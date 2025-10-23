Outdoor play boosts confidence and learning in young children

In a world filled with flashing screens and digital noise, the sound of children’s laughter in outdoor parks is becoming rarer. Play, once a universal part of childhood, is now sharing space with tablets and televisions.

A recent national poll from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital sheds light on how today’s children balance playtime between the outdoors and screens, and what this means for their growth.

The findings reveal a generation growing up differently – more connected digitally but perhaps less connected to nature.

The report highlights a challenge for parents: encouraging meaningful play in an age where convenience often wins over creativity.

Outdoor play and well-being

The poll found that one in ten parents of preschoolers and toddlers said their child plays outside just once a week or less.

This is concerning, considering the strong link between outdoor activity and both physical and mental well-being.

In contrast, nearly a third of parents said their child engages in media play such as video games. Three in five parents reported that their child watches TV or videos daily.

“Play is the key to how young children learn and develop. It starts in infancy, with parents playing peekaboo and as children become older, they create their own version of play,” said Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark.

“Our report suggests that many families could support healthier development by encouraging a wider variety of play experiences.”

Balancing screen and physical play

The nationally representative poll, conducted in August, included responses from 710 parents of children aged between 1 and 5.

On a typical day at home, most parents reported that their child engages in physical play like running, jumping, or climbing (88%) and imaginative or make-believe play (68%). Over half said their child regularly plays with puzzles, blocks, or other toys that promote fine motor skills and problem-solving.

Despite this, screens have become a dominant part of children’s routines. Many parents admit that their child watches videos daily or uses phones and tablets to stay occupied.

For busy families, digital play offers a quick solution, but Clark cautions that balance is crucial.

“Phones and tablets are convenient, and it’s understandable that parents rely on them at times,” Clark said. “But it’s important to be mindful of how much time is spent in media play and to create opportunities for more active, imaginative and social play.”

Outdoor play and parental fear

Experts agree that outdoor play is essential for children’s development. It supports the development of motor skills, coordination, confidence, and social interaction.

Still, 9% of parents said their child plays outside only once a week or less. This falls short of the daily outdoor activity recommended by pediatric specialists for healthy growth.

Parental anxiety seems to play a major role. Four in ten parents said they feel nervous when their child goes “too far” or climbs “too high.” While safety concerns are natural, constant supervision can sometimes limit opportunities for growth.

The poll showed that while 75% of parents of 3- to 5-year-olds let their children use swings independently, nearly half hold their child’s hand or stand next to them during new challenges.

Children gain confidence outdoors

Activities like climbing trees, sliding down poles, or balancing on monkey bars can be powerful learning moments. Clark reminds parents that these moments help children test boundaries safely.

“Parents understandably worry about safety but children need chances to test their limits,” she said. “Climbing, swinging or exploring unfamiliar areas helps build confidence, resilience and problem-solving skills.”

“Risky play isn’t about recklessness but about appropriate challenges that allow young children to explore what they’re capable of. Parents who allow a little more independence often see their child’s confidence flourish.”

Encouraging such experiences allows children to face small fears and develop resilience – a characteristic that they carry into school, friendships, and later life.

Letting children lead outdoors

Parents play a vital part in shaping how children experience play. When adults take over playtime, dictating what is “right,” creativity often shrinks. Clark believes that letting children guide their own play encourages curiosity and originality.

“Play doesn’t need to be perfect or educational to be beneficial,” she said. “Letting children lead their own play encourages curiosity, creativity and independence. Parents just need to create time and space for their children to play freely.”

This approach teaches children to solve problems on their own and build confidence through experimentation. A tower of blocks that collapses can become a lesson in patience. A pretend tea party can teach empathy and social awareness.

Building a balanced future

The modern world gives children countless ways to engage with technology, but not all play is equal.

Outdoor play helps them connect with their surroundings, while imaginative play builds emotional intelligence. Digital tools can complement learning but cannot replace the physical and social benefits of traditional play.

Finding balance means setting aside time each day for children to explore freely – without screens, rules, or expectations. Parents can guide this by turning off devices, stepping outside together, and trusting their child’s instincts.

Childhood is a brief window filled with discovery, laughter, and growth. Allowing children to run, climb, and imagine helps them not only build stronger bodies but also stronger minds.

By embracing both play and freedom, families can nurture a generation that grows up curious, confident, and connected to the world beyond the screen.

This article is based on information from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health

