Play any kind of music to make art an emotional experience

Art and music have always intertwined, each amplifying the other’s emotional depth. Researchers recently explored how aesthetic perception — the ability to notice and enjoy things that are beautiful or interesting — is affected by combining music and images.

The findings are part of a neuroaesthetics collection edited by Emily Cross of ETH Zurich. This remarkable study sheds light on how auditory and visual elements interact in artistic appreciation.

Unique approach to combine music and art

The research at the the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) began with an intriguing observation at the Kentler International Drawing Space in Brooklyn, New York.

This gallery’s exhibition, titled “Music as Image and Metaphor,” presented 41 drawings accompanied by custom-composed musical pieces.

The unusual pairing prompted visitors to linger longer than usual. Curious about this phenomenon, one of the exhibition’s curators approached former MPIEA researcher Lauren Fink to investigate further.

This conversation sparked the study’s design, which focused on whether the intentional pairing of music and images influences the aesthetic experience or whether random pairings yield similar effects.

Four distinct aesthetic presentations

Conducted online, the study involved more than 200 participants. They were exposed to 16 works presented in four distinct formats: music-only compositions, images without any musical accompaniment, deliberate audiovisual pairings, and random audiovisual pairings.

Participants’ engagement times were recorded as a measure of aesthetic interest.

Additionally, after each presentation, participants reported on their subjective experiences, including emotional responses and feelings of being moved.

Pairing music with art

“We found that the participants spent the longest time with the music-only pieces, followed by the combined audiovisual pairings, and finally the images without music,” said Fink, the study’s first author.

“However, they reported the strongest emotional effect from the audiovisual combinations.”

Interestingly, whether the audiovisual pairing was intentional or random did not significantly alter aesthetic evaluations.

“Surprisingly, the type of combination had no effect on aesthetic evaluations: Regardless of whether the audiovisual pairing was intentional or random, participants experienced the works similarly,” Fink noted.

This challenges the idea that perfectly matched music and visuals always create a better experience.

Instead, it shows that simply adding music boosts emotional engagement, even without perfect synchronization.

Emotional depth vs. aesthetic evaluation

Melanie Wald-Fuhrmann, director of the Department of Music at MPIEA and senior author of the study, provided further context.

“It is also noteworthy that there was no direct correlation between the time spent and the aesthetic preferences – an indication that music enriches the emotional depth of art perception, but does not necessarily change its aesthetic evaluation,” she explained.

This distinction highlights a critical nuance: while music deepens the emotional resonance of an artwork, it doesn’t necessarily alter its inherent aesthetic appeal.

This finding demonstrates the multifaceted nature of art perception, where emotional engagement and aesthetic judgment can operate independently.

Implications for art and music pairing

The results of the study open new perspectives on how music and visual art interplay in shaping aesthetic experiences.

Although targeted pairings can enhance perceived correspondence between the auditory and visual elements, they don’t necessarily influence how much time viewers spend engaging with the art or their aesthetic preferences.

This insight has significant implications for curators, artists, and museum professionals. It suggests that while pairing art and music can enhance the overall experience, the selection process may not need to be overly rigid.

The emotional impact of music alone can suffice to create a compelling artistic presentation.

Broader context of neuroaesthetics

The research also contributes to the broader field of neuroaesthetics, which examines the neural underpinnings of aesthetic experiences.

By investigating how auditory and visual elements interact, the researchers have provided valuable data on the sensory integration processes that shape our perception of art.

The findings align with existing research on multisensory experiences, which suggests that combining sensory modalities often enhances emotional responses.

However, this study uniquely highlights that such combinations may not directly influence aesthetic judgment, offering a fresh perspective on the complexities of art perception.

Future research directions

The study raises intriguing questions for future research. For instance, how do individual differences, such as musical training or familiarity with visual art, influence responses to audiovisual pairings? Do cultural factors play a role in shaping these experiences?

Addressing these questions could provide a more nuanced understanding of the interplay between music and visual art.

Another potential avenue for exploration is the impact of different genres on aesthetic perception.

Would classical music paired with abstract art evoke different responses compared to contemporary or experimental music?

Such investigations could further refine our understanding of the relationship between auditory and visual stimuli.

Significance of the study

The findings also have real-world implications. Museums can use music to make exhibits more engaging, advertisers can pair visuals with emotional music to grab attention, and storytellers can combine music and visuals to create a bigger emotional impact for their audience.

The study offers valuable insights into the complex relationship between music and visual art.

Music enhances the emotional experience of art but has little impact on how we judge its beauty. These findings highlight the complexity of aesthetic experiences and open doors for more research and practical uses.

The study’s core message is simple: music holds a unique power to deepen our emotional connection to art, even when the pairing lacks deliberate synchronization.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Image Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

