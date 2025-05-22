Parents divided on best time to stop pacifiers and thumb-sucking

Pacifiers and thumb-sucking are often lifesavers in the early days of parenthood. They help babies calm down, fall asleep, and cope with unfamiliar sights and sounds.

But at some point, parents face a new challenge – how and when to help their children let go of these habits.

A national poll from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital found that nearly half of parents say their child has used a pacifier. One in four say their child has sucked his or her thumb or fingers.

While these behaviors are common and often harmless early on, many parents worry they may be dragging on too long.

Pacifiers are helpful initially

According to experts at the University of Michigan, pacifiers and thumb-sucking serve a valuable purpose during infancy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics even recommends pacifiers during sleep to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). However, what begins as a comforting reflex can become problematic if it continues past the toddler years.

“For newborns, sucking is a natural reflex that they use for feeding and can help them calm themselves as they adjust to stressors in their environment,” said Dr. Susan Woolford, a pediatrician at U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and co-director of the Mott Poll.

“Pacifiers and thumb-sucking can be lifesaving by reducing the risk of SIDS but their use should be short-lived, as the benefits of these self-soothing techniques decrease as babies get older. Prolonged thumb-sucking or pacifier use may impact dental health and possibly speech development.”

When soothing becomes a constant habit

The poll revealed that many children use pacifiers or suck their thumbs at bedtime, naptime, or when they’re feeling overwhelmed. But the comfort behaviors didn’t stop there.

Nearly one in 10 pacifier users relied on it during screen time, while almost a quarter of thumb-suckers did the same. For some, it became a near-constant habit – 18% of parents said their child used a pacifier almost all the time.

“These self-soothing behaviors are a natural part of early development,” Woolford said. “But when they persist beyond the toddler years or start interfering with daily routines, it can signal a child is seeking comfort in the absence of other coping tools.”

Many parents – over half – believe the best time to stop these habits is before the age of two. While some children naturally outgrow them, others may need help breaking the cycle.

Some strategies work, and some don’t

Parents have gotten creative in their attempts to move on from pacifiers and thumb-sucking. Some limit the pacifier to bedtime. Others hide it, pretend it’s lost, or explain that the child is now too old to use one.

A few go further: one in 10 parents even snipped a hole in the pacifier’s nipple to make it less appealing.

For thumb-sucking, some parents introduce a substitute – 18% offered a stuffed animal for comfort. Others tried deterrents, such as hot sauce, Vaseline, or even mittens.

Success depends on the child

According to Woolford, the success of any approach depends on the child. Some respond to stories or videos that explain why it’s time to stop. Others might enjoy earning stickers or small prizes.

For some kids, it’s easier to slowly reduce usage. There are also children who do better with a clean break – perhaps with a visit from the “pacifier fairy.”

Dr. Woolford suggests that offering a soft toy or doll can provide a healthy substitute for comfort.

“As children get older, parents should encourage them to rely less on pacifiers and thumb-sucking for comfort and develop other strategies to self soothe,” Woolford said.

“Parents should recognize that this may be an emotional transition for their child, and approach it with kindness and patience.”

Giving up pacifiers and thumb-sucking

Every child is different, and there’s no single right way to help them give up soothing habits like pacifiers or thumb-sucking. What matters most is paying attention to how often your child uses these tools, and whether they’re starting to rely on them too much as they grow.

Pacifiers can be incredibly helpful during the first few months of life, especially for sleep and comfort. But as children get older, it’s important to watch for signs that these habits might be interfering with other parts of development – like speech, sleep routines, or emotional coping.

The goal isn’t to rush children out of their comfort zones, but to gently guide them toward new ways of self-soothing.

With patience, consistency, and a bit of creativity, most kids adjust with ease. And for parents, that transition – no matter how bumpy – can be one more reminder of how quickly little ones grow up.

