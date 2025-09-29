Positive memories help musicians perform better on stage
09-29-2025

Positive memories help musicians perform better on stage

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

For musicians on stage, the real battle often happens inside their own heads. Nerves, self-doubt, shaky hands – all of that can creep in just before the first note.

So how do seasoned performers keep it together and still deliver at their best? A new study suggests the answer may be memories – or more specifically, positive memories.

What’s happening in a musician’s body

Musicians perform under a lot of pressure. A small change in the audience’s mood, the behavior of fellow players, or even the size of the venue can throw them off.

That’s because emotions are deeply tied to how our nervous system works – especially the part called the autonomic nervous system (ANS), which runs in the background regulating heart rate, breathing, and more.

Within that system is the sympathetic nervous system (SNS), which jumps into action when we’re stressed. It’s what gives us the “fight or flight” feeling.

Interestingly, some studies have shown that a little bit of SNS activation – a bit of stress – might actually help musical performance. But the why and how haven’t been so clear. That’s where a group of researchers in Japan stepped in to learn more.

Memories and musical performance

The study was led by a team at Keio University, including saxophonist and Ph.D. candidate Aiko Watanabe.

“As a saxophonist, I have long been interested in understanding what allows musicians to perform at their best, especially under the pressure of the stage,” said Watanabe.

Thirty-six professional classical wind musicians were invited to participate. These were experienced players of instruments like trombone, flute, and horn.

Before performing a five-minute piece, each person was asked to do one of three things: recall a positive memory, recall a negative memory, or recall nothing in particular.

During the memory phase, the team monitored the players’ heart activity using electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. This helped track their SNS activity – or basically, how alert and revved up their bodies were. After that, everyone performed the same musical piece.

Evaluating the musical performances

The researchers used two types of evaluations. The first was a subjective evaluation in which each performer rated their own playing.

The second evaluation was objective – meaning that the individuals rated the performances of other musicians.

The focus was on three things: valence (how positive or negative the emotion felt), arousal (how energized or activated they felt), and performance achievement (how well they thought they played).

Positive memories helped musicians

Musicians who recalled positive memories scored higher across the board – better valence, higher arousal, and stronger performance scores. Their bodies also showed more change in SNS activity, measured by a number called the SD2/SD1 ratio.

The results suggested that musicians in the positive memory group had more activated nervous systems – but in a way that helped, not hurt.

“This means that what matters is not simply physiological arousal itself, but how musicians interpret and regulate their bodily state,” said Dr. Shinya Fujii, who led the research. “Positive memory recall is one effective strategy to foster such positive interpretations.”

In other words, it’s not just whether your heart is racing – it’s what you think that racing heart means. If you feel anxious, you might freeze. But if you feel ready, you might perform like a star.

Musicians can turn stress into strength

These findings open the door to practical tools musicians can use. Instead of trying to avoid stress before a show, players can train themselves to manage how they interpret that stress. Recalling a positive performance could shift nervous energy into confidence and creativity.

It’s not just helpful for pros. Music teachers can use this technique with students, especially those who struggle with stage fright. A habit of positive memory recall might help young performers build confidence and develop healthier responses to high-pressure situations.

“These findings highlight the importance of individualistic interpretation of physiological arousal in high-pressure situations,” said Watanabe. “Such reframing strategies can also benefit athletes, public speakers, and other performers.”

The team believes that with more research, these insights could help build training systems that reduce anxiety and support emotional health – not just in music, but in any field where the spotlight feels a little too bright.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/09/Musicians-memories.jpg
09-29-2025
Positive memories help musicians perform better on stage
2025/09/Species-DNA.jpg
09-29-2025
Vulnerable species can’t be saved without precise DNA maps
2025/09/earth_ice-age_carbon-cycles-trigger_1m.jpg
09-29-2025
How global warming today could trigger a future ice age
2025/09/geocorona-1.webp
09-29-2025
Earth’s invisible exosphere will soon get a close-up from space
2025/09/amazon-community-based-management_Arapaima-fish_Hugo-CM-Costa_1m.jpg
09-29-2025
When local communities manage protected Amazon rainforest areas, good things happen
2025/09/early-humans-migration_landbridge_turkey-to-europe_map_credit-Hacettepe-University_1m.jpg
09-29-2025
Prehistoric humans seem to have walked to Europe from Turkey on 'lost' land bridge
2025/09/River-heatwave.jpg
09-29-2025
America’s rivers are heating up faster than the air
2025/09/retro-walking_walking-backwards_cognitive-health_joints_1m.jpg
09-28-2025
Fitness trend called "retro walking" boosts brain health and prevents arthritis
2025/09/World-Rivers-Day.jpg
09-28-2025
World Rivers Day: Why river health matters more than ever
2025/09/solar-storm_heart-attacks_earth-geomagnetic-field-disturbance_1m.jpg
09-28-2025
Scientists find direct link between solar storms and heart attacks in an alarming new study
2025/07/stevia_common-sweetener_anti-cancer-potential_1m.jpg
09-28-2025
Study shows common sweetener has great potential to kill cancer
2025/09/heliosphere_solar-system_sun_protective-bubble_imap-mission_NASA_1m.jpg
09-28-2025
Huge space bubble called the 'heliosphere' allows life to exist on Earth, and we know very little about it
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved