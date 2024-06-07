Pandemic isolation blurred our sense of time

As the world grappled with the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent isolation during lockdowns, a phenomenon less visible yet profoundly impactful began to emerge.

A recent study conducted during an acute phase of the pandemic, involving strict lockdowns and curfews, explored this less-discussed aftermath – how isolation affected our sense of time.

Isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic isolation refers to the enforced periods when governments worldwide implemented strict lockdowns and curfews to curb the spread of the virus.

These measures required people to stay at home, avoid social gatherings, and limit physical interactions to essential activities only.

Schools, workplaces, and public venues were closed, leading to a sudden and prolonged separation from usual social activities and support systems. This isolation aimed to reduce infection rates and protect public health but had significant psychological consequences.

Many experienced loneliness, anxiety, and a distorted sense of time, as daily routines were disrupted and social interactions became virtual or nonexistent.

Pandemic isolation also encompasses the broader social and mental health impacts that resulted from this unprecedented period of solitude. It is important to address these effects as part of pandemic response and recovery efforts.

Psychological threads of pandemic isolation

Researchers from the University of York delved into the psychological effects of isolation through a survey of over 3,300 participants in France.

The survey asked participants nearly 60 questions to analyze how the enforced solitude influenced their daily lives and mental states.

The results were telling. Participants noted significant difficulties in recalling the sequence of events, frequently losing track of the days of the week.

Blurring of time during COVID-19 isolation

Many reported a “blurring of time” during COVID-19 isolation, where past, present, and future seemed to meld into a continuous, indistinct flow.

This temporal disorientation wasn’t just about forgetting days; it extended to a broader difficulty in planning for the future.

The uncertainty of the days ahead left many feeling anxious and less in control – a stark contrast to life pre-pandemic.

Social and temporal disorientation

The research highlighted a direct correlation between feeling socially disconnected and losing track of time.

This causal relationship suggests that not only does social isolation impact our interpersonal interactions, but it also significantly disrupts our temporal bearings.

“Feeling lonely and isolated from others seems to warp our perception of time, with a sense of feeling lost and confused spanning the past, present, and future,” noted Dr. Pablo Fernandez Velasco, the lead author of the study.

A mental break in time perception

The issue transcended age and demographics, affecting a broad swath of the population, with young people under 25 feeling the most disoriented.

The study introduces “temporal rupture,” which describes a mental break or fault line in our perception of time. This concept highlights how people experienced a clear divide between life before the pandemic and life during it.

In simple terms, the pandemic created a distinct separation in our minds, making it difficult to connect or reconcile the two periods. The disruption in our sense of time affected how we remembered events, planned for the future, and understood the flow of days and months.

This rift illustrates how the pandemic has reshaped not just physical realities but also our mental timelines.

Implications for society

The findings underscore the need for public authorities to consider the mental health impacts of isolation, not only during emergencies like COVID-19 but also in everyday life.

Addressing the issue of loneliness and fostering a sense of community could help mitigate these profound effects on our perception of time and overall mental well-being.

“The larger the experienced rift between pre-pandemic and pandemic times, the more disorientated people felt,” noted Dr. Fernandez Velasco.

This statement resonates with personal accounts from the study, which collectively advance our understanding of how isolation can deeply affect human psychology during extraordinary times.

The study’s insights are crucial in preparing for future crises, emphasizing the importance of maintaining social bonds even in the face of physical separation.

By understanding the profound effects of isolation on our perception of time, society can better address the emotional and psychological needs that arise during such challenging periods.

The study is published in the journal British Journal of Psychology.

