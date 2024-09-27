Plant-based jet fuel could revolutionize aviation

We live in a world that is slowly but steadily beginning to realize the toll of climate change. The ticking clock of global warming no longer falls on deaf ears, especially in the realm of aviation, where the carbon footprint of jet fuels is anything but minuscule.

Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) have potentially found a way to transform agricultural waste into jet fuel.

Green revolution in aviation fuel

The findings, published in the journal Fuel Processing Technology, reveal the remarkable possibility of of turning plant cell components – more specifically, lignin polymers – into sustainable jet fuel.

It’s like hitting two birds with one stone – addressing waste disposal and creating an eco-friendly fuel source simultaneously.

The research team was led by Bin Yang, a renowned professor in WSU’s Department of Biological Systems Engineering.

“Our achievement takes this technology one step closer to real-world use by providing data that lets us better gauge its feasibility for commercial aviation,” said Yang.

Plant-based jet fuel

Lignin, in simple terms, is a bunch of structural molecules that make plants sturdy and woody.

The scientists have figured out how to obtain lignin from corn stover (what remains of the crop after harvest: stalks, leaves, cobs) and other similar agricultural waste. And they are finding very clever ways to repurpose it.

Now, you’re probably thinking, how does the transformation occur? The team has developed a method they call “simultaneous depolymerization and hydrodeoxygenation.”

This method handles the task of breaking down the lignin polymer and getting rid of the oxygen element simultaneously, eventually resulting in lignin-based jet fuel.

Cleaner, more sustainable fuels

The pressing question, of course, remains: why is it so crucial? In the year 2019 alone, about 100 billion gallons of aviation fuel were emitted into our skies.

Air travel is not set to slow down anytime soon, so these numbers are bound to climb higher in the coming years.

“Jet fuel consumption has been hampered significantly in the last three years because of restricted air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, demand is expected to be 32 % higher in 2030 and more than double by 2050 of 2019 levels,” noted the researchers.

Sustainable aviation fuels, like the one derived from plants, can be a game-changer in reducing our carbon emissions.

Lignin-based jet fuel could pave the way for much cleaner sustainable fuels that efficiently run jet engines. Hydrocarbons sourced from lignin, given their density and efficiency, could stand in for fossil fuel-derived compounds known as aromatics effectively.

However, this path isn’t a cakewalk. Challenges of significant scale lie ahead, particularly in standardizing lignin’s composition for efficient yield and determining if it’s economically viable for large-scale production.

But the scientific community is optimistic. The researchers believe that continuous technological advancements will hammer down these hurdles.

Minimizing waste and energy use

In the journey towards sustainable aviation fuel commercialization, the power of partnership cannot be overstated.

Sharing the limelight with university researchers are industries involved in aviation and fuel production, along with policy-makers championing clean energy.

These strategic collaborations could lead to the development of optimized processing plants and refining methods that minimize waste and energy use.

“The aviation enterprise is looking to generate 100% renewable aviation fuel,” noted Josh Heyne, a fellow researcher and co-director of the WSU-PNNL Bioproducts Institute.

The ultimate goal is to make sustainable aviation fuels fully “drop-in” capable – fit to use in all existing engines, aircraft, and infrastructure just like the conventional fossil-derived jet fuel.

Significance of the study

This research was funded by organizations including the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Advanced Refining Technologies LLC.

The scientists now aim to perfect their process, striving for better efficiency and lower costs.

So, the next time you’re soaring in the skies, take a moment to appreciate the scientific progress that’s working zealously to make your trip eco-friendly. After all, in the fight against climate change, every step toward sustainability matters.

The study is published in the journal Fuel Processing Technology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–