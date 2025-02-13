Plastic particles found in 99% of tested seafood samples

Could that fish dinner be messing with your body more than you realize? A study from the West Coast suggests it might be, showing that nearly all tested seafood contained cancer-linked plastic particles.

These tiny particles are smaller than a quarter of an inch. They weave their way into food, water, and even into the air, with questions lingering about potential harm to human health.

Almost all seafood contains plastic

The newly released study was led by Dr. Susanne Brander at Oregon State University. The experts found that 99 percent of tested seafood samples had particles embedded in their edible tissues.

Scientists suspect these bits can slip past an organism’s digestive tract and lodge elsewhere.

“It’s very concerning that microfibers appear to move from the gut into other tissues, which has wide implications for other organisms, potentially including humans too,” said Dr. Brander.

This finding raises important questions about whether certain species are more vulnerable to these plastic invasions than others.

Smaller seafood holds more plastic

Smaller fish and shellfish showed a noticeable tendency to harbor more particles than larger species. One prime example was pink shrimp, a popular choice in many seafood markets.

“We found that the smaller organisms that we sampled seem to be ingesting more anthropogenic, non-nutritious particles,” said Dr. Elise Granek from Portland State University.

The word “anthropogenic” refers to environmental changes caused by human activities. The term highlights how everyday habits – like wearing synthetic clothes or tossing plastic packaging – are fueling contamination in marine habitats.

Navigating health risks of plastic exposure

Researchers caution that there is no established safe level for plastic particles in food.

Some reports link such pollutants to potential organ inflammation and cellular stress, although more data is needed to clarify what truly happens inside human bodies over time.

In some cases, plastic bits can bind with toxins, adding another layer of potential risk. This possibility is especially concerning for people who consume seafood regularly and may accumulate more of these plastic materials.

Should we ditch seafood?

Despite the unsettling picture, experts say there is no need to avoid eating fish altogether. They point out that plastic pollution has become so widespread, most foods and bottled beverages contain some degree of unwanted debris.

“What we put out into the environment ends up back on our plates,” said Dr. Granek. In other words, cutting fish from your diet will not solve the broader problem because plastic finds its way into plenty of other products.

Practical steps to reduce exposure

One effective way to reduce plastic contamination in seafood is by thoroughly rinsing it before cooking or consumption.

Washing seafood under running water can help remove any surface particles that may have settled during processing or packaging. Additionally, seafood storage methods play a crucial role in limiting plastic exposure.

Instead of using plastic containers, which can shed tiny particles over time, opting for glass or paper-based storage materials can minimize contamination.

Glass containers provide a non-reactive and reusable option, while paper-based materials are biodegradable and free from synthetic components.

Another strategy involves tackling fibers that can escape during laundry. Installing or advocating for specialized filters in washing machines could catch countless microscopic threads before they enter waterways.

Cutting pollution off at the source

Environmental advocates are urging policymakers to create better monitoring programs that check plastic levels in water and air.

They emphasize the need for regular assessments to track pollution sources and understand how microplastics spread.

Others want stricter guidelines on manufacturing, pushing for reduced plastic production and safer alternatives to minimize waste before it reaches the environment.

Experts note that preventing plastic contamination at its source is the most effective solution. By cutting down on unnecessary plastic use and improving waste management, we can reduce pollution before it enters waterways.

Improved recycling programs, bans on certain plastics, and innovations in biodegradable materials could help curb pollution over time. Immediate action is crucial to prevent long-term damage to ecosystems and human health.

The study is published in Frontiers in Toxicology.

