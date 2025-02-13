Pets and animals face internal chaos when you mess with their body clocks

Many people find themselves disoriented when the clocks shift for the seasonal time change. Our internal alarms can take days to settle, which may leave us feeling off-balance.

Some experts have been investigating how sled dogs in Ontario, Canada, respond to that same disruption.

They found that these working animals were so tied to their daily routine that it took them by surprise when handlers arrived an hour later than usual.

Animals, clocks, and routines

We rely on Daylight Saving Time (DST) to optimize daylight hours, yet not all creatures can adapt quickly. Sled teams in this recent study had been on strict schedules that revolved around the time of sunrise.

“I wasn’t expecting any differences between the two groups [of dogs],” said Lavania Nagendran, a lead researcher at the University of Toronto. She later explained that the working animals were tightly synchronized to their early start time.

Researchers placed accelerometers on the dogs’ collars to record their activity before and after the clocks went back. The team observed that, on the first morning of the shift, these animals were moving around about an hour earlier than usual.

Pet dogs and everyday life

In contrast, household companions of similar breeds showed no similar upheaval. Their extra hour of rest seemed to slip by without a fuss.

“Not all animals can just switch up their schedule based on human influences, [like changing the clocks],” said Ming Fei Li, the co-lead researcher.

“When we’ve spoken to pet owners, everyone comments that, with that hour change, their dog or cat is up in the morning, going crazy, waiting to be fed,” said Li, who observed no clear shift for household animals. She explained that their data contradicted the usual anecdotal complaints from owners.

Helping animals adjust their clocks

Experts have long noted that people might experience fragmented sleep for up to a week after time adjustments.

Disrupted rest has even been linked to a spike in serious road crashes right after clocks change.

This project is among the first to measure how domesticated canines respond to abrupt clock changes.

Within just a day, the group of working dogs returned to their usual schedule, while the pets barely seemed to notice any difference.

Handlers with strict timetables might consider shifting routine times in small increments before the official clock change. This gentle approach could help dogs feel less rattled when sunrise no longer coincides with mealtime.

Pets with flexible routines may not need any special changes. Their behavior often shows surprising resilience when humans tamper with the daily clock.

Why does any of this matter?

Researchers wonder how these findings might apply to wolves, given that dogs diverged from wolf ancestors thousands of years ago.

It remains unclear whether wild canines would show the same one-day scramble to adjust, or be more resistant to the adjustment.

This question has sparked conversations about how domestication shapes an animal’s internal clock. Most of our modern dog breeds share a genetic link with wolves but have adapted to human routines.

Early domestication likely favored animals that were comfortable living alongside humans. Over time, that compatibility included an ability to sleep and wake in sync with caregivers.

Future studies might explore whether wild relatives can handle abrupt time shifts or if they struggle to reset their daily rhythms. Answers to that could reveal new insights into canine adaptability.

Comparisons across species also show how biology and environment blend to shape behavior. Dogs live in a human-made world, so their responses to clock changes might differ from those of truly wild cousins.

Keeping an open mind

Every dog is unique, and some may adapt more easily to seasonal schedule changes than others. External factors, like mealtime and exercise, can influence an animal’s natural cycle.

Working animals rely on consistent daily patterns, from feeding times to training sessions. That routine could amplify their surprise when the clock switches overnight.

Pet dogs, in contrast, might lounge for an extra hour if no one is nudging them awake. Their laid-back lifestyle often shields them from abrupt schedule disruptions.

Experts note that minor tweaks to mealtimes and walks can smooth out this transition. Spreading those adjustments over a few days offers dogs a gentler shift in routine.

Such small steps may prevent confusion, especially for dogs that thrive on a predictable morning schedule. Even a half-hour move can be enough to avoid an early wake-up call.

Body clocks, animals, and humans

These observations add another layer to our understanding of how work-oriented and companion animals experience abrupt changes in their day-to-day flow and highlight the subtle effects of shifting external cues.

While many dogs seem to roll with life’s shifts, an hour can still feel monumental when every meal, walk, and training session is truly anchored to a tightly orchestrated timetable.

For the curious, the official study was published in PLoS One.

