09-10-2024

Plastic bag bans have drastically reduced ocean pollution

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

As humans, we often find ourselves navigating through the concrete jungles of our cities, an ecosystem teeming with life and, sadly, litter.

Among the cans, wrappers, and discarded masks, one particular item stands out, swirling in the urban breeze or ensnared in the skeletal grip of a leafless tree – the ubiquitous plastic bag, now banned in many states.

Battle against plastic

For many of us, plastic bags have become so ingrained in our daily routines that their environmental impact often slips our conscious thought.

However, the scene is changing, and it’s not by chance. Across the United States, a joint effort is underway to reduce – and hopefully eradicate – these pesky pollutants.

This is not just about cleaner streets but healthier beaches, waterways teeming with life, and brighter prospects for marine ecosystems.

Statewide plastic bans make their mark

Statewide bans on plastic bags are helping curb environmental destruction, according to a recent scientific analysis. These bans are, quite literally, paying off, and the evidence lies in the numbers.

The tale begins in the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic, when plastic bags were making an unwelcome comeback.

Temporary suspensions of the bans led to a doubling of grocery bags collected in Ocean Conservancy‘s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC). Not our proudest moment, indeed. However, like the resilient human spirit, the situation took a turn for the better in 2020.

Today, with approximately one-quarter of the US population under statewide bans, there’s been a marked decrease – 29 percent, to be precise – in the number of bags collected per volunteer. These stats date from 2022-23, compared to the pre-pandemic era (2013-2019).

California takes the lead in banning plastic

But who kickstarted this chain reaction? California was the pioneer, being the first of eleven states to implement a plastic bag ban back in 2015.

“Plastic bags are well-known to be one of the most deadly types of plastic pollution in our oceans,” said Anja Brandon, Ocean Conservancy’s director of plastics policy.

Brandon, an environmental engineer, has been instrumental in drafting state and national legislation on plastic pollution.

“We were really excited to see that with the increase in percentage of Americans who are covered by a strong plastic bag ban, we see less plastic bag pollution within our ICC dataset,” she added.

Treasure trove of data

The dataset Brandon refers to comes from the ICC, an event that began in 1986. It’s supplemented by voluntary cleanup efforts documented via the Clean Swell app or data sheets, all feeding into Ocean Conservancy’s marine litter database.

This is the largest of its kind, a treasure trove of information influencing scientists, conservationists, and policymakers. In fact, it’s played a role in shaping legislation in states like California and Florida.

Hidden price tag of convenience

Why is a plastic bag such a big concern? Let’s consider a turtle in the wild. This peaceful creature may mistake a drifting plastic bag for a tasty jellyfish treat.

“Once they’re ingested, they can bunch up and coil inside the stomach or intestines on an animal,” explained Brandon. This leads to a myriad of health problems, including inability to feed, blockages, and even changes to buoyancy, impairing the turtle’s ability to dive.

Global need to ban plastic

It is essential to understand that this isn’t a regional problem. We’re grappling with a global quandary. “Every year, 11 million metric tons of plastic enter our oceans – that’s over a garbage truck of plastic every single minute,” said Brandon.

“I think it’s a great reminder that systemic challenges of plastic pollution are not going to solve themselves – we need strong, effective policy interventions, we know what those are, we have the data to support them, we just need more of them.”

The upcoming UN plastic treaty talks in South Korea offer a platform to escalate this dialogue towards global solutions and commitments.

Promoting plastic bans

We all have a stake in this narrative. The ICC encourages us to play our part in reducing plastic pollution. By participating, we contribute not just to a cleaner environment, but also help gather data that informs vital policies.

So, next time you’re about to reach for a plastic bag at your local store, hold back. This small act can make a tangible difference in the health of our oceans and the vibrant life they sustain.

