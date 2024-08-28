Pacific sea levels are rising faster than anywhere in the world

The tranquil waters of the Pacific Ocean are revealing a disturbing truth. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently reported that the sea levels in the vast Pacific Ocean are climbing faster than the global average, raising alarm bells for low-lying island nations.

But why is the Pacific experiencing this accelerated ascension, and why should it concern us?

Rising threat of Pacific sea levels

Certainly, the planet-wide advance of sea levels is no secret. Higher temperatures, provoked by continual fossil fuel combustion, are causing the once-mighty ice sheets to melt while the warmer oceans cause expanding water molecules.

This global average rise measures up to about 3.4 millimeters per year over the past three decades. However, Pacific’s rising sea level situation is even more worrying.

In comparison with this global average, two measurement areas in the Pacific, north and east of Australia, show an average annual increase that outpaces the rest.

Human factor in Pacific’s sea levels

The startling findings were revealed in the WMO‘s regional State of the Climate report 2023. The report was released to coincide with the gathering of climate-conscious individuals in a forum in the island nation of Tonga.

Humans play a significant part in this tale. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo confirmed this by stating that human activities have weakened the ocean’s capacity to protect us.

Through sea level rise, we are converting the ocean – a once faithful ally – into a growing threat.

An unexpected surge

A surge in coastal flooding since 1980, with recurring events in islands like the Cook Islands and French Polynesia, marks another concerning consequence of these rising sea levels.

Limited previously to a few instances annually, these events threaten to become commonplace now. But what triggers these?

Cyclones and climate change

Tropical cyclones, suspected to be intensifying due to climate change, often cause such floods. As sea surface temperatures increase, the Pacific region observed over 34 such storms and floods in 2023. These hazards resulted in more than 200 fatalities, as per the WMO report.

Only a third of small island developing states have early warning systems, as per the WMO, highlighting a significant area of concern. With the average elevation of Pacific islands being just one to two meters above sea level, the risk posed by rising water levels is alarmingly high.

Battle against rising sea levels

These urgent warnings have not gone unheard. A memorable moment unfolded in 2021, when Tuvalu’s foreign minister addressed the U.N. climate conference standing knee-deep in seawater. His actions made headlines globally, underscoring the severity of the situation. And yet, the battle is far from over.

Sea levels, as the WMO report indicated, will persist in their ascent for hundreds to thousands of years, making this an issue that continues to loom large over our future due to the continued deep ocean heat uptake and mass loss from ice sheets.

Save our seas

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised a global SOS or “Save Our Seas” plea from the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, entreating the world to drastically up its finance and support for vulnerable nations in grave danger from the human-caused climate crisis.

“The ocean is overflowing,” Guterres said. “This is a crazy situation: Rising seas are a crisis entirely of humanity’s making. A crisis that will soon swell to an almost unimaginable scale, with no lifeboat to take us back to safety.”

The Pacific Islands face a triple whammy of ocean heating, sea level rise, and acidification. These changes threaten ecosystems, damage crops, contaminate fresh water sources, and destroy livelihoods. The climate crisis and the resulting sea level rise are no longer distant threats but immediate dangers, particularly for the Pacific.

“Surging seas are coming for us all,” said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The world must look to the Pacific and listen to science… if we save the Pacific, we also save ourselves.”

Guterres implored the world to look to the Pacific, heed science, and claim responsibility. In doing so, we don’t just save these island nations, we ultimately save ourselves.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–