People must reconnect with nature now to save biodiversity

Humanity faces a crucial turning point in its relationship with nature. A new global report warns that biodiversity is declining at an alarming rate, and people must take immediate action to address the crisis.

Scientists emphasize that reconnecting with nature can drive meaningful change. The Transformative Change Report highlights the steps required to shift societal values and behaviors for a more sustainable world.

Our relationship with nature

The study, led by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), focuses on the underlying causes of environmental degradation.

It explains how transformation occurs and provides guidance on how to accelerate it. The report gathers insights from over 100 experts across 42 countries, each bringing a unique perspective on safeguarding the planet.

Among the contributors is Professor Miles Richardson from the University of Derby. As a UK Government-nominated lead author, he has played a vital role in shaping the report’s recommendations.

His expertise in nature connectedness sheds light on how people’s relationship with the natural world can drive lasting change.

Need for transformative change

The report’s key message is both urgent and profound. A fundamental shift is needed in how society views and interacts with nature. Current efforts often focus on mitigating damage, but long-term sustainability requires deeper changes in values and priorities.

“I have always believed nature connectedness is an essential and powerful strategy for the transformative change needed to address the environmental crises,” said Professor Richardson.

The experts emphasize the role of policy in mainstreaming nature connection. They suggest integrating it into education, healthcare, and urban planning.

Additionally, they explore the importance of storytelling in shaping public perception, encouraging people to imagine a future where humans and nature thrive together rather than one defined by restrictions and loss.

A positive future for people and nature

The report identifies five key strategies for advancing sustainability. One focuses on restoring and regenerating places of cultural and ecological importance.

Another highlights the need to shift dominant societal views to recognize and prioritize human-nature relationships. Without such changes, sustainability efforts will remain incomplete.

“Shifting dominant societal views and values to recognize and prioritize human-nature connectedness is a massive undertaking. With the disconnection of people from nature identified as a central issue and nature connectedness as a solution, there might be more awareness and willingness to engage,” noted Professor Richardson.

For decades, environmental policies have aimed to fix specific problems, such as deforestation and carbon emissions. While these efforts are important, they often fail to address the deeper issue – how humans perceive and interact with the natural world.

The report argues that true sustainability requires transforming this relationship at its core.

Strengthening the nature connection

Scientific research plays a critical role in shaping policies and strategies that reconnect people with nature. The findings of the Transformative Change Report align with the ongoing work of the University of Derby’s Nature Connectedness Research Group.

Led by Professor Richardson, alongside researchers David Sheffield and Kirsten McEwan, the group explores ways to enhance nature connectedness in daily life.

The research focuses on practical interventions that help people develop a deeper appreciation for nature.

By understanding the psychological and emotional aspects of this connection, the experts aim to create lasting behavioral change. Their work provides evidence-based solutions that support the report’s recommendations.

Moving beyond policy

The report does not solely call for government-led interventions. It also highlights the role of individuals in driving change.

Small shifts in daily habits, such as spending more time outdoors, appreciating natural beauty, and reducing consumption, can contribute to a larger transformation.

The report suggests that promoting a sense of nature connection in early childhood can have long-term benefits, influencing behaviors and attitudes across generations.

This perspective aligns with the work of the Nature Connectedness Research Group, which emphasizes practical approaches to deepening people’s relationship with nature.

By making these ideas more accessible, the research group hopes to inspire broader participation in efforts to protect the environment.

A sustainable future

The Transformative Change Report presents a clear vision for a more sustainable world. It highlights the importance of changing societal values, strengthening nature connectedness, and integrating these concepts into policy and daily life.

This moment presents a unique opportunity. While the challenges are significant, the solutions exist. By rethinking the way people relate to nature, humanity can take meaningful steps toward a healthier planet.

The urgency is clear, but so is the potential for positive change. Reconnecting with nature is not just an option – it is essential for ensuring a sustainable future for all.

