Pets increase life satisfaction as much as marriage or close friendships

In a world where happiness often feels like a moving target, we constantly seek what brings true contentment. People turn to careers, families, friendships, pets, and even meditation or travel in the hope of feeling joy and fulfillment in life.

A study led by Dr. Adelina Gschwandtner from the University of Kent and Dr. Michael Gmeiner from the London School of Economics (LSE) reveals that owning a pet can increase life satisfaction as much as being married or seeing close friends regularly.

Published in the journal Social Indicators Research, the findings show that pet companionship could be worth up to £70,000 per year when measured in life satisfaction. This places cats and dogs in the same emotional league as partners and loved ones.

Emotional value of owning a pet

To reach these conclusions, the researchers used an economic tool called the “life satisfaction approach.” This method estimates the monetary value of different life events or conditions by examining how much they contribute to a person’s reported happiness.

Traditionally used to assess job loss, income changes, or marital status, the life satisfaction approach now finds a new application in valuing animal companionship.

The technique measures life satisfaction on a 1 to 7 scale. Using data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study, the researchers assessed responses from over 2,600 observations across various households.

They used regression models to compare pet owners and non-pet owners while controlling for variables such as income, employment, health, and personality traits.

Pets boost joy and life satisfaction

Importantly, the researchers aimed to understand causation – not just correlation. To do this, they developed an innovative instrument called “TOTORO,” based on how often individuals were asked to watch over a neighbor’s property.

This variable indirectly signals the likelihood of owning a pet and helped the researchers control for potential reverse causality, where happier or lonelier people might be more inclined to get pets in the first place.

The results were eye-opening. Dog ownership increased life satisfaction by 2.93 points, and cat ownership by 3.74 points.

These gains are comparable to major life events such as marriage. The research team converted these effects into monetary terms, finding that pets may contribute up to £73,000 (almost $83,000) per year to life satisfaction. That number closely mirrors the value placed on marriage or regular interaction with close friends in previous studies.

Pet companionship and public health

“This research answers the question of whether overall pet companions are good for us with a resounding ‘Yes.’ Pets care for us and there is a significant monetary value associated with their companionship,” said Dr. Gschwandtner.

”This information can be used for health care practice and policies aiming to increase well-being and life satisfaction of humans involving pets.”

These findings add new depth to our understanding of what it means to live well. They also offer a quantifiable basis for encouraging pet companionship as part of public health strategy.

How pets heal and help

Science has long recognized the soothing effect of animals. Simply petting a dog or watching a cat can improve life by reducing blood pressure and heart rate.

In stressful settings, pets often perform better than friends or family at calming us down. Their presence helps lower cortisol levels and elevate mood. The researchers drew on a broad base of literature showing that pets reduce loneliness, especially for people living alone.

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened,” said French writer Anatole France.

Pets also support recovery during illness, improve self-esteem, and create opportunities for social engagement – particularly for dog owners who are out and about more often. The attachment humans feel toward animals has even been compared to bonds with family.

Emotional well-being, strengthened through consistent, loving companionship, may be one of the most important factors in long-term happiness. For many, pets act as anchors in times of emotional drift. This study helps explain why.

Personality shapes the bond

Not everyone experiences pets the same way. The researchers also explored how personality influences both the decision to own pets and the emotional payoff from them.

Cat owners tend to be more open and conscientious but less extroverted. Dog owners, in contrast, are generally more agreeable and outgoing.

These findings mirror earlier research and suggest that certain personality types may connect more deeply with pets.

Pet owners overall were more open, extroverted, and conscientious than non-pet owners. These traits themselves are associated with higher life satisfaction. Controlling for personality allowed researchers to isolate the direct impact of pets on happiness, ensuring the results weren’t just a reflection of the personalities of pet lovers.

This connection between traits and companionship also hints at why some people prefer cats over dogs, or vice versa. Cats may appeal more to introspective, independent individuals. Dogs often attract those seeking interaction, structure, and social connection.

Pets may replace life partners emotionally

One surprising part of the study was its exploration of whether pets might serve as substitutes for human relationships.

The data showed that unmarried pet owners reported levels of life satisfaction comparable to those in relationships. Interaction terms in the analysis suggested that for some, pets may indeed fill the emotional gap left by the absence of a partner.

These findings challenge assumptions that human contact is the only meaningful form of social support.

For many, a dog’s loyalty or a cat’s calm presence may be just as emotionally nourishing as a conversation with a friend or partner. In a world increasingly marked by isolation, pets may serve as vital companions.

From household to health policy

Given the magnitude of the pet effect, the implications extend well beyond personal decision-making. If pets contribute this much to joy and life satisfaction, they should feature more prominently in public health strategies.

This might include policies that encourage pet ownership among the elderly or those living alone, promote pet-friendly housing, or even subsidize pet care for those in need.

The method used here is especially valuable because it doesn’t ask people directly how much their pets are worth to them.

Instead, it captures the emotional value in an unbiased way through its effect on reported well-being. This allows policymakers to weigh the benefits of pet companionship alongside other health interventions.

The emotional return on pet ownership is not just theoretical – it shows up in economic models as well as personal stories.

Pet care adds joy to life

The researchers noted that pet ownership isn’t a magic fix. Pets come with responsibilities, potential health risks, and financial costs. Yet, their value is clear.

Through calm presence, daily interaction, and loyal companionship, pets appear to improve our lives in ways that are as real as they are heartwarming.

In a time when loneliness and mental distress continue to rise, perhaps part of the solution lies in better recognizing the role of animals. A wagging tail or a soft purr might not just be comforting – they may be among life’s most powerful, and measurable, gifts.

The study is published in the journal Social Indicators Research.

