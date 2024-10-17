53% of North American bats face extinction risk in 15 years

More than half of North American bat species teeter on the brink of extinction. This shocking reality was revealed in the North American Bat Conservation Alliance’s (NABCA) 2023 report.

A companion study, co-authored by Bat Conservation International (BCI) scientists, involved more than 100 experts from Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

With such international cooperation, the research provides the most exhaustive assessment of our bat species, crafting a baseline to track future trends and initiate conservation actions.

Alarming bat extinction trend

“It’s nothing short of alarming that over half of North America’s bat species are at serious risk of collapse and need urgent conservation action,” said Dr. Winifred Frick, Chief Scientist at BCI.

“One of the clearest outcomes of this research is that many threats can only be addressed through international collaboration, since bats and the threats they face do not recognize political borders.”

According to Dr. Jeremy Coleman of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the State of the Bats study highlights the variety and severity of the threats that North American bats face on the landscape today.

“The results further emphasize the importance of robust collaborative international partnerships like the White-nose Syndrome Response Team and the North American Bat Conservation Alliance for managing complex wildlife conservation challenges,” said Dr. Coleman.

Extinction threats to bats

The experts pointed out major impacts on the threatened bat species. These impacts range from climate change to wind energy production and diseases.

“This one-of-a-kind, multi-expert assessment is a novel and robust approach to optimizing conservation efforts across North America,” said Dr. Rodrigo A. Medellín from the Instituto de Ecología, Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

“The results of the State of the Bats initiative addresses a specific need expressed by the federal governments of Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Mexico looks forward to using these results to inform its own conservation efforts and improve its endangered species lists.”

A matter of immediate concern

The study shows that over half of North American bat species face a moderate to very high risk of extinction in the next 15 years. The research also highlights that the populations of 90% of North American bat species have dwindled over the past 15 years.

This makes conservation action a matter of immediate concern for all three countries. Furthermore, about a quarter of North American bat species have transnational ranges, enhancing the need for international collaboration on conservation planning.

Climate change emerges as the top threat to North American bats. White-nose syndrome is a major threat too, with twelve species known to be susceptible.

“We tend to focus on the wildlife we know are at the greatest risk,” said Dr. Amanda Adams, Director of Research Coordination at Bat Conservation International.

“But when we work to address the bigger picture, such as through habitat restoration projects, we end up helping more than just those species that are the most imperiled.”

Moving forward

Ultimately, this research will guide conservation priorities to support the recovery of bat species in North America.

The study also highlights how international unity can address common threats, and marks areas of concern for biodiversity.

“International cooperation is essential to ensure effective conservation of bats in North America,” said Charles Francis, manager of the Wildlife Monitoring Assessment for Canadian Wildlife Service.

“This collaborative study to evaluate the status of each species provides critical information to identify the species most in need of conservation measures.”

Saving bats from extinction

Looking to the future, strategic steps must be taken to ensure the sustainable recovery of bat populations across North America.

It is imperative to continue building and strengthening international alliances that prioritize data sharing, joint research endeavors, and synchronized conservation strategies.

Research into innovative solutions, such as the integration of renewable energy technologies with wildlife conservation practices, holds promise for mitigating some of the adverse impacts associated with wind energy production.

Also, promoting a societal shift toward greater environmental stewardship and awareness can create a supportive landscape for the myriad of species, including bats, that underscore the health and functionality of our ecosystems.

The commitment to protecting these vital creatures from extinction will yield far-reaching benefits for both biodiversity and humanity.

The study is published in the journal Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

