Poplar trees changed their chemistry to survive

Poplar trees don’t just grow wood – they retool its chemistry as climates shift. That built-in flexibility changes how readily their biomass can be converted into renewable fuels and materials.

A team led by the University of Missouri, with collaborators at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Georgia, traced how the environment reshapes lignin, the tough polymer that stiffens plants.

The work highlights a path to better biofuels and bioplastics by matching tree genetics withy growing conditions.

Why lignin matters

Lignin is everywhere stems, roots, and leaves are. It fortifies, channels water, and shields tissues from stress.

“Lignin acts as both a glue and an armor – it holds everything together while also protecting the plant from outside stressors,” said Jaime Barros-Rios, an assistant professor of plant molecular biology.

“Understanding how plants make lignin could help us improve its conversion into high-value biomaterials and increase the competitiveness of U.S. biorefineries.”

That conversion challenge is huge. Make lignin easier to process, and the numbers pencil out for greener fuels and materials. Make it harder, and energy and chemical inputs soar.

Poplar trees across climates

Poplars are already a workhorse for pulp and paper. They are also prime bioenergy candidates. Researchers have mapped their genome, they grow quickly, and plantations cover a broad climate range.

The team leveraged that range by sampling 430 trees of Populus trichocarpa from northern California to British Columbia. Warmer sites produced wood with a higher syringyl-to-guaiacyl ratio, known as S/G. Cooler sites trended lower.

“This S/G ratio represents the proportion between the two most abundant monomers in lignin,” said lead author Weiwei Zhu, a postdoctoral researcher in the Barros-Rios lab.

“These monomers have slightly different chemical structures, impacting the properties of the wood and directly influencing how easily lignin can be broken down and processed – making it easier to create biofuels and a wide variety of everyday products.”

In practical terms, tuning S/G shifts how stubborn lignin is during pulping, pretreatment, or catalytic breakdown. More syringyl units often mean cleaner cuts and fewer side reactions. That can lower cost and carbon from biorefineries.

Protein that protects poplar trees

Field patterns only go so far without a mechanism. To dig deeper, the team combined genetics with 3D protein modeling.

“We identified a mutation in an important cell wall enzyme in poplar trees called laccase, which was found to control the S/G ratio in this natural population,” said Rachel Weber, a senior biochemistry student at Mizzou who built the model.

“So, I was able to utilize a protein structural modeling software called ColabFold to pinpoint the exact location of this mutation within the laccase protein.”

The surprise was where that amino acid change sits. Not in the catalytic pocket, and not where enzymes usually do their cutting and pasting. That placement hints at upstream signals and cellular traffic shaping lignin assembly in the wild, beyond textbook biochemistry.

“This points to a more complex regulation than we initially thought and gives us new clues about how trees adapt and protect themselves,” said Weber. “This knowledge will help us develop additional hypotheses about how this protein functions and interacts with the plant’s surrounding environment.”

A rare lignin in poplar trees

Another curveball emerged from the analyses. The researchers detected small amounts of C-lignin in poplar. Until now, scientists had found that simple, uniform lignin type mainly in certain seeds, such as vanilla and cacti. Its clean structure is a chemist’s dream: fewer linkages, less mess, easier conversion.

Because C-lignin is simpler and more uniform than regular lignin, it’s easier to break down and process into usable plant material for bioplastics, biofuels, and other renewable products.

“This type of lignin could help us turn plant biomass into valuable commodity chemicals more efficiently,” Barros-Rios said.

Even trace levels matter. They signal that the pathway exists in tissues where it was not expected. With the right genetic switches, engineers may be able to dial it up.

Designing greener plants

The immediate takeaway is clear. Climate and genetics co-author lignin’s script. Warmer, wetter sites nudge S/G higher. Specific laccase variants tweak the balance further. Rare flavors of lignin appear where no one looked before. Each lever can be used to design better feedstocks.

The long game is even more ambitious. The Missouri team is already working to boost C-lignin in poplar and soybean.

The aim is straightforward: build plants whose biomass cracks cleanly into the molecules that tomorrow’s refineries need. That would cut energy use, reduce waste, and speed the shift from petroleum to plants.

None of this changes what lignin does for a living tree. It still braces, seals, and shields. But by learning how trees tailor that armor to latitude and stress, researchers can tailor it for people, too.

The result could be faster progress toward fuels and materials that start in forests and fields – and a bioeconomy that leans more on biology and less on barrels.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–