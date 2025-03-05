Poor semen quality signifies more than just fertility problems

Health is often assessed through physical fitness, diet, and medical history. However, new research suggests that male reproductive health might hold critical clues about life expectancy.

A study published in the journal Human Reproduction reveals a surprising connection between semen quality and lifespan.

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 80,000 men over 50 years. They found that those with higher motile sperm counts lived longer.

Men with over 120 million motile sperm lived two to three years longer than those with less than 5 million. This research, the largest of its kind, is described as a “landmark” publication in an editorial commentary.

Semen quality affects lifespan

Dr. Lærke Priskorn and Dr. Niels Jørgensen led the study at Copenhagen University Hospital-Rigshospitalet. The team examined semen samples from men who sought fertility assessments between 1965 and 2015.

The researchers analyzed sperm concentration, volume, motility, and shape. They then tracked mortality rates using Danish national registers.

Over the study period, 11% of the participants died, amounting to 8,600 deaths.

Adjusting for other factors

Among the men studied, 59,657 provided samples between 1987 and 2015. For this group, additional data such as educational level and medical history were available.

“Previous research has suggested that male infertility and lower semen quality could be associated with mortality,“ noted Dr. Priskorn.

“We conducted this study to test the hypothesis and at the same time get an absolute estimate of how much semen quality predicts a man’s lifespan and to understand whether diagnosed diseases prior to semen quality assessment might explain some of the reported association.”

Dr. Priskorn emphasized that higher semen quality correlated with longer life expectancy. The researchers found no link between mortality and pre-existing medical conditions or educational levels.

Semen quality as a health indicator

The findings suggest that poor semen quality might indicate broader health risks. It could serve as an early warning sign for potential health problems.

“We need to better understand the association between semen quality and men’s general health,“ said Dr Jørgensen.

“However, this study suggests that we can identify subgroups of men with impaired semen quality who are apparently healthy when their semen quality is assessed, but who are at increased risk of developing certain diseases later in life.”

Dr Jørgensen noted that fertility evaluations could help detect risks of future health conditions. Further research will explore whether specific diseases, such as cancer or heart disease, contribute to the shorter lifespan of men with poor semen quality.

Missing lifestyle data

The study’s large sample size is a major strength. However, some limitations exist. The researchers lacked data on lifestyle habits and only had pre-existing medical records for men who provided samples after 1987.

Additionally, the study could not differentiate between men with obstructed reproductive tracts and those with other causes of low motile sperm.

Exploring the underlying factors

Professor John Aitken from The University of Newcastle praised the research as a milestone in reproductive medicine. He explored possible reasons for the link between semen quality and lifespan.

“In this commentary, I have highlighted several potential mediators of such an association including genetic defects on the sex chromosomes (X or Y), a compromised immune system, comorbidities, lifestyle factors and chemical pollutants capable of compromising telomeric integrity,“ he wrote.

“Given the complexity of these factors, we might ask whether they are acting independently, or do they reflect the existence of some fundamental pathological process that cuts across all of these epidemiological pathways?”

Oxidative stress and longevity

Professor Aitken suggested oxidative stress as a possible factor. This condition results from an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Oxidative stress damages cells, impacts semen quality, and plays a role in aging.

“Any factor (genetic, immunological, metabolic, environmental or lifestyle) that enhances overall levels of oxidative stress, could reasonably be expected to drive changes in the semen profile and subsequent patterns of mortality, as observed by Priskorn et al.,” wrote Professor Aitken.

”Furthermore, an aetiology grounded in oxidative stress might also explain the relationships observed between complications of pregnancy (preeclampsia, gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes) and female mortality later in life.”

”An overarching oxidative stress hypothesis also accords with the observation that circulating antioxidant levels are generally higher in women than men, just as their telomeres are usually longer.

”So perhaps, for both genders, the secret to achieving both high fecundity and heathy ageing, is to monitor oxidative stress and adopt measures to maintain a balanced redox state. Could it be that simple? Clearly, much food for thought.”

Future research on semen quality

The study raises important questions about fertility and long-term health. Researchers plan to investigate specific causes of early death among men with poor semen quality. They will also look for biomarkers that could predict future health risks.

These findings highlight the potential of fertility assessments in the early detection of health issues. Ultimately, understanding the implications of semen quality could lead to better preventive healthcare strategies for men.

The study is published in the journal Human Reproduction.

