Polar bear conservation leaps forward with new tracking technology

Polar bear conservation has leaped forward with the introduction of a novel and less invasive wildlife tracking technology.

This innovative tool, which adheres to the fur of the animals, provides a promising outcome from trials on wild polar bears. Its design mimics the hair-clinging capabilities of burrs, earning it the name “Burr on Fur.”

Driving force behind the innovation

The Burr on Fur concept was driven by several key players. Researchers from York University, the University of Alberta, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Manitoba Sustainable Development, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Polar Bears International, all had a hand in this innovative project.

The Burr on Fur initiative began as a challenge posed by Polar Bears International to scientists at 3M, a leading global science and manufacturing company behind inventions such as Post-It notes.

The task was to devise a simple, temporary method for attaching small tracking units to polar bear fur.

Three different Burr on Fur prototypes were put to the test in the wild on polar bears along the coast of Hudson Bay, Canada. The trackers were compared side-by-side with traditional ear tag transmitters.

Limitations of traditional tracking methods

The current radio collar tracking methods are suitable only for female polar bears, leaving a significant portion of the population unaccounted for, but the introduction of Burr on Fur tags is set to change this.

These new devices not only deliver credible data but also can be used to track both male and female polar bears of nearly all ages.

The tags are designed to be temporary and minimally invasive. They fill an important niche for researchers, enabling them to study adult male and subadult polar bears effectively.

Traditional satellite collars are not effective for studying these groups due to their growth and body structure.

“Successfully attaching telemetry tags to polar bear fur has never been done before, and we’re excited to share the results of this innovative work,” said Tyler Ross, lead author of the paper and researcher at York University.

Evaluating tag designs for polar bears

The study evaluated three distinct fur tag designs, along with traditional ear tags, on 58 wild polar bears.

The goal was to compare the time the tags remained active while attached to the bears and how accurate the trackers were. The research spanned from 2016 to 2021, with the bears being handled near Churchill, Canada.

The most successful fur tag proved to be the SeaTrkr Tag, remaining attached to the bears for an average of 58 days and showcasing superior accuracy with the use of GPS/Iridium technology.

Understanding polar bear behavior

The Burr on Fur tags have proven effective for monitoring bear behavior, with great promise for future use, especially for bears that must be relocated after coming uncomfortably close to communities.

These new trackers grant scientists an enhanced tool for managing human-bear interactions and conducting applied research.

“Our results are an important step in better understanding the movements and behavior of polar bears, especially adult male bears, which are difficult to track because they can’t be fitted with satellite collars,” said study co-author Gregory Thiemann.

“Temporary, fur-mounted tags could also help track the movements of bears relocated after potentially coming into conflict with people, making these tags an important tool for conserving polar bears and keeping northern communities safe.”

Future of polar bear conservation

The Burr on Fur tags will gather critical data, including insights into the behavior of polar bears on land during the ice-free period in Hudson Bay.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to improving Arctic wildlife research and conservation technology,” said Geoff York, senior director of research and policy at Polar Bears International.

“These advancements will have tangible implications for wildlife management, aiding in tracking polar bears and promoting improved human-bear coexistence.”

The findings coincide with Arctic Sea Ice Day, an annual event aiming to ignite conversations and actions about the rapidly melting Arctic ecosystem.

Polar Bears International invites people to access the full report and consider its implications for further research and application in conservation and coexistence efforts.

The study is published in the journal Animal Biotelemetry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–