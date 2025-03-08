Pollinators are disappearing, and it’s bad news for plants

Pollination happens everywhere, but most people don’t notice it. Small creatures like bees, butterflies, birds, and bats carry pollen between plants, helping them grow. Without pollinators, flowers wouldn’t turn into fruit, and seeds wouldn’t spread. They do more than help plants reproduce – they keep nature healthy, support animals, and help produce food.

But here’s the problem – many of these pollinators are vanishing. Climate change, habitat destruction, and industrial farming are wiping out species at an alarming rate.

Their disappearance isn’t just an issue for farmers. It affects forests, grasslands, and even city parks, where pollinators keep plant life going. When they decline, entire ecosystems suffer, and the food supply becomes more fragile.

Pollinator’s role in plant reproduction

Plants depend on pollination to grow and multiply. Around 85% of wild plant species and more than 70% of cultivated crops rely on pollinators for reproduction. Without pollinators, many plants would fail to produce fruits or seeds.

“In most of the studies conducted on this issue across the world, plants were found not to bear fruit if no pollinator was present,“ noted Maddi Artamendi, a researcher at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU).

“Studies of this type have been mostly conducted on crop species, but that does not give a true picture, since the diversity of pollinators is going to decrease, is already decreasing, but is not going to disappear completely.”

“What is more, wild plants were also taken into consideration as well as crop plants. We wanted to approach the subject from a more realistic perspective.”

Her research challenges the idea that only crops suffer from pollinator loss. Wild plants are equally affected, and their decline could disrupt entire ecosystems.

Impact of pollinator decline

A study by Artamendi and Ainhoa Magrach, an Ikerbasque Research Professor at Butler County Community College (BC3) highlights the need to protect pollinator diversity.

The researchers stress the urgency of addressing factors that reduce pollinator numbers. The study found that a decrease in pollinators negatively affects plant reproduction, reducing fruit quantity, seed numbers, and fruit weight. Wild plants suffer more from pollinator loss than cultivated plants.

Self-pollinating plants also benefit from diverse pollinators. “Showing that it is very beneficial for these plants to exchange pollen,” explained Artamendi.

Wild pollinators and plant reproduction

The study reveals that wild pollinators contribute more to plant reproduction than domestic pollinators, such as honey bees. A decline in wild pollinators significantly harms plant reproductive success.

The loss of invertebrate pollinators is more severe than that of vertebrates. Nocturnal pollinators are disappearing faster than diurnal pollinators. The decline of wild pollinators is greater than that of domestic pollinators.

These findings highlight the urgent need to protect a wide range of pollinator species.

Decline of pollinators

To understand pollinator decline, Artamendi and Magrach conducted a meta-analysis of 207 studies from 46 countries. This type of analysis combines data from multiple studies, allowing researchers to find broad patterns.

“We analyzed research done across the world. We had to bear in mind that there are different varieties of plants depending on the climate, that the influence on one plant or another may have been different, and how large the sample was, etc.,“ explained Artamendi.

“We took into account many variables so that all the pieces of research could be compared, and that is how we achieved a real, quantifiable result.”

Need for a broader perspective

The researchers concluded that all pollinators, both wild and domestic, play a vital role in plant reproduction.

“We cannot focus on domestic pollinators alone. There are more pollinators, and we saw that they are all of great importance in the reproductive success of plants and in maintaining plant diversity,” the team noted.

“We should not focus just on crop plants and domestic pollinators, the view has to be opened out.”

Why pollinator protection matters

The decline of pollinators is not just an environmental issue – it’s a crisis that could reshape entire ecosystems. This study reinforces the importance of protecting pollinators to keep nature thriving and ensure stable food production.

By taking action now – whether through conservation efforts, policy changes, or individual choices like planting pollinator-friendly gardens – humanity can help slow this decline. Protecting pollinators means protecting life itself.

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–