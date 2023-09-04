 Physical inactivity during childhood linked to heart damage in early adulthood • Earth.com
Physical inactivity
09-04-2023

Physical inactivity during childhood linked to heart damage in early adulthood

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023 has found that physical inactivity during childhood and adolescence could set the stage for heart attacks and strokes later in life.

The researchers analyzed data from the Children of the 90s study, one of the world’s largest cohorts with lifestyle measurements from birth. The analysis revealed that sedentary time accumulated from childhood to young adulthood was linked to heart damage, even in individuals with normal weight and blood pressure. 

“All those hours of screen time in young people add up to a heavier heart, which we know from studies in adults raises the likelihood of heart attack and stroke,” said study author Andrew Agbaje, a clinical and pediatric epidemiologist at the University of Eastern Finland.

Focus of the study

At 11 years of age, children were asked to wear an activity tracker for a week. This was repeated when they were 15 and 24 years of age. Scientists assessed the weight of the heart’s left ventricle by echocardiography (a type of ultrasound scan), at 17 and 24 years of age and reported in grams relative to height (g/m2.7). 

Then, the researchers analyzed the correlation between physical inactivity at 11 to 24 years of age and heart measurements at 17 to 24 years of age, after adjusting for factors such as age, sex, blood pressure, body fat, physical activity, smoking, and socioeconomic factors. The cohort included 766 children (55 percent girls and 45 percent boys).

What the researchers discovered 

The analysis revealed that at 11 years of age, children were sedentary for an average of 362 minutes per day, a value increasing to 474 minutes in adolescence (15 years of age) and 531 minutes in young adulthood (24 years of age). Thus, sedentary time increased by an average of 169 minutes (2.8 hours) per day from childhood to young adulthood.

During this period, each one-minute increase in sedentary time was linked to a 0.004 g/m2.7 increase in left ventricular mass between 17 to 24 years of age. 

When multiplied by an additional 169 minutes this equates to a 0.7 g/m2.7 daily rise – the equivalent of a three-gram increase in left ventricular mass between echocardiography measurements at the average height gain. 

Increased risk of heart disease 

Unfortunately, a previous study conducted on adults has found that a similar increase in left ventricular mass over a seven-year period was associated with a two-fold increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and death.

“Children were sedentary for more than six hours a day and this increased by nearly three hours a day by the time they reached young adulthood. Our study indicates that the accumulation of inactive time is related to heart damage regardless of body weight and blood pressure,” said Agjabe.

“Parents should encourage children and teenagers to move more by taking them out for a walk and limiting time spent on social media and video games. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. But by all means keep moving.’” 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-04-2023
Physical inactivity during childhood linked to heart damage in early adulthood
09-04-2023
Unseen crisis: 37,000 alien species have been introduced by human activities
09-04-2023
Extreme weather can flip forests from carbon sinks to carbon sources
09-04-2023
Nature's puzzle: Why are some species rare and others are common?
09-04-2023
Beer is great for your gut health and probably better than probiotics
09-04-2023
Ant nests could help humans build better transportation systems
09-04-2023
The Arctic dipole: The atmospheric pattern shaping our future climate
09-03-2023
Drought to downpour: Climate change triggers extreme weather shifts
09-03-2023
Vaping linked to lower sperm counts, reduced sex drive, and shrunken testicles
09-03-2023
Cannabis use linked to psychosis among adolescents
09-03-2023
Half of all dog owners in the U.S. do not vaccinate their pets
09-03-2023
OSIRIS-REx is bringing first-ever asteroid sample back to Earth in two weeks
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved