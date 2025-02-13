Pandemic puppy owners report challenges but remain committed

The COVID-19 lockdown reshaped lives in many ways, including how people approached pet ownership. During the pandemic, a surge in puppy purchases swept across the U.K. as individuals and families sought companionship while they were confined to their homes.

While many welcomed new furry companions with open arms, concerns arose about the long-term consequences of these impulsive adoptions.

Would owners remain committed once life returned to normal? Would these dogs develop behavioral problems due to rushed decisions and inadequate training? Researchers at The Royal Veterinary College (RVC), U.K., led by Dr. Bree Merritt, set out to answer these questions.

Puppy purchases during the pandemic

As lockdown measures took hold in early 2020, people found themselves spending more time at home. Many saw this as the perfect opportunity to welcome a puppy into their lives.

The demand for dogs soared, leading to inflated prices, overwhelmed breeders, and, in some cases, unethical breeding practices.

Animal welfare experts expressed concerns about the potential fallout. They worried that some buyers acted impulsively, without considering whether they could provide for a dog long-term. Would these pandemic puppies face neglect, abandonment, or behavioral struggles in homes that were unprepared for their needs?

These questions fueled the need for deeper research into the experiences of owners and their dogs.

Tracking pandemic puppy owners

To better understand the reality of pandemic puppy ownership, the researchers surveyed nearly 800 U.K. dog owners who had purchased a puppy between March and December 2020. The study aimed to uncover their motivations, training approaches, and overall experiences.

Participants provided details about their daily interactions with their pets, their emotional connection, and any difficulties they faced. A follow-up survey was conducted when the puppies reached 21 months of age.

This allowed researchers to assess how ownership experiences evolved over time and whether the initial excitement had given way to unexpected challenges.

Owners stayed committed, but at a cost

Despite widespread concerns that many pandemic puppies would end up abandoned or rehomed, the study found that 98% of surveyed owners still had their dogs at 21 months old.

This high retention rate suggests that, for most, the commitment to their pets remained strong even as their daily routines returned to normal.

However, the study also revealed that ownership came with significant challenges. Of those surveyed, 40% admitted that the pandemic influenced their decision to get a dog.

These owners were more likely to report difficulties related to costs, lifestyle changes, and unexpected responsibilities. Many struggled with cleaning up after their pets, sacrificing personal activities, and managing expenses.

Behavioral issues and owner burden

One of the biggest concerns for pandemic puppy owners was behavioral issues.

Dogs that grew up in lockdown often had limited exposure to the outside world, leading to problems such as separation anxiety, control struggles, and aggression. Owners who reported behavioral difficulties felt a greater burden of dog ownership.

While various problem behaviors caused stress, aggression had the most significant impact. Owners of aggressive dogs experienced a weaker emotional connection with their pets compared to those dealing with other challenges.

This highlights the importance of early intervention and training to prevent behavioral issues from escalating.

Capturing the whole picture

The study acknowledged a potential limitation in its findings. Owners who had already rehomed their dogs might have been less likely to participate in the follow-up survey.

This means the 98% retention rate could represent a best-case scenario. Some dogs may have been relinquished after the survey period ended, making the overall picture more complex than the data suggests.

Additionally, the financial and emotional burdens of dog ownership might have driven some participants to keep their struggles private. Many may have hesitated to admit difficulties, especially if they felt judged for their decision to acquire a dog during the pandemic.

Need for better behavioral support

For those who faced challenges with their pandemic puppies, access to evidence-based behavioral support could make a crucial difference. Professional training and behavior modification techniques could help struggling owners manage their dogs more effectively, improving their overall quality of life.

“Relationships with our dogs can be immensely rewarding, but it’s not all fun and games. Looking after them can be hard work, expensive or even change day-to-day activities,“ noted Dr. Merritt.

“Problem behaviors are likely to be a much wider concern beyond just those dogs who were brought home during the pandemic. These results show how important it is to find evidence-based help for problem behavior to improve the emotional health of dogs, their owners and sustain their relationship.”

Impulsive pandemic puppy purchases

The findings of this study serve as an important reminder that dog ownership requires long-term planning, not just short-term enthusiasm.

Many pandemic puppy buyers made decisions based on the temporary circumstances of lockdown life. Once restrictions eased and daily routines resumed, they found themselves struggling with responsibilities they had not fully anticipated.

“Impulsive acquisition of dogs based on short-term circumstances is an enduring challenge for the canine welfare sector,” said Dr. Rowena Packer, senior author of the study.

“Here, we demonstrate that puppy purchases that were a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as having increased time for a dog during this atypical period, resulted in owners who felt a greater burden of dog ownership by the time their puppy was a young adult, compared to owners whose purchases were planned based on longer-term circumstances.”

“U.K. campaigns have long encouraged owners to consider their ability to care for a dog for the duration of its lifetime at acquisition. However, if the efficacy of these messages remains limited, greater interventions may be needed to emphasize the responsibilities of dog ownership, ideally prior to purchase.”

A lifelong commitment

While most pandemic puppy owners chose to keep their dogs, the challenges they faced highlight the importance of informed decision-making.

Owning a dog is not just about companionship; it requires time, effort, and financial resources. Without proper preparation, owners can find themselves overwhelmed, and their pets may suffer as a result.

The study reinforces the need for education and support for prospective dog owners. Those considering bringing a pet into their home must evaluate their long-term ability to care for an animal – not just their immediate desire for companionship.

With the right guidance, future pet buyers can ensure a fulfilling and responsible relationship with their dogs, built on commitment rather than impulse.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

