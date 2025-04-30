Personality traits linked to willingness to volunteer or donate

Volunteering can appear simple, but it turns out that personality plays a role. Two people may join the same community program, yet only one stays committed for months.

After reviewing nearly 90,000 participants across 29 international studies, researchers identified noticeable links between certain personality traits and a person’s willingness to do charitable work or give money.

Professor Wiebke Bleidorn, professor of psychology at the University of Zurich, led an investigation into how factors like sociability and assertiveness might affect everyday kindness.

Personality affects the choice to volunteer

People engage in philanthropy for many reasons. Some may give their time or money because they value fairness and empathy, while others might act from a sense of social expectation.

Scientists have long studied these motivations, and some have found patterns that help explain why certain individuals volunteer for local causes more often than their peers.

Many of these patterns center around the Big Five personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Researchers use these five broad categories to describe subtle differences in how people react to events, plan their days, or connect with others.

One of the main findings in this new work was that individuals high in extraversion tend to prefer activities that involve personal interaction, which appears to align well with volunteer work.

Certain personality traits drive volunteering

“Our findings confirm that individual differences in personality play a role in whether and how much people engage in prosocial behavior,” said Professor Bleidorn.

This result suggests that the more outgoing and assertive a person is, the more likely they are to help, but it also points to how caring attitudes might encourage people to donate money.

Agreeableness stood out when it came to financial contributions. Researchers noticed that individuals who are more trusting and considerate of others are more prone to support charities with monetary gifts.

Meanwhile, those who score higher in conscientiousness sometimes show varying behavior, which indicates that being organized and dutiful does not necessarily guarantee more volunteer hours or larger donations.

Emotions affect helping behavior

Emotional stability can matter, too. People with higher levels of neuroticism often struggle with stress, and their personality may limit how much time or energy they give to volunteer projects.



However, findings on neuroticism were not consistent across the studies. Some participants who reported anxious feelings still took part in community events, showing that circumstances outside of personality also influence these decisions.

Those with high openness sometimes seek new experiences, so they might be drawn to novel volunteering opportunities. Yet in many studies, this trait did not form a clear pattern and sometimes showed no link to prosocial engagement.

No one trait can entirely predict how someone chooses to help, which highlights the varied nature of personal motivation.

How organizations can adjust strategies

“This knowledge can be used to develop more targeted strategies aimed at promoting volunteering and charitable giving,” said Christopher J. Hopwood, a professor of personality psychology at the University of Zurich.

Nonprofits and policymakers might benefit by paying attention to the personality styles of their volunteers or donors, since different approaches could resonate with different groups.

For those who are more outgoing, activities with team interaction may spark interest. Those who value warmth and compassion might respond better to direct stories about the impact of donations.

A better match between individual preferences and volunteer opportunities may lead to longer-term involvement.

Matching volunteer roles to personality

Organizations can tailor recruitment messages and volunteer roles in a way that feels natural to individuals from all walks of life. This can encourage sustainable volunteer programs rather than one-off efforts.

People who enjoy group activities might be interested in local workshops or public fundraising events, while those driven by empathy might engage more in direct support for charitable campaigns.

Such adaptable methods recognize each person’s distinct strengths. When supporters feel their style is appreciated, they tend to stick around and invite others to join. As a result, communities can gain a broader base of involvement, leading to more positive outcomes.

Broader view of volunteering

Insights on personality and charitable action also add to ongoing discussions about the science of prosocial behavior. Many studies indicate that volunteering and donating can improve not only community welfare but also personal well-being.

This does not mean only certain personalities should give their time or money, but it highlights how self-awareness might boost satisfaction and effectiveness.

People who are aware of their preferences can look for opportunities that resonate with their social style. Feeling comfortable often leads to more consistent prosocial engagement.

Instead of expecting every volunteer to respond the same way, a personality-based invitation can spark greater enthusiasm.

The study is published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

