Petting a dog might be the easiest way to reduce stress

Stress can be exhausting, making even simple tasks feel like a chore. College life piles on exams and assignments, leaving many people feeling overwhelmed. A new study shows that playing with a friendly dog for just 15 minutes can lighten that emotional load.

The research was led by senior investigator Dr. Jaruwan Khonmee from Chiang Mai University in Thailand and included 122 students.

Dogs help lower stress

Stress is a feeling of mental tension triggered by tough situations, and it can drain your energy before you realize it. Over time, stress can harm your mood, focus, and physical health in multiple ways.

College students often juggle challenging courses, part-time work, and new social circles. When responsibilities pile up, anxiety can creep in and catch people off guard.

Cortisol is a hormone that climbs when you’re tense and goes down when you’re relaxed. Lowering it can support better heart function and clearer thinking under pressure.

That’s where a quick session of canine interaction steps in to break the cycle. A wagging tail or a nudge from a friendly snout can act like a natural mood lifter.

How dogs helped students

In this project, students had their heart rates, saliva samples, and stress surveys measured before and after interacting with dogs. The researchers observed significant drops in both physical and emotional stress markers once the session ended.

Compared to just moments earlier, students’ self-reported stress levels decreased by 33.5% after hanging out with the pup. This quick drop demonstrates how a little interaction can go a long way.

Some participants chose to cuddle or chat with the dog, while others offered treats or toys. Even short bursts of play were enough to see a noticeable shift.

Dogs reduce stress levels

“Even brief interactions with dogs can significantly reduce stress levels among university undergraduate students,” concluded the researchers. They noted that stress hormones in the dogs themselves appeared to drop over time, suggesting shared benefits.

Fecal tests indicated that pups had lower cortisol a week after these sessions. This finding points to the possibility that dogs might also feel relaxed when spending time with attentive humans.

Crucially, none of the six dogs used were certified therapy animals. Their friendly nature alone seemed enough to help students.

Stress relief through genuine connection

Researchers have spent years examining the human-animal bond. One project found that petting a calm dog cannot only slow heart rate but also quiet the mind.

A good-natured pup provides social interaction without the same judgment people fear in formal therapy settings. Students can feel understood without having to explain every feeling or worry.

These canine sessions may work in part because they tap into emotional co-regulation, where two living beings calm each other. It’s less about a clinical approach and more about genuine connection.

That sense of warmth can reassure students who hesitate to seek human counseling. A dog’s presence often feels comforting, making it easier to let go of anxious thoughts.

Encouraging outcomes for students

Not every campus has the resources to bring in certified therapy animals. This study shows that friendly, well-behaved pets might offer help even if they lack formal training.

Some universities have started hosting dog visits during final exams to give frazzled students a break. In many cases, just a few minutes can revive a tired mind.

Researchers stress the importance of ensuring dogs enjoy the interaction. Signs of anxiety or discomfort in pets could prevent the positive effects.

Preparing a calm environment, offering treats, and supervising the sessions can keep everyone happy. It’s a balancing act that respects both human and canine comfort.

Managing stress with dog visits

Experts want to know if repeated dog sessions can bring lasting improvements. Longer studies might track stress relief over entire semesters to see if the benefits accumulate.

Some researchers wonder if these visits spark additional gains, like boosted motivation or a steadier mindset. Others are curious whether multiple short sessions are better than one extended visit.

Further studies are needed to determine the ideal balance for ongoing stress management.

College life is not about to slow down, but dog visits seem promising for easing at least some of the mental load. Quick, simple sessions can offer a breather when books and deadlines pile high.

These findings encourage schools and organizations to consider how a wagging tail might bring calm to busy people.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

