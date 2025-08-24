Planet Y: Signs of a world hiding in our Solar System

For centuries, humans have gazed into the night sky, wondering what lies beyond the planets we know. Each new discovery in the Solar System reshapes our sense of place in the cosmos.

Now, astronomers are once again pointing to the possibility of an unseen world – one that may be orbiting far beyond Neptune. This hypothetical body has been given the tentative name “Planet Y.”

The idea of hidden planets is not new. Astronomers once speculated about Planet X, which was believed to be seven times Earth’s mass and orbiting 50 times farther from the Sun than Earth.

That idea was mostly debunked. Later came Planet Nine, a still-viable candidate about 10 times Earth’s mass, at least 300 times farther from the Sun. Now, evidence is mounting for yet another contender.

Warped orbits suggest hidden planet

Amir Siraj at Princeton University and his colleagues suggest a new possibility. They noticed a warping effect in the orbits of some Kuiper belt objects, a distant region filled with icy remnants, including Pluto.

“If that warp is real, the simplest explanation is an undiscovered inclined planet,” Siraj said.

This potential world would be smaller than Earth but larger than Mercury, orbiting 100 to 200 times farther from the Sun than Earth does. Its gravity seems to nudge nearby objects about 15 degrees out of the solar system’s flat plane, like ripples disturbing a lake’s surface.

“Our signal is modest, but credible,” Siraj said, estimating just a two to four percent chance of being a fluke. Early evidence for Planet Nine carried similar odds, though the signatures differ.

Planet Nine would tug objects toward it, while this “Planet Y” appears to tilt orbits out of alignment. In theory, both worlds could exist at once.

Unexplained Kuiper belt tilt

The new research shows that if no hidden planets exist, the average plane of the Kuiper belt should align with the invariable plane of the solar system.

However, astronomers now detect a clear warp between 80 and 200 astronomical units (AU).

This tilt is unlikely to be primordial, since natural orbital precession would erase it in less than 100 million years. For the warp to persist, something must be maintaining it – such as the gravity of a hidden planet.

Possible Planet Y scenarios

Jonti Horner at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia sees this as possible.

“It plays into the fact that we simply don’t know what’s out there. It’s only in the last couple of decades that we’ve really started to explore the space beyond Neptune,” he said.

Astronomers believe such planets might not have formed so far from the Sun. Instead, they could have been scattered outward early in the Solar System’s history. “Scattering seems more likely,” Horner said.

Models support Planet Y theory

Numerical experiments suggest that a planet with a mass between Mercury and Earth, an orbit of roughly 100 to 200 AU, and an inclination greater than 10 degrees could maintain the observed warp.

Lower-mass bodies like Pluto could contribute, but far less effectively. Planets more massive than Earth would cause distortions in nearer regions, making them poor fits for the data.

The proposed Planet Y differs from Planet Nine in both location and influence. Planet Nine, if real, is thought to explain the clustering of orbital paths at great distances. Planet Y, by contrast, would explain why the Kuiper belt’s average plane is warped.

“The signature is different,” Siraj said, emphasizing that both ideas could coexist without contradiction.

Search for hidden worlds continues

The outer solar system is one of astronomy’s greatest frontiers, and the next decade promises breakthroughs.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory will soon begin its 10-year survey, mapping the night sky in unprecedented detail. This facility could spot Planet Y directly or confirm indirect signs of its influence.

“Rubin will rapidly expand the catalog of well-measured trans-Neptunian objects,” Siraj said. If Planet Y exists, “within the survey’s first few years” we may either see it or gather stronger proof of its gravitational effects.

For now, Planet Y remains hypothetical, a hint drawn from subtle orbital patterns. But history shows that careful attention to small irregularities can reveal great discoveries.

From Neptune’s prediction in the 19th century to Pluto’s identification in the 20th, the search for hidden worlds has always reshaped our cosmic understanding. If Planet Y is real, it may soon step from speculation into fact.

The study is published in arXiv.

