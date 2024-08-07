Article image
08-07-2024

People's moral values literally change with the weather

Earth.com staff writer

Do you ever feel more inclined towards group loyalty and conformity during certain times of the year? There’s a surprising reason for that. Turns out our moral values could potentially be shifting with the seasons, and researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) are here to shed light on how and why that happens.

The study’s first author, Ian Hohm, a doctoral student in UBC’s department of psychology, led this fascinating exploration into the fluctuating morals of humans.

Moral values and seasons

“People’s endorsement of moral values that promote group cohesion and conformity is stronger in the spring and fall than it is in the summer and winter,” noted Hohm.

Understanding this seasonal ebb and flow of morality has implications for politics, law, health, and many more aspects of our lives.

The researchers analyzed responses from over 230,000 people in the U.S., spanning a decade. And it wasn’t just confined to the American population – smaller data samples from Canada and Australia exhibited the same seasonal patterns.

Shift in five key moral values

The researchers investigated what are considered five central moral values. These include loyalty, authority, and purity, known as “binding values” because they encourage conformity to group norms. On the other side, care and fairness are values that focus on individual rights and welfare.

What the team discovered was a consistent pattern over ten years. These ‘binding’ values, somehow connected to political conservatism, were more pronounced in spring and fall. However, during summer and winter, they saw a drop in respondents’ endorsement.

Interestingly, where the seasonal climate differences were more extreme, the summer decrease in endorsement of these “binding” values was noticeably more prominent. And this isn’t just about geographical locations. Even within the same place, people’s values can vary depending on how extreme the weather is.

Anxiety as a potential driver

Adding another layer to this intriguing find, the study suggested a potential link between these seasonal moral shifts and levels of anxiety.

Using large-scale data on seasonal anxiety provided by Dr. Brian O’Shea, a co-author of the paper and assistant professor of psychology at the University of Nottingham, the team found parallels worth noting.

“We noticed that anxiety levels peak in the spring and autumn, which coincides with the periods when people endorse binding values more strongly,” said Dr. Mark Schaller, the study’s senior author and a professor of psychology at UBC.

This connection lays groundwork for the hypothesis that higher levels of anxiety might compel people to seek comfort in the group norms and traditions upheld by the binding values.

Implications running wide and deep

The potential implications of these findings cover a vast territory. Consider elections; the seasonality of moral values could influence outcomes. The same goes for legal judgments, as those upholding ‘binding’ values are generally more punitive of crime and violation of societal norms.

Health responses, interspersed with moral values, are also influenced. Our recent experience with COVID-19 underscores how adherence to guidelines like social distancing and vaccination aligns with people’s moral compass. A seasonal understanding of these values could help design more impactful health campaigns.

Last but not least, these findings hint at how seasonal variations in moral values might shape our perceptions of those who differ from us or resist conforming to societal norms.

The research team is now poised to delve deeper into these connections between anxiety and moral values. The goal is to investigate how these seasonal patterns influence prejudices and legal judgments.

In the end, what this research unearths might be far more important than we initially thought. It doesn’t just give us a novel perspective. It challenges us to be aware of our unconscious biases, question our behavior and decisions, and ultimately strive for better understanding and empathy in our everyday lives.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/08/Moral-values.jpg
08-07-2024
People's moral values literally change with the weather
2024/08/Cat-grief.jpg
08-07-2024
Cats mourn the loss of other pets, similar to human grief
2024/08/Watching-Olympics.jpg
08-07-2024
Watching the Olympics can help you lose weight
A,View,Of,A,Meteor,Shower,And,The,Milky,Way.
08-06-2024
Perseid meteor shower peaks this week with a crescent moon and auroras
2024/08/Greenland-melt-pool_rocky-landscape_ice-melt-tundra_Joshua-Brown_1m.jpg
08-06-2024
Increased risk of sea-level catastrophe confirmed by Greenland fossils
2024/08/solar-wind_earth-magnetosphere-magnetic-field_1.jpg
08-06-2024
Earth's magnetic field dances a never-ending waltz with the solar wind
2024/08/Giant-planets.jpg
08-06-2024
How do giant planets form?
3d,Illustration,Of,A,Quantum,Computer,In,A,Lab.
08-06-2024
New material shows great potential for use in quantum computing
2024/08/nyxlon_super-black-wood_credit-UBC_1m.jpg
08-06-2024
New super-black 'wonder wood' called Nyxlon absorbs almost all light
2024/08/Neurons-regenerate.jpg
08-06-2024
Scientists find a way to regenerate old neurons
2024/08/egyptian-pyramids_step-pyramid-Djoser_1m.jpg
08-06-2024
Mystery of how ancient Egyptians built the pyramids may be solved
2024/08/Comet-Olbers-.jpg
08-06-2024
Shape-shifting comet has been zigzagging through space
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved