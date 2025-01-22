Permafrost is no longer permanent: Arctic communities in danger
01-22-2025

Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

Climate patterns in the Arctic have been shifting in ways that many researchers find concerning, and thawing permafrost now stands out as a major issue in these far-northern regions.

Permafrost is ground that has been frozen for at least two years, and often for centuries or millennia. The frozen ground underpins roads, buildings, and other infrastructure, supporting entire communities. If this foundation disappears too quickly, about three million people could be in harm’s way.

Permafrost is melting faster than ever

Permafrost extends across large parts of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Russia, and Nordic countries. As global temperatures climb, this soil is warming faster than predicted in the past. 

There is now growing concern about the release of carbon dioxide and methane, which contribute to heat-trapping greenhouse effects in Earth’s atmosphere.

Beyond this, new research indicates that local economies and health systems in Arctic communities may also be at risk.

Millions at risk from melting permafrost

Study co-director Susanna Gartler, an anthropologist at the University of Vienna, has been working with an international team of experts to investigate how melting permafrost could alter daily life in the Arctic. 

This project involved engineers, physicists, environmental scientists, social scientists, and health experts from the University of Vienna, the Danish Technical University, and Umea University.

The research, conducted between 2017 and 2023, focused on four Arctic regions: Longyearbyen (Svalbard, Norway), Avannaata (Greenland), the Beaufort Sea region with the Mackenzie River Delta (Canada), and the Bulunskiy district of the Sakha Republic (Russia).

Infrastructure is feeling the heat

One of the central hazards identified by the team is the potential failure of buildings, roads, and other structures that were not built to handle shifting ground. The once-stable frozen ground is weakening, leading to cracked foundations in coastal and river areas. 

“I have a camp by the river. This summer, a large piece of land next to my cabin broke off and plunged into the river. It’s scary,” said one resident. Some deltas have lost entire swaths of land in a single night, increasing the burden on local communities.

Thawing ground does more than rattle building foundations. It can also disrupt transit routes used for delivering food, medical equipment, and other goods. Snow-covered roads that used to be passable throughout winter might now become muddy quagmires, limiting access to certain villages for months. 

Airstrips that rely on solid ground may also sink, forcing planes to divert. In areas that are dependent on seasonal hunting and fishing, even the simplest supply run could become a major hurdle.

Concerns over water and food

Residents in some communities, such as Longyearbyen, are concerned about water shortages and contamination.

The Isdammen dam, constructed on Arctic permafrost, faces the risk of collapse as the ground continues to thaw. Residents fear that contamination from new ground movements could seep into the drinking supply. 

In parts of Canada, fishing and hunting cabins are harder to access when the ground changes, which complicates food availability. Mudslides, known as thaw slumps, can appear at random.

Contaminants and infectious agents

Researchers warn that thawing Arctic permafrost can expose contaminants and infectious agents that have been locked away in cold storage. Oil and gas waste, once buried deep, could now potentially leak into local waterways. 

Decades ago, many industries assumed the soil would stay frozen indefinitely, so disposal pits were left in the ground. Similar worries apply to certain bacterial or viral pathogens that could awaken as temperatures rise. 

This heightened exposure to potential diseases highlights the pressure on health infrastructures in remote Arctic towns and settlements.

Addressing permafrost collapse in the Arctic

Scientists involved in the Nunataryuk project have flagged multiple issues for policymakers to tackle. They emphasize the need for immediate local adaptation – from stabilizing roads to designing new water and waste systems. 

Ongoing work, such as the follow-up initiative called ILLUQ, is exploring links between permafrost loss, community well-being, and environmental pollution. 

The hope is that with improved knowledge, small communities will have more tools to prepare for sudden changes, and larger governments will reconsider how to manage industrial operations, food security programs, and long-term infrastructure planning in these vulnerable areas.

The study is published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

