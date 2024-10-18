Plants and fungi communicate using a silent language

Have you ever considered the possibility that plants might be “talking” to fungi underground?

A recent breakthrough by researchers at the University of Toronto reveals there is a silent conversation happening in the microscopic world beneath us.

Plant-to-fungi communication

The researchers set out to unravel the intricacies of plant-to-fungi communication at a molecular level. Here’s the exciting part – they’ve finally cracked the code.

The experts found that strigolactone, a plant hormone, has the power to activate fungal genes and proteins linked to phosphate metabolism – a vital player in growth.

Complexities of the soil ecosystem

Understanding this molecular “chat” might just pave the way for innovations in crop cultivation and, perhaps, provide us with new weapons to combat disease-causing fungi.

Study lead author Shelley Lumba is an assistant professor in the Department of Cell and Systems Biology at the University of Toronto.

“As we begin to understand how plants and fungi communicate, we will better understand the complexities of the soil ecosystem, leading to healthier crops and improving our approach to biodiversity,” said Professor Lumba.

Soil isn’t just dull old earth. It’s a world buzzing with activity. Plant roots and fungi have a unique symbiotic relationship here. They engage in a silent molecular “language” to coordinate their structures.

In essence, plants release strigolactones, signaling fungi to attach to their roots and deliver much-needed phosphates in exchange for carbon. It’s like two good friends helping each other out.

Decoding plant and fungi communication

For the study, Lumba and her team investigated why and how fungi react to strigolactones. They discovered that a whopping 80% of plants depend on this relationship.

Enhancing this interaction could potentially lead to more robust crops, decrease the need for fertilizer, and reduce harmful phosphate runoff into our waterways.

Dark side of the story

There’s always a flip side, isn’t there? In some instances, harmful fungi can use chemical signals to infect plants, leading to devastating losses.

But as we get to know this chemical dialogue more intimately, we might be able limit the activity of such pathogens.

Until now, the sheer complexity of the soil ecosystem made it impossible for scientists to pinpoint the exact chemicals that promote beneficial fungi.

All that has changed thanks to Lumba and her team. Using baker’s yeast, they have cracked the code and opened up a new chapter in our understanding of the world beneath our feet.

How did they do it?

The researchers treated yeast with strigolactones and closely observed how the genes reacted. They discovered that strigolactones increased the expression of genes labeled “PHO” related to phosphate metabolism.

The hormone functioned through Pho84, a protein on the yeast’s surface that keeps an eye on phosphate levels. This activated other proteins along the phosphate pathway.

Healthy soil, healthy planet

Lumba and her team concluded that plants release strigolactones when they’re phosphate-hungry, which signals the yeast to alter its phosphate uptake. The researchers found this to be a universal truth, not only for domesticated fungi like baker’s yeast but also for wild fungi.

At the heart of this novel approach is gene expression, which, according to Lumba, “identifies the effect of the SL response on fungal growth.”

The potential impact of this research could bring about significant changes in agriculture, mitigating pollution and food insecurity. Lumba notes, “It’s about healthy soil for a healthy planet.”

Potential of plant and fungi dialogue

This remarkable discovery of plant and fungi communication offers transformative possibilities for agriculture. By promoting a deeper understanding of these microscopic dialogues, researchers could develop techniques to enhance the growth and resilience of crops.

Enhanced symbiotic relationships could reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers, which have been known to cause environmental harm through runoff.

These innovations could lead not only to healthier crops but also contribute to sustainable agricultural practices that align with environmental conservation efforts.

Researchers envision a future where farming becomes intrinsically linked with the natural microbial systems of the soil, cultivating crops that not only thrive but do so while nurturing the planet.

Bridging science and sustainability

The potential applications of this research extend beyond agriculture, presenting exciting intersections between science and sustainability. By harnessing the natural capabilities of fungi, we can promote ecosystems that are both productive and environmentally friendly.

For example, understanding the strigolactone signaling pathways can provide insight into combating invasive fungal species that threaten biodiversity.

By drawing on these natural processes, solutions can be developed that are harmonious with the environment, avoiding the collateral damage that often accompanies chemical interventions.

The study is published in the journal Molecular Cell.

