Plesiosaur fossil contains soft tissue preserved for 183 million years

Plesiosaurs were remarkable marine reptiles that once thrived in the vast expanses of ancient ocean. They were long-necked predators that dominated the seas during the Mesozoic era, while dinosaurs ruled on land.

With their sleek form and powerful flippers, the plesiosaurs exemplified adaptability as they evolved to master both deep waters and coastal environments.

A recent discovery sheds new light on the external anatomy of one of these ancient creatures, and reveals details about its skin texture that have remained a mystery to paleontologists for centuries.

Plesiosaur skin discovery

Although many plesiosaur fossils have been excavated and displayed over the past 200 years, the soft tissues have not often fossilized, meaning that the nature of the reptiles’ skin has been left to our imagination.

An ambitious research team has now conducted a study of the soft tissues of a fossilized plesiosaur for the first time ever.

This exceptional research material dates back a staggering 183 million years and has a remarkable story to tell.

The fossil was originally excavated near Holzmaden in Germany, in 1940. It was then buried in the garden of a museum, to protect it during the Second World War.

Analyzing the soft tissue

After being dug up following the end of the war, the fossil was placed in storage for 75 years. Scientists from Lund University were then able to use this specimen to make thin sections and analyze the nature of the soft tissues.

“This is the first time anyone has conducted an in-depth analysis of fossilized soft tissues from a plesiosaur,” stated Miguel Marx, a key research contributor from Lund University.

Plesiosaur specimen MH 7 with comparisons. Credit: Current Biology (2025).

Although several other plesiosaur fossils have preserved soft tissues, they were too important and significant to study using destructive sampling methods such as cutting sections.

The results of the analysis showed the presence of both smooth and scaly skin on the reptile’s body – a finding that illustrates the plesiosaur’s fascinating survival strategies in diverse oceanic conditions.

Deep water and rough sea-floors

“Fossilized soft tissue, such as skin and internal organs, is exceptionally rare. We used a broad range of techniques to identify smooth skin in the tail region as well as scales along the rear edge of the flippers,” explained Marx.

“This provided us with unparalleled insights into the appearance and biology of these long-extinct reptiles.”

The skin’s dual texture presents a vivid image of the plesiosaur’s adaptation needs. Its smooth, hydrodynamic skin helped the creature swim efficiently while hunting fish and squid-like creatures in the marine environment.

On the other hand, its scaly flippers were perfect for propelling it over rough and rocky seafloors.

Bridging the past and the present

“Our findings help us create more accurate life reconstructions of plesiosaurs, something that has been extremely difficult since they were first studied over 200 years ago,” Marx explained.

This indeed marks a significant development in understanding the appearance of these iconic reptiles from ancient times.

The analysis was made possible by treating the thin sections of the fossil in a manner that dissolved away the minerals, leaving organic remains that could be studied microscopically.

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have analyzed the soft tissue from a fossilized plesiosaur for the first time. The results show that the long-necked marine reptile had both smooth and scaly skin. This was likely so it could both swim rapidly and move along rough seabeds.

Marveling at the plesiosaur’s well-preserved skin, Marx shared his awe-inspiring experience.

“Apart from the mosaic of smooth skin and scales, it was an incredible moment to visualize the cells in thin sections of the fossilized plesiosaur’s skin. I was shocked when I saw skin cells that had been preserved for 183 million years. It was almost like looking at modern skin,” said Marx.

Such revelations bridge the past and present, illustrating the intricate paths of adaptation while deepening our understanding of life’s resilience.

Plesiosaur skin raises more questions

Fossilized bones provide valuable insights into the structure of prehistoric creatures, but the discovery of soft tissues – especially skin – is exceptionally rare.

The preserved plesiosaur skin from Holzmaden offers a unique window into the past, and allows researchers to infer how these marine reptiles were adapted to their environment.

It may also shed light on aspects of their hydrodynamics, thermoregulation, and even potential pigmentation.

Furthermore, the discovery raises intriguing questions about plesiosaur survival strategies.

Did their skin coloration serve as camouflage against predators? Could different plesiosaur species have possessed varying textures suited to their distinct habitats?

As more fossilized soft tissue discoveries are made in future, advanced imaging techniques and chemical analyses may further refine how we visualize and understand these majestic marine reptiles and the world they once dominated.

The full study was published in the journal Current Biology.

Image Credit: Joschua Knüppe

