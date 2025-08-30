Pimples may soon be a thing of the past with new medical patch

Acne is annoying. It shows up suddenly, sometimes right before an important event, and refuses to go away quickly. People have tried creams, pills, face washes, and countless home remedies. Some work, some don’t, and many take weeks.

That’s why pimple patches became so popular. You peel one off, stick it on the zit, and hope for the best. But researchers have now created a version that does much more than hide the problem.

Regular pimple patches fall short

Regular pimple patches soak up oil and moisture. Some release anti-inflammatory or antibacterial medicine. Others use microarrays – rows of tiny spikes – to push ingredients under the skin. They work, but there’s a catch.

These spikes often shift during use, making the patch less effective and sometimes irritating. Shayan Fakhraei Lahiji, Yong-Hee Kim, and their colleagues thought they could fix this problem.

A pimple patch that locks into skin

The team used a 3D printer to make arrowhead-shaped spikes instead of straight ones. These new shapes grip the skin and stay in place. The base of the patch is made of hyaluronic acid, a common skincare ingredient that also hydrates.

Into that base, the researchers added either antibacterial agents like salicylic acid and cannabis sativa extract or anti-inflammatory agents such as niacinamide and chamomile extract. This design allowed them to treat acne in two stages – kill bacteria first, then calm the skin.

The patch breaks treatment into steps, similar to how dermatologists manage acne. However, the patch delivers treatment more quickly, precisely, and directly to the affected area without any extra effort.

Skin solutions for everyday people

To test the system, 20 people with acne tried the patches. On day one, they applied the antibacterial version. For the next six days, they used the anti-inflammatory version. The spikes dissolved in the skin within 30 to 90 minutes without pain or irritation.

Unlike creams or tablets, the patch delivered the medicine right where it was needed. Participants also appreciated the convenience, since the treatment blended easily into daily routines without drawing attention.

This made the patch not only effective but also practical for real-world use, a critical factor when developing skincare solutions meant for everyday people rather than just controlled lab settings.

Acne reduced by 81 percent

The numbers were impressive. After three days, acne lesions dropped by 81 percent compared to untreated pimples.

After seven days, the pimples disappeared completely. Sebum levels, the oily substance linked to acne, also went down.

Satisfaction was high – 95 percent of participants said they were happy with the treatment. For people who struggle with breakouts, these results are difficult to ignore.

Public access to the pimple patch

The team doesn’t plan to keep this as a lab experiment. The patches are expected to hit the market in fall 2025 in South Korea and the United States.

Unlike trendy skincare products that vanish after a year, this one is backed by data. It is simple to use and clinically tested, making it stand out in a crowded industry.

The story doesn’t stop with pimples. Changing the ingredients could turn this small patch into a tool for tackling bigger medical problems.

“Our work highlights the potential of microarray patches as a platform for applications beyond acne treatment, ranging from skin disorders to obesity therapies and vaccine delivery,” explained Yong-Hee Kim.

Small patch, big future

A simple sticker for acne may not sound groundbreaking. Yet this study shows how science can turn a daily nuisance into an entry point for new medical technology.

Today, it’s about clearer skin. Tomorrow, the same patch design might deliver vaccines or treat chronic diseases. That’s the kind of leap that starts small but matters everywhere.

And while acne may be the starting point, the broader lesson is clear: innovation often grows from solving everyday frustrations. What begins as a fix for a pimple could evolve into a platform that shapes future healthcare, proving that even the smallest inventions can spark big change.

The researchers are part of Cursus Bio Inc., a company that works on microarray technologies. Their efforts show how government support and private companies can push new treatments closer to real-world use.

The study is published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–