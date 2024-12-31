Power of words: How language framing shapes our perception

The words we choose matter. They are not merely a string of symbols put together, they carry weight and shape our perception of the world around us.

Each word is selected with a frame in mind that subtly influences how a message is received and perceived by its audience.

One of the fascinating sectors of study that has come into focus is research on framing effects. This is an interdisciplinary exploration of when, how, and why language affects the way we perceive a message, and the ripple effects these variables have on our responses.

Language framing in our daily lives

An intriguing highlight in this area of research comes from Vassar College, where a team led by Stephen Flusberg has investigated the power of framing and its impact on the larger society.

The team has presented a comprehensive review of previous studies on framing effects. The researchers have also designed a well-defined classification of linguistic framing techniques.

“The focus on linguistic control in popular media may reflect a deeper concern – and fascination – with the force of language in our daily lives,” the authors mentioned in their study. “We routinely use words to try to influence what other people are thinking, feeling, and doing.”

Metaphors shape our beliefs

A striking example of the team’s discovery is the use of war metaphors. For instance, the term “battle,” when used to describe an issue, can heighten the sense of urgency around it. Moreover, it can shape our beliefs about the subject in question.

The researchers highlighted a study which illustrated the stark difference in the perception of a cancer diagnosis when the framing words used were “battle” versus “journey.”

“Metaphors are especially effective for shaping beliefs about abstract and complex issues like cancer because they leverage what you know – your cognitive frames – about more concrete, familiar domains like battles and journeys,” the authors explained.

The research team also included Kevin Holmes from Reed College, Paul Thibodeau from Oberlin College, Robin Nabi from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Teenie Matlock from the University of California, Merced.

The psychology of language framing

The paper concluded with insightful recommendations on how to use framing effectively, along with an invitation to ponder over the role of framing in our society.

“A deeper understanding of the psychology of framing can enhance not only our communication skills and ability to navigate our linguistic environments, but also our prospects for getting things done,” the team advised.

“The research we have reviewed serves as a reminder to be mindful of both the words and phrases we use ourselves and the ones that grab our attention or generate a strong emotional response.”

The powerful effects of words

Accompanying the paper was a commentary from James Walsh of The Agency Fund, where he articulated that framing is not just about mental shortcuts. It also plays a foundational role in cognition.

Notably, the research on framing is not limited to psychology. It extends to areas such as economics and government policy.

“Flusberg et al. show that we have come a long way in our understanding of frames in the last 100 years,” wrote Walsh. “Emerging evidence suggests that we’re only just beginning to leverage their full potential, though. The coming 100 years promises to be even more exciting.”

Language and its framing effects have far-reaching implications. The words we choose not only influence our communication but also shape our perception.

Being intentional with language

Framing effects are not limited to academic research or media; they permeate everyday conversations and decisions.

The choice of words can subtly guide thoughts, from how we describe a friend’s situation to the language we use in workplace communication.

For example, calling a challenge an “opportunity” instead of a “problem” can shift perspectives and encourage proactive solutions.

This highlights the importance of being intentional with language, as the words we choose can influence not only how others perceive a message but also how they act upon it.

The full study was published in the journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest.

