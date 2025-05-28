Paleontologists found the oldest ant species on Earth, 113-million-years-old with scythe-like jaws

A surprising fossil discovery has drawn global attention to a small creature that lived 113 million years ago. Paleontologists working on rare specimens have identified this tiny insect as the oldest ant ever documented, and its bizarre features make it a clear standout.

Anderson Lepeco, from the Zoology Museum at the University of São Paulo, led a group of researchers who uncovered this ancient marvel.

They examined the fossil within layers of rock in northeastern Brazil, helping experts understand more about how early ants appeared on the scene.

Clues preserved in amber

Experts are calling this fossil a member of the extinct subfamily Haidomyrmecinae, once found only in amber – an ideal situation for paleontologists.

Amber is fossilized tree resin that forms when sticky resin from ancient trees hardens over millions of years, often preserving small organisms like insects, spiders, and even plant material trapped inside it.

Haidomyrmecinae has scythe-like jaws and measures about 1.5 centimeters.

Researchers believe that this peculiar structure helped it capture prey differently from modern ants, which usually have sideways-moving mouthparts.

A single specimen was enough to confirm that it predates all other known examples of the Formicidae family. Specialists say this discovery adds new layers to the broader history of ants, which are regarded as among the most successful insect groups on Earth.

Spotlight on the oldest ant species

The team used microcomputed tomography to look inside the rock without damaging the fragile remains. They observed intricate structures that reveal aspects of the ancient ant’s head and body shape.

Such information rarely emerges from ants fossilized in stone, since most past finds have been trapped in amber.

Haidomyrmecinae fossil. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Anderson Lepeco

This fossil came from the Crato Formation, where fine-grained limestone preserves organisms in impressive detail.

Until now, no one had found a “hell ant” in rock form, making this a one-of-a-kind record for researchers who study these extinct insects.

Naming the oldest ant species

Scientists have dubbed the new species Vulcanidris cratenis, giving it a name that recognizes the Vulcano family for their longstanding contributions to paleontological collections.

They donated critical specimens that enriched the Zoology Museum’s archives, which allowed the team to compare and classify this ant’s features.

“When I came across this extraordinary specimen, we immediately recognized its importance,” explained Anderson Lepeco.

His work focuses on tracing ant evolution and understanding how such old lineages connect to those we see now.

Why ants captivate researchers

Ants appear in almost every terrestrial ecosystem and have intrigued scientists for decades. More than 12,000 species are recognized, but some experts suspect there may be nearly double that number in total.

These insects showcase complex social structures that include specialized roles such as workers, soldiers, and queens.

A paleoartistic reconstruction of the new species, based on the fossil and on a close relative species found in amber from Myanmar. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Diego M. Matielo

There is a consensus that ants arose in the Cretaceous period, although exact timelines have shifted with each new find.

This fossil once again pushes that clock backward, offering a fresh data point for people who piece together the puzzle of insect evolution.

How a rock impression changes the story

Most prehistoric ants have shown up trapped in tree resin. That environment tends to preserve external features well. Stone fossils, on the other hand, can capture deeper layers and allow the investigation of inner details.

This difference is crucial for interpreting how structures like jaws and antennae attach internally, shaping how these insects fed and communicated.

Given that amber-based ants rarely expose these hidden traits, a stone-based example is a rare treat for those who map out the earliest stages of ant diversity.

Traces of muscles and soft tissues sometimes remain in the rock, broadening our understanding of how these creatures functioned millions of years ago.

Oldest ant species and evolution

Modern ants display remarkable adaptability, spanning habitats that range from steamy jungles to harsh deserts. They occupy many ecological niches and can form massive colonies.

This wide success stems from key traits, including division of labor and efficient communication via pheromones.

Observing an early ant that lacked certain modern features helps clarify the gradual steps that led to today’s species.

CT-Scan reconstruction of the hell ant fossil. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Odair M. Meira

The new fossil also highlights the speed at which adaptive traits emerged. It suggests that ants were already exploring different predatory tactics during their initial branches on the evolutionary tree.

This aligns with theories that early ants evolved innovative feeding strategies, setting the stage for their future rise in terrestrial ecosystems.

Public backing and scientific rigor

Fossil excavations are often slow, careful operations that involve advanced imaging tools and patient analysis.

Detailed scans of the newly found ant provided an unprecedented look at internal features that set it apart from every known species.

The resulting data will feed into larger discussions about how insects responded to shifting climates in ancient times.

Documenting the range of forms found in older layers is necessary for those who look at long-term ecological patterns.

Each fossil that broadens our perspective can spark new questions about the pace of biodiversity change.

Where insect research goes next

Now that the oldest ant species known to date has reshaped some ideas of when and how early forms appeared, researchers can revisit other puzzling specimens.

A single discovery can challenge longstanding assumptions, offering a nudge toward more in-depth analyses of under-studied rock formations.

The proven success of scanning technology may also push more institutions to re-examine older collections.

Each additional data set refines how scientists track branching lines of insect ancestry.

Since ants are a central focus for behavioral studies, new insights into their origins could inspire fresh approaches to investigating how modern colonies coordinate and adapt.

Interest in ancient insects has never been higher. With every development in imaging techniques and field geology, the door widens for other revelations about the hidden past.

Many specialists anticipate that continuing analysis of rock-based specimens might reveal features overshadowed by the more common amber deposits.

This broadened perspective supports an inclusive narrative of ant diversity that spanned various prehistoric landscapes.

The study is published in Current Biology (Image credit: Anderson Lepeco).

