Photographer captures killer whales wearing fish hats

Over the past few decades, a strange sight has caught the attention of anyone watching orcas move through Pacific Northwest waters. Some of these giant marine predators seem to have taken an interest in carrying dead salmon atop their heads.

In the late 1980s, several killer whales were seen displaying this puzzling behavior for weeks. Now, a recent photograph suggests it may have resurfaced, leading many to wonder if it has any significance beyond being a quirky phase.

There was a recent event in Washington’s Puget Sound. An adult male killer whale, known to researchers as J27 or Blackberry, was spotted with a lifeless salmon perched squarely on his head.

The image spread quickly among wildlife enthusiasts and sparked talk that the past trend might be returning.

A curious absence of new images

The possibility that these whales are getting back into their fish-balancing routine is intriguing. When looking for confirmation, some tried to track new reports or see if more whales had done the same thing.

Observers have kept close tabs, but fresh proof remains elusive. “There have not been any more recent images of these orcas wearing salmon hats,” said Stephanie Raymond, program director for the Orca Network (Raymond, n.d.).

Every year, these whales return to Puget Sound, and when they do, people are ready. Boaters, photographers, and professional researchers follow their movements with keen interest. Some study their diet, others track their social bonds, and many capture their every move with high-resolution cameras.

“ . . . There is no shortage of eyes on the water and cameras capturing their visit, in addition to permitted research vessels carefully observing them,” Raymond told CNN in an email. She confirmed that, if the fashion trend of wearing salmon hats was making a comeback among these orcas, “there would be ample documentation of that.”

A standout moment in time

On October 25, a photographer positioned at the tip of a peninsula in the area managed to capture something unforgettable. J27 was at the surface with a salmon resting on his head, as if perched there by design.

This single snapshot lit up inboxes and social media feeds after it appeared in a popular whale sighting newsletter. “It was a standout photograph, a lucky shot,” said Howard Garrett, a former orca researcher and co-founder of Orca Network (Garrett, n.d.).

Glancing back for a surprise

In a similar event, some researchers were working to understand orca behavior using unconventional methods. “We used a scent-detecting dog at the front of the boat to help us sniff out floating orca poop,” said Dr. Deborah Giles, director of science and research for the conservation group Wild Orca (Giles, n.d.).



This approach allows scientists to learn more about what these whales eat and how their health and environment might be changing over time.

While the scientists focused on their equipment and research dog, one individual happened to glance behind and noticed an orca head bobbing at the surface with a fish resting on it.

The orca slipped away almost immediately, making it tough to confirm who it was. “I had enough time to shout to the front of the boat and say ‘hey, there’s a fish on the head behind me!’” said Dr. Giles (Giles, n.d.). The moment passed quickly, and the whale, along with its odd accessory, vanished into the water below.

Possible reasons for fish hats on killer whales

This behavior does not come with an instruction manual. In the past, whales in a particular group displayed it for a limited time before stopping.

One idea is that such actions might occur when these predators have easy access to their preferred prey. When salmon are plentiful, they might feel comfortable doing odd things with their meal.

Some researchers have noted that when certain types of food become abundant, these whales show surprising actions that have little to do with feeding efficiency and more to do with enjoying an unusual moment.

Killer whales depend on cooperation. They often live in family groups that persist throughout their lives. Southern Resident killer whales, a small population that includes J27, prefer chinook salmon and are known for strong bonds between individuals.

They also share their catch with one another. Some orcas will split their meals and distribute portions. Such habits help maintain connections.

When carrying dead fish on their heads, they may be adding a fresh twist to these social gestures, blending feeding and interaction in ways that still puzzle observers.

Looking back to understand tomorrow

The initial salmon hat sightings recorded in 1987 involved different family groups known as pods. At that time, it went on for several weeks, then subsided.

Later, it barely reoccurred, making it a rare, short-lived practice. Historical notes indicate it was observed more frequently back then, at least for that brief period.

Today, only a handful of sightings have trickled in. Scientists who remember the old days keep one eye on the present, hoping to catch a repeat occurrence if it ever shows up consistently. For now, it remains a scattered set of sightings without a solid pattern.

The life of killer whales in changing conditions

Southern Resident killer whales face many pressures, including limited prey and increasing environmental disturbances. They are listed as endangered, and each year is a test of their resilience (NOAA Fisheries, 2023).

Studying odd behaviors, even if they come and go, might give clues about their health or their mindset in changing conditions.

Some speculate that these unusual actions happen more readily when whales feel less stressed. Others suggest it might be nothing more than a passing fancy, easily forgotten once circumstances shift.

With so few confirmed sightings and no repeated patterns, there are more questions than answers.

Without additional documentation, it is hard to know if balancing a fish atop one’s head carries deeper meaning or is just a surprising whim.

For now, the best anyone can do is keep watching, keep listening, and keep learning from what these whales share, intentionally or not, as they navigate their watery world.

