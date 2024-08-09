Plants needed millions of years to recover from past climate warming

Have you ever wondered why the Earth is warming at an alarming rate? The answer lies right under our noses – climate change, a phenomenon that scientists worldwide have been battling against. A recent study from ETH Zurich presents insights into our planet’s climatic past, offering a unique perspective on the effects of warming today.

The research was led by Earth scientists at ETH Zurich. The team collaborated with eminent institutions, including the University of Arizona, University of Leeds, CNRS Toulouse, and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).

Earth’s past and climate change

Earth’s geological history is complex, with major events like volcanic eruptions that changed landscapes and released ash and gas into the atmosphere.

These eruptions often led to quick climate warming, affecting ecosystems and life. Mass extinctions, like the one that killed the dinosaurs, were key moments that changed evolution and allowed new species to develop.

These periods of enhanced volcanic activity altered the carbon-climate regulation systems for millions of years. As if Earth’s fiery turmoil wasn’t enough, the changing vegetation further shifted the planet’s climatic equilibrium, leaving an indelible mark on Earth’s geological narrative.

“The Siberian Traps event released some 40,000 gigatons of carbon over 200,000 years. The resulting increase in global average temperatures between 5 – 10°C caused Earth’s most severe extinction event in the geologic record,” noted Professor Taras Gerya from ETH Zurich, a seasoned veteran in the field.

Surviving, thriving, or dying

Unsurprisingly, nature has had to adapt to these climatic changes. However, some species simply didn’t have the luxury of time to adapt to the steadily increasing temperatures.

“The recovery of vegetation from the Siberian Traps event took several millions of years and during this time Earth’s carbon-climate regulation system would have been weak and inefficient resulting in long-term climate warming,” explained study lead author Julian Rogger of ETH Zurich.

According to the study, the severity of such climatic turmoil relies on the rapid sequestration of emitted carbon back into Earth’s interior, either through silicate mineral weathering or organic carbon production.

Climate lessons from Earths past

The historical data from Earth’s climate reveals that resilience and adaptation are not merely choices but necessities for survival.

The drastic shifts during previous warming periods serve as a warning, portraying the potential consequences of inaction in the face of current climate crises. Learning from the past enables us to develop robust strategies for resilience not just in plant life but across ecosystems.

As communities and nations grapple with climate challenges, integrating historical climate insights into modern policymaking will be essential.

Understanding how previous species thrived or perished can guide contemporary efforts in conservation and environmental management, ensuring that we take informed steps towards a sustainable future.

New era of Earth’s climate crisis

So, what does the past have to say about our current climate crisis? Essentially, the disruption of vegetation contributes significantly to the duration and severity of climate warming. The study reveals that an impaired ability of vegetation to regulate Earth’s carbon cycle may take millions of years to reach a new stable climatic equilibrium.

“Today, we find ourselves in a major global bioclimatic crisis,” said Professor Loïc Pellissier of ETH Zurich and WSL.

“Our study demonstrates the role of a functioning of vegetation to recover from abrupt climatic changes. We are currently releasing greenhouse gases at a faster rate than any previous volcanic event. We are also the primary cause of global deforestation, which strongly reduces the ability of natural ecosystems to regulate the climate. This study, in my perspective, serves as ‘wake-up call’ for the global community.”

This is indeed a wake-up call for humanity. Now, the question is, how will we respond? Will we continue on our current path, risking the destruction of our planet, or will we rise to the occasion, making changes to ensure a livable world for future generations?

The clock is ticking, and unlike plant species millions of years ago, we might not have the luxury of time to adapt.

The study is published in the journal Science.

