Paper vs computer tests: Which is better for students?

In this digital day and age, it’s no surprise that students are progressively trading in pencils for pixels in the classroom. The driving force behind this shift is the belief that testing with computers instead of pencils will leave students more prepared for a tech-centric future.

But as computer-based testing becomes widespread, questions are emerging about the overarching impact this has on children.

In light of recent NAPLAN results in Australia, for instance, these queries are becoming more pertinent, as the data seems to suggest that fundamental skills in English and Math are being neglected.

Dilemma of computer-based testing

A team of researchers decided to dig deeper into this topic. In a recent study, they conducted an extensive review, assessing 43 studies from 18 countries including Australia, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Of these studies, 14 were centered around school-aged children.

Before we delve into these intriguing findings, let’s briefly touch upon the concept of ‘working memory‘. This term refers to our brain’s temporary storage system — it’s where we hold on to information as we use it.

In the context of computer-based testing, this could be the student juggling the several tasks: understanding the question, formulating an answer, and navigating the digital platform.

Memory mechanics

Interestingly, the study’s analysis demonstrated a pattern — younger students with more rudimentary computer skills had higher scores when tested on paper.

As students aged, this effect lessened. Moreover, tasks demanding multiple steps caused a dip in scores in computer-based testing. One might wonder why?

Well, engaging with these complex tasks overloads the student’s working memory, often resulting in a ‘high cognitive load‘.

Picture it as an overloaded computer — when too many programs run simultaneously, the computer sluggishly struggles to perform.

This seems to imply that the test mode itself may add to the cognitive burden students carry during testing sessions.

Computer vs paper tests

In a 2023 study, researchers glimpsed this phenomenon in action. They compared the test scores of Year 9 students on both computer and paper-based tests.

These students were no strangers to the tech used in their science tests, but the findings were rather surprising.

For relatively simple questions, these students scored higher (by about 7%) on computer-based assessments.

But when confronted with complex questions, they scored better (by around 12%) on paper-based assessments. The intriguing question here is — what could possibly bridge this gap?

Key to equilibrium

As part of a Year 9 student study, the researchers also assessed the working memory capacity of these students. This was accomplished by asking them to remember increasingly longer lists of numbers.

Upon controlling for this factor through statistical means, a remarkable finding came to light — when all students were assumed to have the same working memory capacity, there was no difference in test scores between paper and computer.

This insight suggests that it’s the students with lower working memory capacities who may be the most disadvantaged by computer-based tests.

This could particularly impact students diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), who often struggle with working memory.

Reimagining the digital testing

So, what’s the next step here? Do we abandon computers in the classroom? Certainly not. There is no denying the instrumental role technology plays in modern education.

However, it’s clear that taking a test on a computer is a different experience compared to paper-based testing.

Schools can consider a few adjustments to enhance the learning environment. Giving students extra time for complex tasks or tests on computers can make a significant difference in their performance.

Starting early with word processing skills training will help students develop strong typing and computer navigation abilities. Additionally, minimizing digital distractions, such as pop-ups, multiple tabs, and online games during tests and classwork, can create a more focused and productive atmosphere.

Moreover, parents can play a part too by encouraging children to use the computer for everyday tasks such as typing out emails, messages, and shopping lists. This could help their children to progressively conquer the keyboard and enhance their computer confidence.

In closing, the key takeaway is that while computers are, indeed, part of the future, we must continue to explore how they’re incorporated into education without hindering student performance or widening the achievement gap.

Let’s continue the dialogue about how best to prepare our students for the future, ensuring that they master basic skills, become technologically literate, and remain eager, enthusiastic learners.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–