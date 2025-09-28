Popular weight-loss drugs may increase risk of vision loss, studies find

Two new studies examined whether GLP-1 popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs are linked to vision and eye problems in people with type 2 diabetes. One study reported a small uptick in optic nerve disorders among users of semaglutide or tirzepatide.

The companion analysis tracked diabetic retinopathy patterns in patients prescribed GLP-1 medicines and assessed serious eye complications.

This work included contributions from Rong Xu, PhD, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (CWRU).

GLP-1 and vision loss

Researchers compared people starting semaglutide or tirzepatide with matched peers starting other diabetes medications and watched what happened over two years.

They counted 35 cases of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and 93 other optic nerve disorders in the GLP-1 group, compared with 19 and 54 in the comparison group.

“The overall risk was low, but these findings highlight the need for close monitoring of these conditions,” wrote Xu. The authors emphasized scale and context.

The diabetic retinopathy analysis found a modest increase in new retinopathy cases among GLP-1 users, while fewer patients progressed to vision-threatening events such as vitreous hemorrhage or blindness. The authors urged routine monitoring for patients on these drugs.

Medicines and eye issues

Semaglutide and tirzepatide belong to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class, drugs that help lower blood sugar and support weight loss. They act on hormone pathways that affect insulin release and appetite.

NAION is an ischemic injury to the optic nerve that can cause sudden vision loss, usually in one eye. It is linked to reduced blood flow within the small vessels that feed the optic nerve.

A comprehensive review places NAION’s annual incidence in adults at roughly 2 to 12 per 100,000. Risk rises with age and with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea.

Diabetic retinopathy is different. It is a microvascular disease of the retina that develops over years of elevated blood sugar and can progress to macular edema, hemorrhage, and, in severe cases, vision loss.

Why the signal matters

The optic nerve findings come from a very large electronic health record cohort, and the absolute numbers of events were small. Low risk does not mean no risk, so the pattern deserves attention.

These medicines also deliver important benefits beyond glucose control. In a large cardiovascular trial semaglutide cut major cardiovascular events by 20 percent in adults with overweight or obesity and established heart disease without diabetes.

How GLP-1 drugs might harm vision

One possible piece of the puzzle is where these drug targets are found in the eye. Human retinal tissue shows low expression of the GLP-1 receptor in a small fraction of neurons in the ganglion cell layer.

Another piece is how quickly blood sugar falls. An earlier randomized trial recorded more diabetic retinopathy complications in semaglutide users, an effect that clustered early and likely reflected rapid A1C reduction in people with preexisting retinopathy.

Neither of these points proves a direct causal mechanism for NAION or broader optic nerve problems. They do show biologic and clinical contexts that make careful follow up a sensible step.

How experts are weighing the risks

Specialists stress that associations seen in observational studies should not be mistaken for direct cause and effect.

The observed increase in optic nerve disorders among GLP-1 users remains rare, at about one in 10,000, and most patients will never experience these events.

Eye doctors point out that many risk factors for optic nerve problems, including hypertension, obesity, and sleep apnea, are already common in people with diabetes.

This overlap makes it difficult to separate the effects of the drugs from the effects of the underlying disease.

What patients and clinicians can do now

Start with a baseline eye exam when initiating a GLP-1 medicine if you have type 2 diabetes. Keep scheduled follow ups, especially in the first year, or sooner if symptoms arise.

Do not ignore new visual symptoms. Sudden vision loss, a shadow, or a major change in visual clarity calls for prompt ophthalmic evaluation.

Balance risks and benefits using your full medical picture. These drugs offer meaningful metabolic and cardiovascular gains that matter for long term health.

The optic nerve signal linked to semaglutide or tirzepatide is real in these data, but it is rare. Regular screening and smart risk management help preserve the benefits of treatment while watching for uncommon problems.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–