Poverty-linked loneliness causes real physical and emotional pain
06-01-2025

Poverty-linked loneliness causes real physical and emotional pain

Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

In many parts of Europe, poverty and loneliness create an unrelenting ache, both emotionally and physically. A new investigation suggests that poverty may be a major reason these struggles persist.

Researchers found that about half of lower-income adults reported loneliness in the past week, compared with 15% of those earning more. These insights come from work led by Arran Davis, a scientist at the University of Oxford.

How poverty and loneliness team up

When individuals lack funds, life can feel like a maze with no exit. Stress from housing insecurity or unpaid bills can heighten feelings of anxiety that morph into an even heavier emotional burden.

Experts say that being lonely can compound these hardships, leading to a “defensive symptom cluster of pain, fatigue, and low mood.” This cluster likely emerged through evolutionary processes that prioritize protection in times of perceived threat.

Earlier studies have shown that those with fewer financial resources are especially at risk for these issues. That risk may climb further when emotional support from friends or family feels distant.

Socializing doesn’t stop loneliness

Many assume that if people meet with friends or relatives often, they must feel supported. But the study found that individuals in poverty were not socializing any less than wealthier groups.

That means a person can attend gatherings every night yet still feel isolated inside. Researchers see loneliness as more about the quality of those interactions and the sense of belonging they provide.

Feeling disconnected in spite of regular meetups may explain why economic pressures can make loneliness even tougher to overcome. People with limited funds may struggle to believe in the reliability of their social support.

Poverty, loneliness, and physical stress

The research team identified a notable gap in well-being between those who felt lonely and those who did not, with the difference most pronounced among the lowest earners.

This group was more likely to report severe versions of that symptom cluster, including painful body aches, deep fatigue, and persistent low mood.

Roughly 30% of lonely individuals from the poorest group faced extremely high scores on these symptoms, whereas only 2% of non-lonely high earners showed similar challenges. This gap in well-being is also documented in the official publication by Davis and colleagues.

“The relationship between poverty and poor health is well established, and previous research suggests that loneliness may be as bad for you as smoking. Our study shows that for people who are both on low incomes and lonely the health costs are particularly marked,” concluded Dr. Davis.

Researchers across the globe have linked social isolation to higher levels of inflammation and other harmful biological changes that can wear down physical well-being.³ This can spark a cascade of pain, exhaustion, and depressed mood if left unaddressed.

Medical professionals emphasize that strong social ties may protect against these risks. They believe such connections could provide emotional support, practical help, and a sense of belonging that eases mental strain.

Loneliness, on the other hand, might heighten the body’s sense of danger, especially for people living paycheck to paycheck. That constant state of alarm could explain why they experience more pain and lower energy overall.

How support and policy can help

Some health advocates suggest that public policies should aim to reinforce local social networks, especially in poorer neighborhoods. They argue that group events, community centers, and mental health services might soften the blow of loneliness among financially struggling residents.

Improving housing, education, and employment opportunities is another strategy that can address the root causes of both isolation and financial hardship. Greater efforts to reduce inequality could help more individuals find both stability and genuine connection.

As Dr. Davis notes, practical interventions that target social bonding could carry extra weight where resources are already scarce. Initiatives that build trust and collaboration may ultimately boost emotional well-being, along with physical health.

Measuring the effects poverty and loneliness

Researchers admit that tracking pain, fatigue, and mood isn’t straightforward. The symptom cluster used in this study wasn’t based on a standard clinical tool but instead relied on general survey questions.

Some of these questions, such as those about pain over the past year, may not reflect day-to-day suffering. Because of this, the true burden of emotional and physical distress could be even higher than the data suggest.

All these points shed light on a deeper truth: meaningful social connection involves more than just meeting up with others. For many people on tight budgets, a caring community might be their best defense against the persistent wear and tear of loneliness.

The study is published in the journal Public Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/06/Poverty-loneliness.jpg
06-01-2025
Poverty-linked loneliness causes real physical and emotional pain
2025/06/abdominal-belly-fat_stem-cells_cp-as_1m.jpg
06-01-2025
Scientists identify new CP-As stem cells that trigger belly fat with age
2025/06/Reefs-urchins.jpg
06-01-2025
Coral reefs can’t survive rising sea urchin numbers
2025/05/study-early-humans-climbed-trees-worked-stone.jpg
06-01-2025
Study shows that early humans climbed trees and worked with stone
2025/06/severe-solar-storm-alert_noaa_june1-2025_1m.jpg
06-01-2025
NOAA issues a 'Severe' solar storm alert, auroras expected across most of the U.S.
Medical,Cbd,Candies.cannabis,Infused,Gummy,Bears.cannabis,Edibles,,Medical,Marijuana,candies,Infused
06-01-2025
Cannabis use in any form directly linked to significant risk of heart damage
2025/06/Clap-hands.jpg
06-01-2025
What really happens when you clap your hands will surprise you
2025/06/Plankton-Ocean.jpg
06-01-2025
Plankton change their cell chemistry to survive warming oceans
nueva gasolinera mostoles - 1
06-01-2025
Oldest depiction of the Milky Way galaxy discovered in an Egyptian sarcophagus
2025/06/Amphibian-deaths.jpg
06-01-2025
Saving amphibians: Wildlife tunnels prevent road deaths
2025/06/Wasp-larvae.jpg
06-01-2025
What are Japanese wasp larvae really eating? Hundreds of species identified
2025/06/Daytime-sleepiness.jpg
06-01-2025
Daytime sleepiness may signal serious health problems, doctors warn
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved