UNICEF report which emphasized the importance of green spaces for child development.

Impact of outdoor classes

The researchers studied the effects of nature time on the behavior and mental health symptoms of over 500 Quebec schoolchildren in Spring 2023.

The transformation seen in children post-intervention confirm that nature operates as a unique form of therapy.

The students who benefited the most were those grappling with severe issues earlier, including anxiety, depression, aggressivity, impulsivity, and social interaction problems.

Calmness and attentiveness

After the intervention, teachers noticed a pronounced calmness and attentiveness in their students, hinting at nature’s role as a catalyst for mental quietude and focus.

Study senior author Marie-Claude Geoffroy is an associate professor in the McGill Department of Psychiatry and Canada Research Chair in Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention at the Douglas Research Centre.

“Children with higher mental health symptoms at baseline showed greater reductions in symptoms following the intervention,” said Professor Geoffrey.

Outdoor classes improve mental health

“Nature-based programs may offer targeted benefits for children with higher levels of mental health vulnerabilities and potentially act as an equalizer of mental health among school-age children,” noted Côté.

First, a randomized controlled trial was used to depict the genuine advantages children experience from spending time amidst nature. Over a thousand children, ranging in age from 10 to 12 and from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, participated with a control group in the mix.

According to Professor Geoffery, the motivation for this project arose during the height of the pandemic, when concerns regarding children’s health risks from being confined indoors were soaring.

This prompted the idea of an intervention where school children could spend time in nature, with effects measured on their mood and behavior.

Monitoring changes after outdoor classes

Over a three-month period, changes in the behaviors of both the nature-intervention and control groups were evaluated using quick questionnaires. The goal was to gauge children’s emotional and behavioral difficulties and their strengths.

The children were not merely frolicking in the park for two hours. Teachers conducted regular classes such as math, languages, or science outdoors.

A short, 10-15 minute activity designed to boost mental health was also integrated into these sessions using resources provided by the research team.

Potential impact on education systems

Université de Montréal post-doctoral fellow Tianna Loose, the paper’s first author, emphasizes the relevance of their results for educators, policy-makers, and mental health professionals.

“The intervention was low-cost, well-received, and posed no risks, making it a promising strategy for schools with access to greenspaces,” she said.

The research team is excited about designing a follow-up study on outdoor classes involving teenagers that will co-design an intervention in nature to enhance well-being, reduce climate anxiety, and promote a deeper connection to nature.

This transformation in classroom dynamics has opened up a new avenue not just in education but also in mental health interventions. It adds credence to the phrase “the best classroom is roofed only by the sky.”

As societies, we need to reevaluate and appreciate the boundless potential of nature, especially in nurturing the mental health of our younger generations.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

