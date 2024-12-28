Parker Solar Probe completes closest-ever approach to the Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved an incredible feat, venturing closer to the Sun than ever before. On December 24, 2024, the spacecraft made a record-breaking approach, flying just 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface.

The probe is the fastest human-made object in history. Its daring journey occurred at an astonishing speed of 430,000 miles per hour.

A beacon tone received on December 26 confirmed the spacecraft’s safety and functionality, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

Historic achievement of Parker Solar Probe

The mission represents humanity’s first attempt to “touch” a star.

“Flying this close to the Sun is a historic moment in humanity’s first mission to a star,” said Nicky Fox, Science Mission Directorate leader at NASA.

By studying the Sun’s behavior up close, scientists hope to better understand its impact on the solar system, including effects on Earth’s technology and insights into stellar processes across the universe.

This knowledge could aid in the search for habitable worlds beyond our planet.

Journey of the Parker Solar Probe

Launched in 2018, Parker Solar Probe has spent six years preparing for this achievement. Seven Venus flybys adjusted its trajectory, bringing it closer to the Sun with each orbit. The spacecraft reached its optimal orbit after its final Venus flyby on November 6, 2024.

This unique path allows Parker Solar Probe to study the Sun’s enigmatic processes every three months while maintaining a safe distance to avoid excessive heat and radiation. This orbit will remain unchanged for the duration of the mission.

“Parker Solar Probe is braving one of the most extreme environments in space and exceeding all expectations,” said Nour Rawafi, project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

“This mission is ushering a new golden era of space exploration, bringing us closer than ever to unlocking the Sun’s deepest and most enduring mysteries.”

Engineering marvel: Withstanding extreme heat

Operating in the Sun’s corona, where temperatures exceed 1 million degrees Fahrenheit, Parker Solar Probe relies on a specially designed carbon foam shield.

This shield endures temperatures up to 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit while keeping the spacecraft’s instruments at room temperature.

“It’s monumental to be able to get a spacecraft this close to the Sun,” said John Wirzburger, mission systems engineer at APL.

Decades of technological advancement made this achievement possible, addressing challenges first identified in 1958.

Rewriting the rules of solar science

Parker Solar Probe is rewriting the rules of solar science. By flying through the corona, it collects unprecedented data to answer longstanding questions about solar processes.

Researchers aim to understand why the corona is so hot, how the solar wind originates, and how particles accelerate to incredible speeds.

“The data is so important for the science community because it gives us another vantage point,” said Kelly Korreck, a heliophysicist at NASA.

Observations from Parker Solar Probe have already revealed unexpected features like spikes and valleys in the corona’s outer boundary and pinpointed the origins of switchbacks in the solar wind.

Broader discoveries in the solar system

Beyond studying the Sun, Parker Solar Probe has made important discoveries about the inner solar system. It showed that coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – massive eruptions from the Sun – act like giant vacuums, sweeping up dust particles as they move through space.

This process helps scientists understand how solar events influence the environment between planets.

The spacecraft also provided detailed information on solar energetic particles, which are high-energy particles ejected by the Sun. These particles play a critical role in space weather, affecting satellites, astronauts, and even communication systems on Earth.

During its flybys of Venus, Parker Solar Probe made remarkable observations. It detected natural radio emissions from Venus’s atmosphere, providing a better understanding of the planet’s atmospheric conditions.

Additionally, the probe captured the first-ever complete image of Venus’s orbital dust ring – a collection of fine particles that encircle the planet along its orbit.

Valuable data will soon reach Earth

The spacecraft’s recent solar pass produced valuable data which will soon be transmitted to Earth.

“The data that will come down from the spacecraft will be fresh information about a place that we, as humanity, have never been,” said Joe Westlake, NASA’s Heliophysics Division director.

With upcoming close approaches scheduled for March 22 and June 19, 2025, Parker Solar Probe promises to deepen our understanding of the Sun and its influence on the solar system.

These efforts mark a significant step forward in humanity’s quest to unlock the secrets of the cosmos.

