'Cuddle hormone' fosters love, boosts memory, and now also cures addiction

When we think of oxytocin, the image of a warm embrace or the deep connection between a mother and her child often comes to mind.

This hormone, often dubbed the “love hormone” or “cuddle hormone,” is famous for its role in fostering emotional bonds and promoting feelings of trust and empathy.

But recent studies suggest that oxytocin might be doing much more behind the scenes, especially when it comes to how we learn and remember. And more surprisingly, it may also help cure addiction.

Leading this exciting exploration are Professor Akiyoshi Saitoh and researcher Junpei Takahashi from the Tokyo University of Science, and Meredith Berry, Ph.D. from the University of Florida.

They have been delving into the intricate ways oxytocin influences our brains, potentially paving the way for new treatments for conditions like dementia and opioid addiction.

Oxytocin’s role in memory

While oxytocin is well-known for its impact on social behaviors, its role in cognitive functions is less understood.

Professor Saitoh’s team wanted to uncover whether oxytocin could be a key player in how memories are formed and retained.

“Previously we had suggested that oxytocin may be a new therapeutic candidate for dementia based on studies using a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease,” he shared.

“To investigate this further, in this study, we examined the role of endogenous oxytocin in mouse cognitive function.”

Using advanced techniques, the researchers specifically activated oxytocin neurons in certain brain regions of mice.

They then evaluated the mice’s memory using tasks designed to test recognition and recall, like the Novel Object Recognition Task.

This method helps scientists determine how well an animal can recognize a new object compared to one they’ve seen before.

Peering into the brain’s memory centers

The brain is a complex network, and understanding how different areas interact is crucial.

The team noticed that when they stimulated oxytocin neurons in the paraventricular hypothalamic nucleus (PVN), there was increased activity not only there but also in the supramammillary nucleus (SuM).

These regions are connected and play roles in memory and emotional responses.

By observing markers that indicate neuron activation, they confirmed that these areas were more active following their interventions.

Interestingly, while the mice didn’t show significant changes in short-term memory tasks, there was a noticeable improvement in long-term memory, particularly in recognizing new objects.

Oxytocin connection to dementia

These findings have significant implications. Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, affects millions worldwide, leading to memory loss and cognitive decline.

Understanding how oxytocin influences memory could lead to new therapies that slow down or mitigate these effects.

There’s also a broader social context. Many believe that loneliness and lack of social interaction can worsen dementia symptoms.

“There is a widely acknowledged belief that dementia tends to advance more rapidly in settings where individuals experience loneliness or limited social engagement. However, the scientific underpinnings of this phenomenon have remained largely elusive,” Professor Saitoh pointed out.

By highlighting oxytocin’s role, the research suggests that stimulating social interactions — or even directly targeting oxytocin pathways — might help in managing dementia.

Oxytocin and opioid addiction

Across the globe, another team is exploring oxytocin’s potential in a different arena.

At the University of Florida, researchers are investigating whether a synthetic version of oxytocin can help curb opioid addictions, a pressing issue affecting many communities.

“The idea is that physicians could potentially prescribe, in combination, an opioid and oxytocin as an acute pain management option, while at the same time lessening the likelihood of developing an addiction to opioids,” explained Dr. Meredith Berry.

Working alongside Dr. Yenisel Cruz-Almeida and Dr. Natalie Ebner, Dr. Berry is examining whether oxytocin can reduce pain effectively while also decreasing the desire for prolonged opioid use.

Opioids are still a huge problem

Opioid addiction has become a significant public health concern, particularly in the United States.

Prescription opioids, while effective for managing pain, carry a high risk of addiction. Older adults, who often require pain management, can be particularly vulnerable.

By exploring alternatives that reduce pain without the same addictive potential, researchers hope to offer safer options for patients.

Oxytocin’s natural role in promoting well-being might counteract some of the addictive properties of opioids.

Healing addiction with oxytocin

In their carefully designed study, the University of Florida team is working with participants aged 55 to 85 who have some history of opioid use.

In a controlled setting, these participants will receive synthetic oxytocin via a nasal spray or a placebo after taking oral oxycodone.

The researchers will collect data on how much the participants enjoy the drugs, as well as monitor physical responses like heart rate and breathing.

They’ll also assess cognitive and emotional reactions. To measure pain responses, they will apply mild mechanical pressure to the thighs and expose the hands to varying temperatures.

Dr. Ebner will analyze mood changes and cognitive effects, while Dr. Cruz-Almeida will examine how the drugs affect pain responses.

Dr. Berry will evaluate the potential for reduced opioid addiction based on these findings. Physicians from the university’s College of Medicine are involved to ensure participant safety.

Is oxytocin the “wonder drug” of the future?

The combined efforts of these research teams highlight the versatility of oxytocin, putting the “love hormone” on the radar of scientists of all disciplines around the world.

From potentially enhancing memory and combating dementia to offering new strategies for pain management without the high risk of addiction, oxytocin’s benefits could be far-reaching.

These studies underscore the importance of looking beyond traditional uses of well-known substances. Sometimes, the key to solving complex health issues lies in re-examining what we thought we knew.

The journey of oxytocin from a simple “love hormone” to a potential powerhouse in medical treatment is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of science.

As researchers like Professor Saitoh and Dr. Berry continue their work, we can look forward to new discoveries that might improve the quality of life for many.

The full study was published in the journal PLOS One.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–