Pregnancy stress may have lasting effects on fetal development

Pregnancy is a crucial period that shapes a baby’s future health. While much attention is given to physical well-being, new research highlights the impact of maternal stress on fetal development.

A study published in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that stress during pregnancy may leave epigenetic imprints on placental genes linked to cortisol regulation.

Cortisol plays a key role in fetal growth and stress response, and disruptions in its regulation could have lasting effects on a child’s development.

This discovery emphasizes the importance of maternal mental health. A mother’s emotional state during pregnancy does not only affect her but could influence her baby’s well-being from the earliest stages.

As science uncovers new connections between stress and fetal development, it becomes increasingly clear that prenatal care must include psychological support alongside physical health monitoring.

Pregnancy stress and the placenta

The study was led by Lourdes Fañanás, a professor at the Faculty of Biology and the Institute of Biomedicine (IBUB) at the University of Barcelona. The research was co-led by Elisabeth Binder from the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry.

The investigation was focused on how maternal stress can leave biological marks on the placenta.

The placenta is a vital organ during pregnancy, supplying oxygen and nutrients to the fetus. It also responds to external factors, including maternal stress, to help the fetus adapt to its environment.

However, the exact ways in which the placenta adjusts to stressors and influences fetal development are still not fully understood.

Placenta and stress regulation

Epigenetics refers to modifications that affect gene function without changing the DNA sequence. The study found that maternal stress can cause epigenetic changes in placental genes. These changes particularly affect genes involved in cortisol regulation, such as HSD11B2, NR3C1, and FKBP5.

Cortisol is an essential hormone that helps the body respond to stress. In pregnancy, it plays a critical role in fetal development by influencing growth, metabolism, and brain function.

When stress disrupts the proper regulation of cortisol, it could impact the baby’s ability to handle stress after birth. The placenta usually acts as a barrier, controlling how much maternal cortisol reaches the fetus.

However, if stress alters the placenta’s function through epigenetic changes, it may affect fetal exposure to cortisol and have long-term consequences for the child’s health.

Changes in stress-related genes

This pilot study, funded by a CIBERSAM Intramural project, involved 45 first-time pregnant women who were considered healthy.

Researchers measured their cortisol levels and depressive symptoms throughout pregnancy. After delivery, they collected and analyzed placental samples to examine potential epigenetic changes.

Seven weeks after birth, the babies underwent neuro-developmental assessments using Brazelton’s Neonatal Behavioral Assessment Scale (NBAS). This test evaluates reflexes, motor abilities, and social responses, providing insights into early developmental outcomes.

The team used advanced sequencing technology to study epigenetic changes in large sections of DNA, offering a detailed look at how the placenta responds to maternal stress.

The findings indicate that stress during early pregnancy may have the strongest effect on these epigenetic changes. The altered genes linked to cortisol regulation suggest that maternal stress may influence fetal development in ways that extend beyond pregnancy.

Need for early maternal support

Águeda Castro, first author of the study and a CIBERSAM researcher at the University of Barcelona, highlighted the importance of supporting maternal mental health from the start of pregnancy.

“This study reinforces the importance of taking care of the mental health of mothers from the beginning of pregnancy, since stress could leave a biological imprint on the baby’s development through epigenetic mechanisms that we are just beginning to understand,” said Castro.

This research adds to growing evidence that maternal stress is not just a temporary concern but one that could shape a child’s future health.

Mental health care should be an integral part of prenatal care, ensuring that pregnant women receive emotional support alongside physical health monitoring. Addressing stress early on may help prevent long-term developmental challenges in children.

Significance of the research

The Institute of Biomedicine of the University of Barcelona selected this study as the best scientific publication of November 2024. Its recognition highlights the study’s innovative approach to understanding prenatal health and epigenetics.

While the research offers important insights, the sample size remains small. More extensive studies are needed to confirm these findings and explore potential interventions.

Future research could focus on identifying risk factors that make some mothers more susceptible to stress-related epigenetic changes. Understanding these risks may help develop targeted interventions to support expectant mothers, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

New approach to prenatal care

Pregnancy care has traditionally focused on nutrition, physical health, and fetal monitoring. However, this study suggests that mental health deserves equal attention.

Stress management techniques, psychological support, and early interventions could improve maternal well-being and contribute to healthier pregnancies.

By prioritizing emotional health during pregnancy, healthcare providers can help ensure better outcomes for both mothers and their babies.

As research continues to uncover the biological links between stress and fetal development, integrating mental health care into routine prenatal visits may become an essential part of maternal care.

While more research is needed, this study emphasizes the deep connection between a mother’s mental state and her baby’s development. Taking care of expectant mothers’ emotional well-being is not just beneficial for them – it may shape the long-term health of the next generation.

The study is published in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.

