Pirate birds who steal food are spreading a deadly flu strain

Seabirds facing challenges of breed survival, including avian flu, have a more interesting life than we thought. The mighty sea waves aren’t the only foes these valiant creatures battle.

Pirate birds of the sky – frigatebirds, skuas, and gulls – constantly ambush these birds, resorting to robbery to satiate their hunger. This odd behavior, called kleptoparasitism, has been a natural part of the avian world.

Deadly form of avian flu

The animal kingdom is filled with thrill, but do you ever wonder about the potential downsides of such extreme survival strategies?

As it turns out, being a pirate at sea may be riskier than it seems. More often than not, these pirate birds end up contracting a deadly form of avian flu, which has caused a worldwide stir in recent years.

Picture this – you’re a seabird returning from a tiresome hunt, belly full of food for your young ones. But there’s a catch – you must outsmart the ever watchful pirates in the sky, who’d happily snatch your hard-earned feast away.

This is the everyday reality of seabirds. Sure, their tormentors can hunt for their food, but why bother when they can easily steal?

The lives of these seabirds are incredibly vital to the health of marine ecosystems. Seabirds are scattered across all oceans, their guano (droppings) shaping the soil and plant communities on many islands.

However, a shocking 155 of the world’s 362 seabird species are teetering on the edge of extinction.

Threats faced by seabirds

Seabirds live long lives, raising a single chick every one or two years, making recovery from population declines tediously slow.

The threats they face are numerous and grave – from invasive predators and overfishing to climate change and habitat loss. The threat that could be the final nail in the coffin for some species is disease.

According to the research, published in the journal Conservation Letters, the new strain of the avian flu virus is proving to be particularly lethal, killing millions of birds worldwide.

This highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 2.3.4.4b strain is of particular concern, not only due to its swift propagation but also its ability to infect and kill marine mammals.

Pirate birds and avian flu

The research has shown that pirate birds indulging in food-stealing are at an even higher risk of contracting this deadly flu virus.

The scientists who assisted in this research have painted a grave picture. When a great skua makes a gannet regurgitate its food through harassment, the skua doesn’t realize that it’s not just the meal it’s consuming – it’s also swallowing the virus lurking in the gannet’s saliva.

Swift and vast in their range, these pirate birds can quickly escalate the spread of the flu virus. The situation might lead to outbreaks in new populations or places that stand a significant distance apart.

Scientists have seen alarming evidence of this behavior, with skuas being some of the first to show H5N1 infections at various new locations.

Travels of the frigatebird

Frigatebirds, known for their impressive red pouches, often traverse tens of thousands of kilometers (over 6,200 miles) across oceans. Their journeys, broken up by “island-hopping,” create ample opportunities for them to encounter and potentially infect other seabirds.

Although the virus is now widespread, some parts of the world remain untouched. But for how long?

We can use infected skuas, frigatebirds, and gulls as early warning systems to alert us when the virus arrives.

Controlling flu outbreaks in seabirds

With the rapid spread of the HPAI virus among seabird populations, urgent actions are necessary to mitigate its impact.

Conservationists advocate for increased monitoring of seabird colonies, employing satellite tracking to understand the movements of infected birds better and preemptively manage potential hotspots.

Additionally, conservation agencies are focusing on biosecurity measures that aim to minimize human-induced transmission and limit interactions between domestic poultry and wild birds.

Public education plays a crucial role, raising awareness about preventing disease spread and protecting both avian and human health.

Role of international cooperation

Addressing the avian flu threat requires collaboration across nations, reflecting the global nature of seabird migratory patterns.

International organizations such as BirdLife International and the United Nations Environment Programme are working together to develop global strategies that align conservation efforts with disease management.

Countries are encouraged to share data, research findings, and resources to collectively combat this pervasive threat.

By promoting cooperation, the international community can enhance its capacity to respond effectively and work towards securing a healthier future for the planet’s seabird populations.

The study is published in the journal Conservation Letters.

