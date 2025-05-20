Physicists succeed in converting light into a supersolid that flows like a liquid

Physicists have reached an unexpected breakthrough: they changed beams of light into a supersolid that flows without normal resistance. This marks a major milestone in condensed matter physics because it shows that light can adopt a structure resembling a solid while also moving around freely like a liquid.

“We actually made light into a solid. That’s pretty awesome,” said Dimitrios Trypogeorgos from Italy’s National Research Council (CNR). This is the first demonstration of this peculiar mix of solidity and fluidity using photons instead of atoms.

Quantum background

Most people see light as something that travels in waves, but in advanced research, it can also be treated as photons. These tiny bits of energy sometimes band together with matter to form quasiparticles that behave in ways not seen in everyday items.

Quantum effects often only show up when things are extremely cold, near minus 460oF (238oC). In those conditions, random motion slows to a crawl, and subtle interactions become easier to spot.

How light was shaped

The team used a semiconductor with specialized layers to control how photons interact with material. This setup allowed them to create a medium in which photons combined with other particles to form a type of condensate that organized into a solid-like grid.

That structured grid didn’t stop these particles from flowing without friction, though. Previous supersolids were made from atomic gases, but using light and matter together is a new route to exploring these odd states.

Insights from the experiment

Researchers found that the resulting formation showed properties of solids, yet it had zero viscosity, which means it offered no internal friction. This dual identity made it a supersolid, and placed it in an unusual category of matter that many experts have wanted to study in detail.

“While the team has convincingly shown that they produced a supersolid, additional measurements and analyses are necessary to comprehend its properties fully,” said Alberto Bramati from Sorbonne University in France. He and others believe further tests might reveal even more surprises about the nature of quantum fluids.

Why this supersolid matters

When something lacks viscosity, it can flow in a nearly frictionless way. That suggests possibilities for applications that need smooth transport, such as superconductors, or for quantum computing systems that rely on minimal energy loss.

Scientists are intrigued by the chance to explore how a supersolid evolves under different conditions. These findings might help in designing new materials or devices that show stable performance while also harnessing quantum properties.

Future research using light supersolids

This experiment opens fresh avenues for studying quantum particles that move as if they have no barriers. Researchers believe that having a supersolid based on light can simplify future work, since it may be easier to manipulate photons than to chill atoms to very low temperatures.

Experts are also hoping to watch how this supersolid responds to tweaks in temperature and external fields. Understanding those responses could drive progress in making specialized photonic systems that store and carry information with high efficiency.

Practical perspectives

Many quantum effects seem rarefied, yet the knowledge gained often leads to useful discoveries. Superfluids once looked like a curiosity, but they advanced cryogenics and found roles in sensors.

Supersolids made from light might do something similar, especially for systems that require precise control of energy. This achievement hints at a future where photonic supersolids serve as a platform for advanced devices.

Possible challenges

Although the new setup shows promise, there could be technical hurdles. Maintaining the right conditions to keep photons locked in a solid state might be tricky.

If scientists can stabilize these conditions over longer periods, they will be able to collect more detailed data. That could reveal how flexible the material is, or how it reacts when disturbed by external factors.

Reaching for more answers

Trypogeorgos and his colleagues foresee plenty of questions to tackle. Are there new phases of matter waiting to emerge from similar setups?

Researchers might also look into mixing various types of particles with photons to craft specialized supersolids. Each twist could lead to new physics that changes our understanding of how matter and light behave.

A wider view

Supersolidity is not just a scientific quirk. It brings attention to the ways quantum mechanics can reshape our view of nature by blending properties once thought to be totally separate.

Flowing like liquids yet forming solid grids, these newly created structures stand as an example of how quantum rules can bend conventional wisdom. They showcase a unique overlap of order and freedom in a single material.

Physicists are still exploring what unexpected features might arise. Identifying potential uses for these odd states of light may take time, but the journey already looks rewarding.

The study is published in Nature.

—–

—–