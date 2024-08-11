Potatoes are an unexpected ally for heart health

Potatoes may have long been overshadowed by their less starchy counterparts, but new research reveals that these humble tubers could be a game-changer for those managing Type 2 diabetes and looking to improve heart health.

Often criticized for their carbohydrate content, potatoes, especially when prepared properly, offer a powerhouse of nutrients capable of slashing waistlines and improving blood sugar levels.

Despite their rich mineral content and numerous health benefits, potatoes have been unfairly stigmatized by many weight-conscious individuals.

However, new findings by Neda Akhavan, an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition Sciences at UNLV’s School of Integrated Health Sciences, are set to revolutionize how we view these versatile vegetables.

Akhavan, who recently presented her findings to the Alliance for Potato Research and Education, explained the motivation behind the study.

“I like doing research on food items that are highly stigmatized in the nutrition world,” said Akhavan. Most people associate the potato as something that is mostly fried or has a lot of fat, and we wanted to shine a light on how a potato – when prepared properly – can be both functional and healthy.”

Heart health benefits of potatoes

The research was focused on 24 individuals, all with well-managed Type 2 diabetes. Participants in the study group were given a pre-prepared baked potato with the skin, portioned to 100g, with a hand-sized 20 grams of carbohydrates to integrate as a daily snack or side dish. A control group consumed an equivalent serving of white rice.

The study extended over 12 weeks, which is the minimum duration required to observe changes in glycemic control and cardiometabolic health indicators.

The participants were allowed to flavor the potatoes with herbs, spices, or up to ½ tbsp of butter, with the only restriction being against frying the potato.

Akhavan’s study is believed to be the first of its kind to scientifically measure the cardiovascular benefits of potatoes for adults with diabetes.

Potatoes for heart health

The results painted a positive picture for potatoes. Those participants who consumed potatoes noticed a modest decrease in fasting blood glucose levels, improvements in body composition, waist circumference, and a reduction in resting heart rate.

“The results from our study provide evidence that white potatoes can be healthfully incorporated in the diet of individuals with Type 2 diabetes when substituted for other foods with a high glycemic load, such as long-grain white rice,” said Akhavan.

“Additionally, there were no harmful effects on measured health outcomes, and some cardiometabolic health benefits were shown, which aligned with what we expected to see. Therefore, diabetics should not shy away from potatoes.”

Akhavan emphasized the importance of moderation and preparation methods. “Potatoes are a very versatile food and can be eaten with most types of cuisines, but you want to make sure to incorporate them into a well-rounded diet.”

“For those tight on time, consider making a large batch of baked or roasted potatoes and meal prep to last you a while. I’m not against boiling potatoes, but you want to keep as much of the potassium from the skin as you can, and you lose some of that when you boil them.”

Source of dietary potassium

Potatoes are the richest source of dietary potassium in Western diets, and high-potassium diets have been shown to prevent high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes development.

Additionally, potato skins contain a type of fiber called “resistance starch,” which has been shown to improve glucose control, lipid profiles, and satiety. Because of these added health benefits, Akhavan recommends eating potatoes with the skin.

So, the next time you want to reach for a banana, she suggests, reach for that potato instead. “A lot of people are shocked to learn that a potato has a higher level of potassium than a banana,” noted Akhavan.

“Believe it or not, a baked potato is one of the most satiating foods consumed within the Western diet. And, when it is consumed baked, it increases our ability to feel fuller throughout the day.”

Looking ahead, Akhavan intends to expand the study to include a larger and more diverse participant population, as well as to explore the role of potato consumption within a Mediterranean dietary pattern and its effects on dietary patterns and related health benefits.

