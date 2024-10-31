Plastic on beaches is now visible from space

A team of Australian researchers has developed a trailblazing method to spot plastic debris on our beaches. They’ve undergone extensive field testing on a secluded beach with promising results.

New perspective on plastic pollution

Traditional satellite technology has been effective in tracking vast quantities of floating plastic trash in our oceans. This includes the staggering Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating trash island with a surface area that is three times bigger than France.

However, satellites fall short when it comes to spotting plastic debris on beaches where the waste easily blends in with the sand. Enter the RMIT team’s latest creation, an avant-garde satellite imagery tool.

This tool essentially picks up variations in the reflection of light by sand, water, and plastics, facilitating the detection of plastic debris on coastlines from over 600km above the ground. A breakthrough like this could completely revolutionize our approach to shoreline clean-ups.

Plastic on beaches

Worldwide, we are currently dumping an overwhelming 10 million tons of plastic waste into our oceans annually. By 2030, this figure could catapult to an astounding 60 million tonnes.

The study was led by Dr. Jenna Guffogg from RMIT University. It sheds light on the dire impact of shore-bound plastic on wildlife and their habitats.

The researchers found that plastics can be mistaken for food, causing larger animals to become entangled and smaller ones, like hermit crabs, to become trapped inside items such as plastic containers.

Ocean’s silent tidal wave

“Remote island beaches have some of the highest recorded densities of plastics in the world, and we’re also seeing increasing volumes of plastics and derelict fishing gear on the remote shorelines of northern Australia,” Guffogg said.

If not cleared, these plastics gradually fragment into micro and nano plastics, with their own set of dangers and implications.

Even though the detrimental effects of ocean plastics on the environment, fishing, and tourism are well recognized, having tangible data to measure the precise extent of the problem and direct clean-up operations has remained elusive, until now.

Beached Plastic Debris Index

The team’s Beached Plastic Debris Index (BPDI) uses a specific mathematical formula to sort patterns of reflected light collected by satellites. This data is then used to reveal an image that highlights what we’re most interested in – the plastic debris.

To test its efficacy, 14 plastic targets of approximately two square meters each were placed on a beach in southern Gippsland, Victoria.

The satellite images using the new index were compared with three existing indices, proving the superior performance of the BPDI in identifying plastic-contaminated zones.

Detecting plastics from space

“This is incredibly exciting, as up to now we have not had a tool for detecting plastics in coastal environments from space,” said study co-author Dr Mariela Soto-Berelov.

“The beauty of satellite imagery is that it can capture large and remote areas at regular intervals.

“Detection is a key step needed for understanding where plastic debris is accumulating and planning clean-up operations, which aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals, such as Protecting Seas and Oceans.”

Protecting beaches from plastic

As exciting as this breakthrough is, the BPDI’s utility needs to be tested in real-life scenarios. The team is eager to partner with organizations to carry forward their research and to help protect delicate beaches from the plastic menace.

Guffogg carried out this study as a part of her joint PhD research at RMIT in Australia and University of Twente in the Netherlands. She now works in the geospatial mapping industry, signaling a promising future for this innovative research.

Community action for cleaner coastlines

The potential of the Beached Plastic Debris Index presents an opportunity to engage local communities in meaningful environmental action.

With accurate data pinpointing hotspots of debris, community-led cleanup operations can target the most affected areas, enhancing efficiency and impact.

This empowerment of local groups promotes greater awareness and responsibility towards maintaining cleaner coastlines, encouraging a collective sense of stewardship over the environment.

By bridging scientific advancements with grassroots efforts, a more comprehensive approach to combating plastic pollution becomes feasible.

Global implications of the research

The RMIT team’s development of this novel tracking tool has profound implications on a global scale. As countries strive to meet international environmental targets, such innovative technologies can play a pivotal role in reducing plastic waste and mitigating its adverse effects.

Partnerships with governmental bodies, NGOs, and international organizations could facilitate the widespread adoption and adaptation of this tool in various geographical contexts.

Moreover, with continued research and enhancements, the BPDI could extend its applications beyond beaches to monitor other ecosystems burdened by plastic waste. Such foresight and commitment hold the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future for our planet.

The futuristic research and satellite imaging technologies are hard at work to combat the pressing issue of plastic pollution. It resonates with our larger goal to revitalize our environment and aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals, such as Protecting Seas and Oceans.

The study is published in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

